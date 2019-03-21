Actuant : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Completed sale of Precision-Hayes International business on December
31, 2018.
Announced intent to divest EC&S segment on January 24, 2019.
Total net sales were $272 million for the quarter. Core sales
increased 7% on a year-over-year basis net of the impact of foreign
currency and divestitures, each of which decreased net sales by 4%.
The Industrial Tools & Services (“IT&S”) segment achieved second
quarter revenues of $150 million and delivered a core sales increase
of 12% year-over-year.
The Engineered Components & Systems (“EC&S”) segment achieved revenues
of $122 million with flat core sales, net of divestitures.
GAAP Operating Margin was 6.0% versus 3.6% in second quarter 2018 (see
Consolidated Results below, along with the attached reconciliation of
earnings). Adjusted Operating Margin expanded 240bps over second
quarter 2018, to 8.6% from 6.2%.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin increased by 140bps with significant
improvement in operating leverage over the second quarter of 2018
resulting in incremental margins in line with our expectations.
GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.04 in the second
quarter of fiscal 2019, versus a diluted loss per share of $0.30 in
the comparable period in 2018. Adjusted EPS was $0.19, a 46%
improvement over second quarter 2018 adjusted EPS of $0.13.
Significant year-over-year reduction of leverage (Net Debt to Adjusted
EBITDA) from 3.0x at the end of second quarter 2018 to 2.1x at the end
of second quarter 2019.
*This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures in addition
to the financial measures in accordance with GAAP.Reconciliations
of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the footnotes
to this release.
Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) today announced results for its fiscal
2019 second quarter ended February 28, 2019.
“We continued to execute successfully against our strategic plan, as
demonstrated by the strong 12% core growth in our IT&S segment despite
weather related challenges in the quarter,” said Randy Baker, President
and CEO. “The investments we have made in our commercial processes are
yielding results, and we believe IT&S is well positioned for continued
growth. Additionally, the restructuring actions we took in 2018, along
with the decision to focus solely on standard product in our Heavy
Lifting product offering, have provided improved profitability in the
current fiscal year. EC&S had a solid quarter as well, driven by solid
execution of their plan, core sales growth in the Americas and strong
profit improvement.”
Mr. Baker continued, “As we plan for our future as a pure-play
industrial tool company, we are focused on delivering world class
operating margins aligned with our strategy. To further that objective,
we are initiating a restructuring program centered on achieving savings
both from the integration of the Enerpac and Hydratight businesses and
in our corporate structure by better leveraging and consolidating
certain global support functions, facilities and spend. We expect to
achieve $12-$15 million of annual savings and anticipate completing
these actions within 18-24 months. The one-time total cost of these
actions is projected to be $15-$20 million. Additionally, during the
quarter, we made significant progress toward optimizing our portfolio of
businesses with the announcement of our intent to divest the EC&S
segment and closing the sale of Precision-Hayes International and
Cortland Fibron. We are confident that focusing on growing our high
quality and high margin IT&S business and pursuing this sale is the best
way to maximize value for Actuant’s shareholders while securing a
positive future for EC&S and its talented employees around the world.”
Consolidated Results
(US$ in millions)
Three Months Ended Feb 28
Six Months Ended Feb 28
2019
2018
2019
2018
Sales
$271.9
$275.2
$564.4
$564.1
Operating Profit
$16.4
$9.8
$7.0
$24.5
Adjusted Op Profit
$23.3
$17.1
$50.8
$38.4
Adjusted Op Profit %
8.6%
6.2%
9.0%
6.8%
Earnings (Loss) per Share
$0.04
$(0.30)
$(0.24)
$(0.22)
Adjusted Earnings per Share
$0.19
$0.13
$0.46
$0.31
Net Income (Loss)
$2.8
$(18.2)
$(14.7)
$(13.0)
EBITDA
$23.1
$19.5
$21.8
$44.0
Adjusted EBITDA
$30.1
$26.8
$65.6
$57.9
EBITDA %
8.5%
7.1%
3.9%
7.8%
Adjusted EBITDA %
11.1%
9.7%
11.6%
10.3%
Consolidated net sales for the second quarter were $271.9 million,
slightly lower than the $275.2 million recorded in the comparable
prior year quarter. Core sales improved 7% year-over-year, while
foreign currency rate changes decreased net sales by 4% and the impact
of divestitures (Precision-Hayes International and Cortland Fibron)
also reduced net sales by 4%.
Fiscal 2019 second quarter net income and EPS were $2.8 million and
$0.04, compared to a net loss of $(18.2) million and EPS of $(0.30),
respectively, in the comparable prior year quarter.
Fiscal 2019 second quarter earnings included impairment and other
divestiture charges of $6.9 million ($6.7 million, or $0.11 per
share, after tax) related to the Precision-Hayes International,
Cortland and EC&S divestitures, along with $2.0 million ($0.04 per
share) of charges primarily related to U.S. tax reform.
Fiscal 2018 second quarter earnings included restructuring charges of
$4.3 million ($3.8 million, or $0.06 per share, after tax), impairment
and other divestiture charges of $3.0 million ($12.4 million, or $0.21
per share, after tax), $8.4 million ($0.14 per share) related to U.S.
tax reform and $1.4 million ($0.02 per share) for equity compensation
deferred tax adjustments.
Excluding impairment, other divestiture and restructuring charges,
adjusted EPS for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $0.19, compared
to $0.13 in the comparable prior year period (see attached
reconciliation of earnings).
Consolidated net sales for the six months ended February 28, 2019 were
$564.4 million, compared to $564.1 in the prior year period. Core
sales improved 4% year-over-year while foreign currency rates
decreased net sales 3% and the net impact of acquisitions and
divestitures decreased net sales by 1%.
Fiscal 2019’s first half net loss and EPS were $(14.7) million and
$(0.24), respectively, compared to a net loss and EPS of $(13.0)
million and $(0.22), respectively, in the comparable prior year period.
Segment Results
Industrial Tools & Services Segment (IT&S)
(US$ in millions)
Three Months Ended Feb 28
Six Months Ended Feb 28
2019
2018
2019
2018
Sales
$149.5
$137.0
$298.2
$279.0
Operating Profit
$26.5
$19.0
$52.9
$39.8
Adjusted Op Profit (1)
$26.6
$20.5
$52.9
$42.7
Adjusted Op Profit % (1)
17.8%
15.0%
17.8%
15.3%
(1) Excludes minimal restructuring charges in fiscal 2019
compared to $1.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 and $2.9
million in the six months ended February 28, 2018.
Second quarter fiscal 2019 IT&S segment net sales were $149.5 million,
9% higher than the prior year. Core sales increased 12% and the impact
of foreign currency exchange rates decreased net sales by 3%
year-over-year.
Solid top line growth in both product and service resulted from the
continued strength of our end markets and commercial investments. The
Americas and the Middle East each experienced double digit top line
growth in product and service, respectively.
Adjusted operating profit improved as a result of increased sales
volume and product margin expansion as well as improved profitability
within Heavy Lifting due to our focus on standard product.
Engineered Components & Systems Segment (EC&S)
(US$ in millions)
Three Months Ended Feb 28
Six Months Ended Feb 28
2019
2018
2019
2018
Sales
$122.4
$138.2
$266.3
$285.1
Operating Profit (Loss)
$(1.4)
$(4.4)
$(29.7)
$(0.4)
Adjusted Op Profit (2)
$5.5
$1.2
$14.1
$6.3
Adjusted Op Profit % (2)
4.5%
0.9%
5.3%
2.2%
(2) The second quarter of fiscal 2019 excludes $6.9 million
of impairment and other divestiture charges. The second quarter of 2018
excludes $3.0 million of impairment and other divestiture charges, along
with $2.6 million of restructuring charges. The six months ended
February 28, 2019 excludes restructuring charges of $0.4 million and
impairment and other divestiture charges of $43.3 million. The six
months ended February 28, 2018 excludes restructuring charges of $3.7
million and $3.0 million of impairment and other divestiture charges.
Second quarter fiscal 2019 EC&S segment net sales were $122.4 million,
an 11% decrease from the prior year. The divestiture of
Precision-Hayes International and Cortland Fibron resulted in a
decrease in net sales of $11.8 million (9%) and the strengthening of
the US dollar reduced net sales an additional 2%.
Core sales were flat due to the ramp up of new platform wins and price
realization, which were offset by slightly lower volume in on and
off-highway vehicle products and reduced demand in the industrial
ropes market. China truck demand stabilized in the quarter, as
expected.
Adjusted operating profit margin improved due to pricing and operating
efficiencies.
Corporate Expenses and Income Taxes
Corporate expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 were $8.8
million, $4.2 million higher than the comparable prior year period,
primarily resulting from increased medical, stock compensation and
consulting expenses.
The second quarter effective income tax rate of approximately 26% was
in line with expectations but higher than the prior year rate of 14%.
Balance Sheet and Leverage
(US$ in millions)
Period Ending
Feb 28, 2019
Aug 31, 2018
Feb 28, 2018
Cash Balance
$170.4
$250.5
$153.6
Debt Balance
$485.6
$532.7
$547.3
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
2.1
1.9
3.0
Net debt at February 28, 2019 was approximately $315 million (total
debt of $486 million less $170 million of cash), which decreased
approximately $7 million from the prior quarter and $79 million from
second quarter of fiscal 2018. The company paid $40 million of
principal against its Term Loan facility during the quarter. Net Debt
to Adjusted EBITDA was 2.1x at February 28, 2019.
Outlook
Mr. Baker concluded, "We are pleased with the strong results we achieved
in the first half of fiscal 2019. Going forward, we expect that our
ongoing actions to become a world class tool company along with cost
reductions achieved through our restructuring program will enable us to
drive growth and top-tier profitability. We are also continuing to
invest strategically in new product development, commercial
effectiveness and operational excellence to further drive value and
profitability. We are confident that our strategies will unlock enhanced
shareholder value.”
The Company reaffirms its outlook for fiscal year 2019 and provides the
following outlook for third quarter 2019:
Annual sales: $1.15 to $1.19 billion, with annual core sales growth
between 3% and 5%;
Full year adjusted EPS: between $1.09 and $1.20, which includes an
expected tax rate of 20%;
Full year free cash flow: $80 to $85 million;
Third quarter sales: $295 to $305 million; and
Third quarter adjusted EPS: range of $0.40 to $0.45.
All guidance excludes restructuring, impairment and divestiture charges,
one-time tax adjustments and the impact of potential future
acquisitions, dispositions, share repurchases and tariffs.
Conference Call Information
An investor conference call is scheduled for 10am CT today, March 21,
2019. Webcast information and conference call materials will be made
available on the Actuant company website (www.actuant.com)
prior to the start of the call.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain of the above comments represent forward-looking statements made
pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. Management cautions that these statements are based on
current estimates of future performance and are highly dependent upon a
variety of factors, which could cause actual results to differ from
these estimates. Among other risks and factors, Actuant’s results are
subject to general economic conditions, variation in demand from
customers, the impact of geopolitical activity on the economy, continued
market acceptance of the Company’s new product introductions, the
successful integration of acquisitions, restructuring, operating margin
risk due to competitive pricing and operating efficiencies, supply chain
risk, material and labor cost increases, tax reform, foreign currency
fluctuations and interest rate risk. See the Company’s Form 10-K for the
fiscal year ended August 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission for further information regarding risk factors. Actuant
disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events
or any other reason.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release contains financial measures that are not measures
presented in conformity with GAAP. They include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA,
Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Operating Profit, Free Cash Flow and Net Debt.
This press release includes reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures
to the most comparable GAAP measure, including in the tables attached to
this press release. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are
commonly used financial measures for investors to evaluate Actuant’s
operating performance and financial position with respect to the periods
presented and, when read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated
financial statements, present a useful tool to evaluate ongoing
operations and provide investors with metrics they can use to evaluate
aspects of the Company’s performance from period to period. In addition,
these are some of the factors management uses in internal evaluations of
the overall performance of the Company’s business. Management
acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company’s reported
results and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not
intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In
addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to
similarly-titled measures used by other companies.
About Actuant Corporation
Actuant Corporation is a diversified industrial company serving
customers from operations in more than 30 countries. The Actuant
businesses are leaders in a broad array of niche markets including
branded hydraulic tools and solutions; specialized products and services
for energy markets and highly engineered position and motion control
systems. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in
Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Actuant trades on the NYSE under the symbol
ATU. For further information on Actuant and its businesses, visit the
Company's website at www.actuant.com.
(tables follow)
Actuant Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
February 28,
August 31,
2019
2018
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
170,388
$
250,490
Accounts receivable, net
210,174
187,749
Inventories, net
161,646
156,356
Assets held for sale
56,113
23,573
Other current assets
54,863
42,732
Total current assets
653,184
660,900
Property, plant and equipment, net
83,132
90,220
Goodwill
480,208
512,412
Other intangible assets, net
150,035
181,037
Other long-term assets
36,498
36,769
Total assets
$
1,403,057
$
1,481,338
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payable
$
122,486
$
130,838
Accrued compensation and benefits
37,402
54,508
Current maturities of debt
30,000
30,000
Income taxes payable
8,548
4,091
Liabilities held for sale
20,820
44,225
Other current liabilities
58,871
67,299
Total current liabilities
278,127
330,961
Long-term debt, net
455,573
502,695
Deferred income taxes
18,973
21,933
Pension and postretirement benefit liabilities
14,371
14,869
Other long-term liabilities
50,383
52,168
Total liabilities
817,427
922,626
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
16,364
16,285
Additional paid-in capital
174,418
167,448
Treasury stock
(617,731
)
(617,731
)
Retained earnings
1,152,331
1,166,955
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(139,752
)
(174,245
)
Stock held in trust
(2,989
)
(2,450
)
Deferred compensation liability
2,989
2,450
Total shareholders' equity
585,630
558,712
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,403,057
$
1,481,338
Actuant Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
February 28,
February 28,
February 28,
February 28,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net sales
$
271,907
$
275,165
$
564,438
$
564,120
Cost of products sold
174,421
185,469
361,944
373,513
Gross profit
97,486
89,696
202,494
190,607
Selling, administrative and engineering expenses
70,745
68,287
143,936
142,765
Amortization of intangible assets
3,441
5,168
7,720
10,299
Restructuring charges
60
3,450
463
10,079
Impairment & divestiture charges
6,886
2,987
43,339
2,987
Operating profit
16,354
9,804
7,036
24,477
Financing costs, net
7,153
7,604
14,448
15,118
Other expense, net
656
582
1,568
911
Income (loss) before income tax expense
8,545
1,618
(8,980
)
8,448
Income tax expense
5,792
19,839
5,719
21,443
Net earnings (loss)
$
2,753
$
(18,221
)
$
(14,699
)
$
(12,995
)
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
$
0.04
$
(0.30
)
$
(0.24
)
$
(0.22
)
Diluted
0.04
(0.30
)
(0.24
)
(0.22
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
61,243
60,318
61,137
60,095
Diluted
61,607
60,318
61,137
60,095
Actuant Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
February 28,
February 28,
February 28,
February 28,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Operating Activities
Net earnings (loss)
$
2,753
$
(18,221
)
$
(14,699
)
$
(12,995
)
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash used in
operating activities:
Impairment & divestiture charges, net of tax effect
6,688
12,385
40,524
12,385
Depreciation and amortization
7,451
10,295
16,341
20,385
Stock-based compensation expense
3,568
2,872
7,162
8,292
Benefit for deferred income taxes
(302
)
(6,817
)
(1,445
)
(7,124
)
Amortization of debt issuance costs
301
413
602
826
Other non-cash adjustments
(67
)
87
63
200
Changes in components of working capital and other, excluding
acquisitions and divestitures:
Accounts receivable
(18,760
)
(5,394
)
(36,436
)
(16,872
)
Inventories
(6,973
)
(6,805
)
(24,797
)
(18,433
)
Trade accounts payable
(3,861
)
(7,957
)
(2,810
)
(1,753
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(4,423
)
2,875
(9,421
)
(9,168
)
Income tax accounts
467
19,219
1,531
17,505
Accrued compensation and benefits
104
2,629
(16,440
)
(9,959
)
Other accrued liabilities
(9,150
)
(7,229
)
(11,489
)
(5,395
)
Cash used in operating activities
(22,204
)
(1,648
)
(51,314
)
(22,106
)
Investing Activities
Capital expenditures
(8,001
)
(4,643
)
(15,667
)
(12,547
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
41
81
52
113
Rental asset buyout for Viking divestiture
-
-
-
(27,718
)
Proceeds from sale of business, net of transaction costs
36,159
8,780
36,159
8,780
Cash paid for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
-
(16,517
)
-
(16,517
)
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities
28,199
(12,299
)
20,544
(47,889
)
Financing Activities
Principal repayments on term loan
(40,000
)
(7,500
)
(47,500
)
(15,000
)
Stock option exercises & other
479
8,074
1,031
10,305
Taxes paid related to the net share settlement of equity awards
(1,288
)
(825
)
(1,489
)
(1,107
)
Cash dividend
-
-
(2,439
)
(2,390
)
Cash used in financing activities
(40,809
)
(251
)
(50,397
)
(8,192
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
1,759
2,743
1,065
2,211
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(33,055
)
(11,455
)
(80,102
)
(75,976
)
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
203,443
165,050
250,490
229,571
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$
170,388
$
153,595
$
170,388
$
153,595
ACTUANT CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL UNAUDITED DATA
(Dollars in thousands)
FISCAL 2018
FISCAL 2019
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
TOTAL
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
TOTAL
SALES
INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT
$
141,991
$
136,986
$
158,735
$
153,373
$
591,085
$
148,655
$
149,521
$
-
$
-
$
298,176
ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT
146,964
138,179
158,361
148,022
591,526
143,876
122,386
-
-
266,262
TOTAL
$
288,955
$
275,165
$
317,096
$
301,395
$
1,182,611
$
292,531
$
271,907
$
-
$
-
$
564,438
% SALES GROWTH
INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT
2
%
5
%
8
%
12
%
7
%
5
%
9
%
-
-
7
%
ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT
16
%
7
%
7
%
6
%
9
%
-2
%
-11
%
-
-
-7
%
TOTAL
9
%
6
%
7
%
9
%
8
%
1
%
-1
%
-
-
0
%
OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)
INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT
$
22,218
$
20,510
$
32,206
$
28,783
$
103,718
$
26,345
$
26,596
$
-
$
-
$
52,941
ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT
5,107
1,177
9,714
8,789
24,787
8,593
5,484
-
-
14,077
CORPORATE / GENERAL
(6,023
)
(4,612
)
(8,042
)
(5,298
)
(23,976
)
(7,400
)
(8,780
)
-
-
(16,180
)
ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT
$
21,302
$
17,075
$
33,878
$
32,274
$
104,529
$
27,538
$
23,300
$
-
$
-
$
50,838
IMPAIRMENT & DIVESTITURE CHARGES
-
(2,987
)
-
(70,071
)
(73,058
)
(36,453
)
(6,886
)
-
-
(43,339
)
RESTRUCTURING CHARGES (1)
(6,629
)
(4,284
)
(1,186
)
(746
)
(12,845
)
(403
)
(60
)
-
-
(463
)
OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)
$
14,673
$
9,804
$
32,692
$
(38,543
)
$
18,626
$
(9,318
)
$
16,354
$
-
$
-
$
7,036
ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT %
INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT
15.6
%
15.0
%
20.3
%
18.8
%
17.5
%
17.7
%
17.8
%
-
-
17.8
%
ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT
3.5
%
0.9
%
6.1
%
5.9
%
4.2
%
6.0
%
4.5
%
-
-
5.3
%
ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT %
7.4
%
6.2
%
10.7
%
10.7
%
8.8
%
9.4
%
8.6
%
-
-
9.0
%
EBITDA
INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT
$
25,567
$
24,594
$
36,394
$
32,763
$
119,318
$
30,038
$
30,153
$
-
$
-
$
60,191
ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT
11,004
7,267
15,093
15,114
48,478
12,841
8,486
-
-
21,327
CORPORATE / GENERAL
(5,508
)
(5,073
)
(7,113
)
(4,672
)
(22,366
)
(7,362
)
(8,544
)
-
-
(15,907
)
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
31,063
$
26,788
$
44,374
$
43,205
$
145,430
$
35,517
$
30,095
$
-
$
-
$
65,611
IMPAIRMENT & DIVESTITURE CHARGES
-
(2,987
)
-
(70,071
)
(73,058
)
(36,453
)
(6,886
)
-
-
(43,339
)
RESTRUCTURING CHARGES (1)
(6,629
)
(4,284
)
(1,186
)
(746
)
(12,845
)
(403
)
(60
)
-
-
(463
)
EBITDA
$
24,434
$
19,517
$
43,188
$
(27,612
)
$
59,527
$
(1,339
)
$
23,149
$
-
$
-
$
21,809
ADJUSTED EBITDA %
INDUSTRIAL TOOLS & SERVICES SEGMENT
18.0
%
18.0
%
22.9
%
21.4
%
20.2
%
20.2
%
20.2
%
-
-
20.2
%
ENGINEERED COMPONENTS & SYSTEMS SEGMENT
7.5
%
5.3
%
9.5
%
10.2
%
8.2
%
8.9
%
6.9
%
-
-
8.0
%
ADJUSTED EBITDA %
10.8
%
9.7
%
14.0
%
14.3
%
12.3
%
12.1
%
11.1
%
-
-
11.6
%
Note: (1) Approximately $0.8 million of the Q2 fiscal 2018
restructuring charges were recorded in cost of products sold. De
minimis restructuring charges were also recorded in cost of products
sold in Q3 fiscal 2018.
ACTUANT CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL UNAUDITED DATA
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(Dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)
FISCAL 2018
FISCAL 2019
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
TOTAL
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
TOTAL
ADJUSTED EARNINGS (1)
NET EARNINGS (LOSS) (GAAP MEASURE)
$
5,226
$
(18,221
)
$
29,012
$
(37,664
)
$
(21,648
)
$
(17,452
)
$
2,753
$
-
$
-
$
(14,699
)
IMPAIRMENT & DIVESTITURE CHARGES, NET OF TAX EFFECT
-
12,385
-
62,949
75,334
33,836
6,688
-
-
40,524
RESTRUCTURING CHARGES, NET OF TAX EFFECT (1)
6,254
3,784
(249
)
(337
)
9,452
300
(191
)
-
-
109
ACCELERATED DEBT ISSUANCES COSTS, NET OF TAX EFFECT
-
-
-
601
601
-
-
-
-
-
OTHER INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE
-
9,705
(4,891
)
(1,831
)
2,983
-
2,258
-
-
2,258
ADJUSTED EARNINGS
$
11,480
$
7,653
$
23,872
$
23,718
$
66,722
$
16,684
$
11,508
$
-
$
-
$
28,192
ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (2)
NET EARNINGS (LOSS) (GAAP MEASURE)
$
0.09
$
(0.30
)
$
0.48
$
(0.62
)
$
(0.36
)
$
(0.29
)
$
0.04
$
-
$
-
$
(0.24
)
IMPAIRMENT & DIVESTITURE CHARGES, NET OF TAX EFFECT
-
0.21
-
1.03
1.24
0.55
0.11
-
-
0.66
RESTRUCTURING CHARGES, NET OF TAX EFFECT (1)
0.10
0.06
-
(0.01
)
0.15
0.01
-
-
-
-
ACCELERATED DEBT ISSUANCES COSTS, NET OF TAX EFFECT
-
-
-
0.01
0.01
-
-
-
-
-
OTHER INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE
-
0.16
(0.09
)
(0.02
)
0.05
-
0.04
-
-
0.04
ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$
0.19
$
0.13
$
0.39
$
0.39
$
1.09
$
0.27
$
0.19
$
-
$
-
$
0.46
ADJUSTED EBITDA (3)
NET EARNINGS (LOSS) (GAAP MEASURE)
$
5,226
$
(18,221
)
$
29,012
$
(37,664
)
$
(21,648
)
$
(17,452
)
$
2,753
$
-
$
-
$
(14,699
)
FINANCING COSTS, NET
7,514
7,604
7,756
8,617
31,491
7,295
7,153
-
-
14,448
INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE
1,604
19,839
(3,995
)
(8,472
)
8,976
(72
)
5,792
-
-
5,719
DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION
10,090
10,295
10,415
9,907
40,708
8,890
7,451
-
-
16,341
EBITDA
$
24,434
$
19,517
$
43,188
$
(27,612
)
$
59,527
$
(1,339
)
$
23,149
$
-
$
-
$
21,809
IMPAIRMENT & OTHER DIVESTITURE CHARGES
-
2,987
-
70,071
73,058
36,453
6,886
-
-
43,339
RESTRUCTURING CHARGES
6,629
4,284
1,186
746
12,845
403
60
-
-
463
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
31,063
$
26,788
$
44,374
$
43,205
$
145,430
$
35,517
$
30,095
$
-
$
-
$
65,611
FOOTNOTES
NOTE:
The total of the individual quarters may not equal the annual total
due to rounding.
(1)
Approximately $0.8 million of Q2 fiscal 2018 restructuring charges
were recorded in cost of products sold. De minimis restructuring
charges were also recorded in cost of products sold in Q3 fiscal
2018.
(2)
Adjusted earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share represent
net earnings (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share per the
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations net of charges or
credits for items to be highlighted for comparability purposes.
These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net
earnings (loss) or diluted earnings (loss) per share or as an
indicator of the Company's operating performance. However, this
presentation is important to investors for understanding the
operating results of the current portfolio of Actuant companies. The
total of the individual components may not equal due to rounding.
(3)
EBITDA represents net earnings (loss) before financing costs, net,
income tax (benefit) expense, and depreciation & amortization.
EBITDA is not a calculation based upon generally accepted accounting
principles (GAAP). The amounts included in the EBITDA and Adjusted
EBITDA calculation, however, are derived from amounts included in
the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. EBITDA should
not be considered as an alternative to net earnings (loss),
operating profit (loss) or operating cash flows. Actuant has
presented EBITDA because it regularly reviews this performance
measure. In addition, EBITDA is used by many of our investors and
lenders, and is presented as a convenience to them. The EBITDA
measure presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled
measures reported by other companies due to differences in the
components of the calculation.
ACTUANT CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL UNAUDITED DATA
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE
(Dollars in millions, except for per share amounts)
Q3 FISCAL 2019
FISCAL 2019
LOW
HIGH
LOW
HIGH
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO ADJUSTED
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE
GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$
0.40
$
0.45
$
1.09
$
1.20
IMPAIRMENT & OTHER DIVESTITURE CHARGES, NET OF TAX EFFECT
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
RESTRUCTURING CHARGES, NET OF TAX EFFECT
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
OTHER INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE
$
0.40
$
0.45
$
1.09
$
1.20
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO FREE CASH FLOW
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS
$
105
$
115
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
(25
)
(30
)
OTHER
-
-
FREE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE
$
80
$
85
FOOTNOTES
NOTE:
Management does not provide guidance on GAAP financial measures as
we are unable to predict and estimate with certainty items such as
potential impairments, refinancing costs, business divestiture
gains/losses, discrete tax adjustments, or other items impacting
GAAP financial metrics. As a result, we have included above only
those items about which we are aware and are reasonably likely to
occur during the guidance period covered.