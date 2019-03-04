Log in
Actuant : Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

0
03/04/2019 | 08:31am EST

Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) will announce its fiscal 2019 second quarter results on Thursday, March 21, 2019. A news release outlining the financial results will be distributed before the market opens on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Management will conduct a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. CT / 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and respond to questions. The call can be accessed live through the company’s website at https://www.actuant.com under the investor relations section. Additionally, a slide presentation, which will accompany the call, will also be on the website and will remain available after the call. For those who are unavailable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call for 90 days.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation is a diversified industrial company serving customers from operations in more than 30 countries. The Actuant businesses are leaders in a broad array of niche markets including branded hydraulic tools and solutions, specialized products and services for energy markets and highly engineered position and motion control systems. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Actuant trades on the NYSE under the symbol ATU. For further information on Actuant and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.actuant.com.


© Business Wire 2019
