Actuant : Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) will announce its fiscal 2019 second
quarter results on Thursday, March 21, 2019. A news release outlining
the financial results will be distributed before the market opens
on Thursday, March 21, 2019.
Management will conduct a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. CT /
11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and respond to questions. The call
can be accessed live through the company’s website at https://www.actuant.com
under the investor relations section. Additionally, a slide
presentation, which will accompany the call, will also be on the website
and will remain available after the call. For those who are unavailable
to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly
after the call for 90 days.
About Actuant
Actuant Corporation is a diversified industrial company serving
customers from operations in more than 30 countries. The Actuant
businesses are leaders in a broad array of niche markets including
branded hydraulic tools and solutions, specialized products and services
for energy markets and highly engineered position and motion control
systems. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in
Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Actuant trades on the NYSE under the symbol
ATU. For further information on Actuant and its businesses, visit the
Company's website at www.actuant.com.
