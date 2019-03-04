Actuant : Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) will announce its fiscal 2019 second quarter results on Thursday, March 21, 2019. A news release outlining the financial results will be distributed before the market opens on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Management will conduct a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. CT / 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and respond to questions. The call can be accessed live through the company’s website at https://www.actuant.com under the investor relations section. Additionally, a slide presentation, which will accompany the call, will also be on the website and will remain available after the call. For those who are unavailable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call for 90 days.

