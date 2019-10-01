Enerpac Tool Group : Announces Executive Leadership Change

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:ATU) today announced that Barbara G. Bolens has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer. Ms. Bolens joined Enerpac Tool Group in August 2018 and since then has led strategy, investor relations and communication.

“We are extremely pleased to announce Barb’s promotion. Her expertise, collaborative nature and personal passion exemplify the qualities that will help lead Enerpac Tool Group as we transform the company into a premium pure play industrial tools and services company. The new role elevates the development and deployment of strategy within our company,” said Randy Baker, CEO of Enerpac Tool Group. “Since joining Enerpac Tool Group, Barb has been instrumental in leading the development of the strategy and branding of our new company and I am confident that Barb will be successful in this role.”

Prior to coming to Enerpac, Ms. Bolens spent over 6 years at Komatsu Mining Corporation/Joy Global Inc (its predecessor) as its VP and Treasurer. Responsible for treasury operations at both Komatsu America/Komatsu Mining Corp and Joy Global, she led several significant treasury and risk management initiatives including integration and merger activities, development of an enterprise risk management structure and implementation of effective strategies to manage the company’s capital structure. Prior to Komatsu Mining/Joy Global, she held financial leadership positions of progressive responsibility at several other multinational corporations as well as early career leadership roles in sales and marketing. Ms. Bolens has a deep understanding of both OEM and distribution business models and has worked to create cohesive strategies, efficient capital and liquidity structures and impactful financial communications at the companies where she has worked.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group is a premier industrial tools and services company serving a broad and diverse set of customers in more than 90 countries. The Company’s businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group will trade on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC beginning on October 7, 2019. Until then, its NYSE symbol is ATU. Although the Company has adopted “Enerpac Tool Group” as its doing-business name, its legal name continues to be Actuant Corporation until the change is approved by its shareholders. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.enerpactoolgroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005366/en/