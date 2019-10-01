Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Actuant Corporation    ATU

ACTUANT CORPORATION

(ATU)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/30 04:04:35 pm
21.94 USD   -0.50%
08:31aENERPAC TOOL GROUP : Announces Executive Leadership Change
BU
09/26Carnival, Actuant retreat while Conagra, Presido advance
AQ
09/26ACTUANT : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Enerpac Tool Group : Announces Executive Leadership Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 08:31am EDT

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:ATU) today announced that Barbara G. Bolens has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer. Ms. Bolens joined Enerpac Tool Group in August 2018 and since then has led strategy, investor relations and communication.

“We are extremely pleased to announce Barb’s promotion. Her expertise, collaborative nature and personal passion exemplify the qualities that will help lead Enerpac Tool Group as we transform the company into a premium pure play industrial tools and services company. The new role elevates the development and deployment of strategy within our company,” said Randy Baker, CEO of Enerpac Tool Group. “Since joining Enerpac Tool Group, Barb has been instrumental in leading the development of the strategy and branding of our new company and I am confident that Barb will be successful in this role.”

Prior to coming to Enerpac, Ms. Bolens spent over 6 years at Komatsu Mining Corporation/Joy Global Inc (its predecessor) as its VP and Treasurer. Responsible for treasury operations at both Komatsu America/Komatsu Mining Corp and Joy Global, she led several significant treasury and risk management initiatives including integration and merger activities, development of an enterprise risk management structure and implementation of effective strategies to manage the company’s capital structure. Prior to Komatsu Mining/Joy Global, she held financial leadership positions of progressive responsibility at several other multinational corporations as well as early career leadership roles in sales and marketing. Ms. Bolens has a deep understanding of both OEM and distribution business models and has worked to create cohesive strategies, efficient capital and liquidity structures and impactful financial communications at the companies where she has worked.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group is a premier industrial tools and services company serving a broad and diverse set of customers in more than 90 countries. The Company’s businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group will trade on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC beginning on October 7, 2019. Until then, its NYSE symbol is ATU. Although the Company has adopted “Enerpac Tool Group” as its doing-business name, its legal name continues to be Actuant Corporation until the change is approved by its shareholders. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.enerpactoolgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACTUANT CORPORATION
08:31aENERPAC TOOL GROUP : Announces Executive Leadership Change
BU
09/27ACTUANT CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/26Carnival, Actuant retreat while Conagra, Presido advance
AQ
09/26ACTUANT : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09/26ACTUANT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
09/26ENERPAC TOOL GROUP : Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
BU
09/26ACTUANT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/23ACTUANT : Changing Name to Enerpac Tool Group
BU
09/06ACTUANT : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
BU
08/07ACTUANT CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 584 M
EBIT 2020 80,7 M
Net income 2020 33,7 M
Finance 2020 33,0 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 41,0x
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,25x
EV / Sales2021 2,10x
Capitalization 1 348 M
Chart ACTUANT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Actuant Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTUANT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 20,83  $
Last Close Price 21,94  $
Spread / Highest target 9,39%
Spread / Average Target -5,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randal Wayne Baker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
E. James Ferland Chairman
Ricky T. Dillon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scot Stein Chief Information Officer
Holly Ann van Deursen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACTUANT CORPORATION4.53%1 348
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES33.80%37 087
FANUC CORPORATION26.53%36 262
ATLAS COPCO44.04%36 035
INGERSOLL-RAND35.05%29 765
PARKER HANNIFIN21.10%23 208
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group