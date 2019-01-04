Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Acuity Brands    AYI

ACUITY BRANDS (AYI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/04 02:18:04 pm
116.535 USD   +4.56%
09:15aACUITY BRANDS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2018ACUITY BRANDS, INC. : annual earnings release
2018ACUITY BRANDS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Acuity Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 01:31pm EST

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATLANTA, January 4, 2019 - The Board of Directors of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI; "Company") today declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share.  The dividend is payable on February 1, 2019 to shareholders of record on January 18, 2019.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is the North American market leader and one of the world’s leading providers of lighting and building management solutions. With fiscal year 2018 net sales of $3.7 billion, Acuity Brands currently employs approximately 13,000 associates and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with operations throughout North America, and in Europe and Asia. The Company’s products and solutions are sold under various brands, including Lithonia Lighting®, Holophane®, Aculux®, American Electric Lighting®, Antique Street Lamps™, Atrius™, DGLogik™, Distech Controls®, DTL®, eldoLED®, Gotham®, Healthcare Lighting®, Hydrel®, Indy™, IOTA®, Juno®, Lucid®, Mark Architectural Lighting™, nLight®, Peerless®, RELOC® Wiring, ROAM®, Sensor Switch®, Sunoptics® and Winona® Lighting. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com



Dan Smith
Acuity Brands, Inc.
PH:  404.853.1423

Acuity Brands, Inc. Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACUITY BRANDS
01:31pAcuity Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
09:15aACUITY BRANDS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2018Acuity Brands To Announce Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results On January 9, 201..
GL
2018GRAND OPENING OF RESEARCH & DEVELOPM : ...
PU
2018ACUITY BRANDS : AtriusTM Assets Solution Provides Asset Tracking and...
PU
2018ACUITY BRANDS : Distech Controls Hosts Canadian Ambassador at the European...
PU
2018ACUITY BRANDS : AtriusTM Assets Solution Provides Asset Tracking and Management ..
AQ
2018ACUITY BRANDS : AtriusTM Assets Solution Provides Asset Tracking and Management ..
AQ
2018GREENBUILD 2018 : LightFlex™ CCT Tubular Daylighting Systems...
PU
2018ACUITY BRANDS : Boosts Security with...
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 867 M
EBIT 2019 543 M
Net income 2019 331 M
Finance 2019 15,8 M
Yield 2019 0,47%
P/E ratio 2019 12,82
P/E ratio 2020 10,92
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
Capitalization 4 619 M
Chart ACUITY BRANDS
Duration : Period :
Acuity Brands Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACUITY BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 149 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vernon J. Nagel Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Kent Reece CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Peter C. Browning Lead Independent Director
Julia B. North Independent Director
Ray M. Robinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACUITY BRANDS-3.04%4 619
SIGNIFY-0.39%3 328
OPPLE LIGHTING CO LTD-7.97%2 825
FAGERHULT AB-0.39%1 014
LSI INDUSTRIES, INC.15.77%96
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC.25.39%20
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.