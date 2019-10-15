Acuity Brands : Multiple Acuity Brands Lighting Solutions Receive 2019 Product Innovation Awards from Architectural SSL Magazine

ATLANTA -- October 15, 2019 -- -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) announced today that six of its lighting solutions were selected as 2019 Product Innovation Award (PIA) winners by Architectural SSL magazine . These awards, representing a peer-recognized selection of quality LED products, identify and honor the market's best LED and solid-state luminaires and fixtures.

PIA winners include:

Incito™ and EVO® LED Cylinders from Gotham®

2' Vandal-Resistant recessed LED downlight from Gotham

Juno® Wireless Control LED Track fixture family

lini™ miniature linear downlights from Aculux®

3D SPANL™ flat panel from Lithonia Lighting ®

Winline 500 Series linear accent luminaires from Winona®

Judging and evaluation of products and systems is conducted by a panel of 18 designers and lighting specialists skilled in product evaluation, and awards manufacturers based on attributes, qualities, functionality and/or performance beyond industry standards.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is the North American market leader and one of the world's leading providers of lighting and building management solutions. With fiscal year 2019 net sales of $3.7 billion, Acuity Brands currently employs approximately 12,000 associates and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with operations throughout North America, and in Europe and Asia. The Company's products and solutions are sold under various brands, including Lithonia Lighting®, Holophane®, Aculux®, A-Light™, American Electric Lighting®, Antique Street Lamps™, Atrius®, Cyclone™, DGLogik™, Distech Controls®, DTL®, eldoLED®, Eureka®, Gotham®, Healthcare Lighting®, Hydrel®, Indy™, IOTA®, Juno®, Lucid®, Luminaire LED™, Luminis®, Mark Architectural Lighting™, nLight®, Peerless®, RELOC® Wiring, ROAM®, Sensor Switch®, Sunoptics® and Winona® Lighting.