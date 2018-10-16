Acuity Brands : New Holophane® Website Offers Enhanced Tools to Help...

ATLANTA - October 16, 2018 - Holophane®, an Acuity Brands company, launched today a newly designed website featuring a clean, easy-to-navigate design and customer-friendly tools to enhance the user experience. The website provides in-depth product information and application guidance for specifying Holophane high-performance outdoor and industrial lighting products. Key features include:

Retooled search function for quickly locating new products and specifications.

Sales agent look-up guide.

Application Gallery with a collection of images to inform and inspire.

Holophane News Page featuring new product information and case studies.

Education and Resources section with white papers, videos and seminars.

'We're pleased to offer Holophane customers a new website that is highly responsive to their need to locate product information quickly and efficiently,' said Rob Drago, Vice President Infrastructure, Acuity Brands Lighting. 'The site also offers top-notch educational resources that will help our customers stay up-to-date on the latest lighting trends, installations and technical information.'

Located in Granville, Ohio, Holophane has been a leader in lighting solutions for more than a century. The company provides lighting systems for commercial, industrial, utility, municipality, emergency, outdoor and Departments of Transportation applications.

About Acuity Brands

www.acuitybrands.com. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is the North American market leader and one of the world's leading providers of lighting and building management solutions. With fiscal year 2017 net sales of $3.5 billion, Acuity Brands currently employs over 12,000 associates and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with operations throughout North America, and in Europe and Asia. The Company's products and solutions are sold under various brands, including Lithonia Lighting®, Holophane®, Peerless®, Gotham®, Mark Architectural Lighting™, Winona® Lighting, Juno®, Indy™, Aculux®, Healthcare Lighting®, Hydrel®, American Electric Lighting®, Antique Street Lamps™, Sunoptics®, Distech Controls®, nLight®, ROAM®, Sensor Switch®, Power Sentry®, eldoLED®, IOTA® and Atrius™. Visit us at

#