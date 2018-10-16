Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Acuity Brands    AYI

ACUITY BRANDS (AYI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Acuity Brands : New Holophane® Website Offers Enhanced Tools to Help...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 05:08pm CEST

ATLANTA - October 16, 2018 - Holophane®, an Acuity Brands company, launched today a newly designed website featuring a clean, easy-to-navigate design and customer-friendly tools to enhance the user experience. The website provides in-depth product information and application guidance for specifying Holophane high-performance outdoor and industrial lighting products. Key features include:

  • Retooled search function for quickly locating new products and specifications.
  • Sales agent look-up guide.
  • Application Gallery with a collection of images to inform and inspire.
  • Holophane News Page featuring new product information and case studies.
  • Education and Resources section with white papers, videos and seminars.

'We're pleased to offer Holophane customers a new website that is highly responsive to their need to locate product information quickly and efficiently,' said Rob Drago, Vice President Infrastructure, Acuity Brands Lighting. 'The site also offers top-notch educational resources that will help our customers stay up-to-date on the latest lighting trends, installations and technical information.'

Located in Granville, Ohio, Holophane has been a leader in lighting solutions for more than a century. The company provides lighting systems for commercial, industrial, utility, municipality, emergency, outdoor and Departments of Transportation applications.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is the North American market leader and one of the world's leading providers of lighting and building management solutions. With fiscal year 2017 net sales of $3.5 billion, Acuity Brands currently employs over 12,000 associates and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with operations throughout North America, and in Europe and Asia. The Company's products and solutions are sold under various brands, including Lithonia Lighting®, Holophane®, Peerless®, Gotham®, Mark Architectural Lighting™, Winona® Lighting, Juno®, Indy™, Aculux®, Healthcare Lighting®, Hydrel®, American Electric Lighting®, Antique Street Lamps™, Sunoptics®, Distech Controls®, nLight®, ROAM®, Sensor Switch®, Power Sentry®, eldoLED®, IOTA® and Atrius™. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com.

#

Disclaimer

Acuity Brands Inc. published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 15:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACUITY BRANDS
05:08pACUITY BRANDS : New Holophane® Website Offers Enhanced Tools to Help...
PU
10/11ACUITY BRANDS : New Lithonia Lighting® Website Offers Enhanced Tools to Help Com..
AQ
10/10ACUITY BRANDS : New Lithonia Lighting® Website Offers Enhanced Tools to Help...
PU
10/03ACUITY BRANDS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/03ACUITY BRANDS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/03Acuity Brands Reports Record Quarterly and Full-Year Results
GL
10/03ACUITY BRANDS : Annual results
CO
10/03ACUITY BRANDS : SEC Filing 8K
CO
09/28ACUITY BRANDS : Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Meeting Date
AQ
09/28ACUITY BRANDS, INC. : annual earnings release
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:45aAcuity Brands goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
10/03Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) CEO Vern Nagel on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
10/03Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.50 PM (10/03/2018) 
10/03Midday Gainers / Losers (10/03/2018) 
10/03Acuity Brands down sharply after earnings 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 864 M
EBIT 2019 544 M
Net income 2019 333 M
Finance 2019 15,8 M
Yield 2019 0,42%
P/E ratio 2019 14,31
P/E ratio 2020 12,20
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
Capitalization 4 933 M
Chart ACUITY BRANDS
Duration : Period :
Acuity Brands Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACUITY BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 156 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vernon J. Nagel Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Kent Reece Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter C. Browning Lead Independent Director
Julia B. North Independent Director
Ray M. Robinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACUITY BRANDS-30.11%4 933
SIGNIFY-31.21%3 361
OPPLE LIGHTING CO LTD-31.21%2 475
FAGERHULT AB-24.28%983
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC.17.05%31
ENERGY FOCUS INC-26.94%22
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.