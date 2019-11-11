Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Acuity Brands    AYI

ACUITY BRANDS

(AYI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Acuity Brands Publishes Environmental, Social and Governance Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 03:00pm EST

Atlanta, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (“Company”) recently published the Company’s first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report describing certain actions Acuity Brands is taking to develop and provide products and services to help customers improve their impact on the environment and also describing many of the ways in which the Company benefits the lives of its associates and their local communities. The Company estimates that certain of its products, for example, saved customers 9.2 billion kWH in energy savings, which is equivalent to the annual greenhouse gas emissions from more than 1.3 million automobiles. The Acuity Brands ESG program, called EarthLIGHT, also emphasizes the importance to Acuity Brands of putting honesty and integrity at the center of all it does.

The report outlines the Company’s goals over the next three years for reducing its carbon footprint related to raw materials, packaging and shipping, as well as for reducing electricity and gas usage in all Company facilities. The report also describes some of the Company’s goals in the areas of associate health & safety and community involvement.
“Much of the ESG work we are doing is not new to Acuity Brands; we’ve been pursuing these initiatives for many years,” said Vernon J. Nagel, Chairman and CEO, Acuity Brands, Inc. “What we’ve done recently is add more structure and methodology to this work as we leverage our culture of continuous improvement. We have approximately 12,000 associates with great ideas on how to improve our operations, and we are using our EarthLIGHT program to find ways to eliminate waste and increase our positive impact on the world.”   

For more information, please visit EarthLIGHT program and report.

About Acuity Brands  

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is the North American market leader and one of the world’s leading providers of lighting and building management solutions. With fiscal year 2019 net sales of $3.7 billion, Acuity Brands currently employs approximately 12,000 associates and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with operations throughout North America, and in Europe and Asia. The Company’s products and solutions are sold under various brands, including Lithonia Lighting®, Holophane®, Aculux®, American Electric Lighting®, A-Light™, Antique Street Lamps™, Atrius®, Cyclone™, DGLogik™, Distech Controls®, DTL®, eldoLED®, Eureka®, Gotham®, Healthcare Lighting®, Hydrel®, Indy™, IOTA®, Juno®, Lucid®, Luminaire LED™, Luminis®, Mark Architectural Lighting™, nLight®, Peerless®, RELOC® Wiring, ROAM®, Sensor Switch®, Sunoptics® and Winona® Lighting.  Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com

  #    #    #    #    #

Media Contact:
Neil Egan
Neil.Egan@acuitybrands.com
770-860-2957

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACUITY BRANDS
03:00pAcuity Brands Publishes Environmental, Social and Governance Report
GL
10/30ACUITY BRANDS : to Present at the Robert W. Baird 2019 Global Industrial Confere..
AQ
10/29ACUITY BRANDS : Annual report which provides a comprehensive overview of the com..
PU
10/29ACUITY BRANDS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
10/29SMARTTHINGS : & Acuity Brands Announce Alliance to Co-develop Smart Home Lightin..
BU
10/17ACUITY BRANDS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/15ACUITY BRANDS : Multiple Acuity Brands Lighting Solutions Receive 2019 Product I..
PU
10/08C5MI Joins Atrius IoT Partner Network to Further Enhance Its Digital Manufact..
GL
10/02Stitch Fix, Acuity slip; Lennar, Johnson & Johnson gain
AQ
10/02ACUITY BRANDS : Grapples With Trade War Fallout
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 701 M
EBIT 2020 538 M
Net income 2020 352 M
Finance 2020 256 M
Yield 2020 0,40%
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,30x
EV / Sales2021 1,18x
Capitalization 5 063 M
Chart ACUITY BRANDS
Duration : Period :
Acuity Brands Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACUITY BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 137,44  $
Last Close Price 129,02  $
Spread / Highest target 51,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vernon J. Nagel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Kent Reece President
Karen J. Holcom Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter C. Browning Lead Independent Director
Julia B. North Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACUITY BRANDS11.42%5 063
ASSA ABLOY43.22%26 352
SAINT-GOBAIN28.42%22 556
FERGUSON PLC34.38%19 496
GEBERIT AG34.03%18 352
MASCO CORPORATION58.34%13 173
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group