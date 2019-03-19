Log in
ACUITY BRANDS

(AYI)
Acuity Brands To Announce Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results on April 3, 2019

03/19/2019 | 08:16am EDT

Atlanta, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the Company’s performance for the second quarter of fiscal 2019, following the announcement of those results earlier that day.  Vernon J. Nagel, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Brands, will lead the call.  A live Webcast of the discussion will be accessible at the Company’s Web site:  www.acuitybrands.com.  A replay of the call will also be posted to that site within two hours of the completion of the conference call and will be archived on the site. 

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is the North American market leader and one of the world’s leading providers of lighting and building management solutions. With fiscal year 2018 net sales of $3.7 billion, Acuity Brands currently employs approximately 13,000 associates and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with operations throughout North America, and in Europe and Asia. The Company’s products and solutions are sold under various brands, including Lithonia Lighting®, Holophane®, Aculux®, American Electric Lighting®, Antique Street Lamps™, Atrius™, DGLogik™, Distech Controls®, DTL®, eldoLED®, Gotham®, Healthcare Lighting®, Hydrel®, Indy™, IOTA®, Juno®, Lucid®, Mark Architectural Lighting™, nLight®, Peerless®, RELOC® Wiring, ROAM®, Sensor Switch®, Sunoptics® and Winona® Lighting.  Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com.

# # # # #

Company Contact:
Dan Smith
Acuity Brands, Inc.
dan.smith@acuitybrands.com
PH: (404) 853-1438




Acuity Brands, Inc. Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
