ACUITY BRANDS

(AYI)
139.72 USD   +4.07%
Correction: Acuity Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend

06/28/2019 | 04:08pm EDT

Atlanta, GA, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI; "Company") today declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share. The dividend is payable on August 1, 2019 to shareholders of record on July 17, 2019.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is the North American market leader and one of the world's leading providers of lighting and building management solutions. With fiscal year 2018 net sales of $3.7 billion, Acuity Brands currently employs approximately 12,000 associates and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with operations throughout North America, and in Europe and Asia. The Company's products and solutions are sold under various brands, including Lithonia Lighting®, Holophane®, Aculux®, American Electric Lighting®, Antique Street Lamps™, Atrius™, DGLogik™, Distech Controls®, DTL®, eldoLED®, Gotham®, Healthcare Lighting®, Hydrel®, Indy™, IOTA®, Juno®, Lucid®, Mark Architectural Lighting™, nLight®, Peerless®, RELOC® Wiring, ROAM®, Sensor Switch®, Sunoptics® and Winona® Lighting. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com.

Company Contact:
Dan Smith
Acuity Brands, Inc.
(404) 853-1423

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 845 M
EBIT 2019 543 M
Net income 2019 336 M
Debt 2019 16,4 M
Yield 2019 0,39%
P/E ratio 2019 15,58
P/E ratio 2020 14,21
EV / Sales 2019 1,40x
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
Capitalization 5 358 M
Managers
NameTitle
Vernon J. Nagel Chairman. President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Kent Reece CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Peter C. Browning Lead Independent Director
Julia B. North Independent Director
Ray M. Robinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACUITY BRANDS16.79%5 304
SIGNIFY26.43%3 702
OPPLE LIGHTING CO LTD19.16%3 651
FAGERHULT AB-6.55%1 176
LSI INDUSTRIES, INC.10.73%92
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC.399.12%85
