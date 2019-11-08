Acushnet : Amended Statement of Ownership

Log in
0
11/08/2019

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13G

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. 02 )*

Acushnet Holdings Corp.

(Name of Issuer)

Common Stock - $0.001 par value per share

(Title of Class of Securities)

005098108

(CUSIP Number)

October 31, 2019

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:

  • Rule 13d-1(b)
    • Rule 13d-1(c)
    • Rule 13d-1(d)
  • The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

CUSIP

005098108

No.

NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS

1

I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NOS. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY)

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

13-2624428

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

2

(a)

o

(b)

o

SEC USE ONLY

3

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

4

Delaware

5

SOLE VOTING POWER

2,318,928

6

SHARED VOTING POWER

0

NUMBER OF

7

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

SHARES

2,529,154

BENEFICIALLY

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

OWNED BY EACH

REPORTING PERSON

8

WITH:

0

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

9

2,529,154

CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

10 o

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)

11 3.3 %

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

12 HC

FOOTNOTES

Item 1.

  1. Name of Issuer Acushnet Holdings Corp.
  2. Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices 333 BRIDGE STREET
    FAIRHAVEN MA 02719

Item 2.

  1. Name of Person Filing
    JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
  2. Address of Principal Business Office or, if none, Residence 383 Madison Avenue
    New York, NY 10179
  3. Citizenship Delaware
  4. Title of Class of Securities
    Common Stock - $0.001 par value per share
  5. CUSIP Number 005098108

Item 3. If this statement is filed pursuant to §§240.13d-1(b) or 240.13d-2(b) or (c), check whether the person filing is a:

  1. o Broker or dealer registered under section 15 of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78o).
  2. o Bank as defined in section 3(a)(6) of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78c).
  3. o Insurance company as defined in section 3(a)(19) of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78c).
  4. o Investment company registered under section 8 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (15 U.S.C 80a-8).
  5. o An investment adviser in accordance with §240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(E);
  6. o An employee benefit plan or endowment fund in accordance with §240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(F);
  7. x A parent holding company or control person in accordance with § 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(G);
  8. o A savings associations as defined in Section 3(b) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act (12 U.S.C. 1813);
  9. o A church plan that is excluded from the definition of an investment company under section 3(c)(14) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (15 U.S.C. 80a-3);
  1. o A non-U.S. institution in accordance with § 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J).
  2. o A group, in accordance with § 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(K). If filing as a non-U.S. institution in accordance with § 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J), please specify the type of institution:

Item 4. Ownership.

Provide the following information regarding the aggregate number and percentage of the class of securities of the issuer identified in Item 1.

  1. Amount beneficially owned: 2,529,154
  2. Percent of class: 3.3 %
  3. Number of shares as to which the person has:
    1. Sole power to vote or to direct the vote: 2,318,928
    2. Shared power to vote or to direct the vote: 0
    3. Sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of: 2,529,154
    4. Shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of: 0

Item 5. Ownership of Five Percent or Less of a Class

If this statement is being filed to report the fact that as of the date hereof the reporting person has ceased to be the beneficial owner of more than five percent of the class of securities, check the following x .

Item 6. Ownership of More than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person.

Not Applicable

Item 7. Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired the Security Being Reported on By the Parent Holding Company

J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

Item 8. Identification and Classification of Members of the Group

Not Applicable

Item 9. Notice of Dissolution of Group

Not Applicable

Item Certification 10.

By signing below I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were acquired and are held in the ordinary course of business and were not acquired and are not held for the purpose of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect, other than activities solely in connection with a nomination under §240.14a-11.

SIGNATURE

After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.

Date: November 08, 2019

By: /s/ Rachel Tsvaygoft

Name: Rachel Tsvaygoft

Title: Vice President

Footnotes:

Attention: Intentional misstatements or omissions of fact constitute Federal criminal violations (See 18 U.S.C. 1001)

Disclaimer

Acushnet Holdings Corp. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 18:39:09 UTC
