ACWA POWER BARKA

(APBS)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUSCAT SECURITIES MARKET - 02/28
0.664 OMR   -1.19%
04:42aACWA POWER BARKA SAOG : Saudi Falih optimistic on continued commitment to OPEC+ oil supply cut
RE
News 
News

ACWA Power Barka SAOG : Saudi Falih optimistic on continued commitment to OPEC+ oil supply cut

03/17/2019 | 04:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih speaks during the Saudi-India Forum in New Delhi

BAKU (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Sunday he was optimistic about continued commitment to the oil supply cut agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC members.

"I am obviously optimistic that implementation of our OPEC+ agreement will improve, it’s already strong by historical standards," Khalid al-Falih said on the sidelines of the joint ministerial monitoring committee meeting in Baku.

Overall conformity with the cuts in the first two months of this year are less than levels seen in 2017 and 2018 but the oil producers "will catch up very soon," he told reporters.

Saudi Arabia along with other oil producers such as Azerbaijan will continue to work together to manage oil market stability, he said.

"We will not allow energy security to be challenged by any event, but at the same time we will not leave investors, and oil and gas companies to stay bewildered not knowing what tomorrow is going to bring in terms of stable environment where investments can flow to the sector,” he told reporters.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova, Rania El Gamal and Vladimir Soldatkin, Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Latest news on ACWA POWER BARKA
01/30ACWA POWER BARKA SAOG : plant returns to full capacity
AQ
01/30ACWA POWER BARKA : Italy's Ansaldo Energia helps repair Acwa Power Barka turbine..
AQ
2018ACWA POWER BARKA SAOG : estimates $5m cost of turbine muddle
AQ
2018ACWA POWER BARKA SAOG : Oman's Acwa Power Barka faces $5m hit after second gas i..
AQ
2018ACWA POWER BARKA SAOG : Chairman in Oman resigns
AQ
2018ACWA POWER BARKA SAOG : Chairman of ACWA Power Barka in Oman resigns
AQ
2018ACWA POWER BARKA SAOG : Algal bloom hits Barka desalination plant
AQ
2018ACWA POWER BARKA SAOG : Algal bloom in Gulf of Oman costs ACWA Power Barka $364,..
AQ
2018ACWA POWER BARKA SAOG : Barka 1 IWPP sets 16 year record in operational safety
AQ
More news
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,87  OMR
Spread / Average Target 31%
Managers
NameTitle
Salim bin Zahir Al-Sibani Chief Executive Officer
Mohammad bin Abdullah Rashid Abunayyan Chairman
Kashif Rana Deputy Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Theagarajan Eswaran Independent Director
Hamad bin Mohammad Al-Waheibi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACWA POWER BARKA SAOG-6.21%276
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-6.30%44 076
NATIONAL GRID PLC14.67%39 732
ENGIE7.90%37 271
SEMPRA ENERGY15.03%34 151
ORSTED17.74%32 734
