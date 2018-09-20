Acxiom : Shareholders Approve AMS Sale

Acxiom®
(Nasdaq: ACXM), the data foundation for the world's best marketers,
today announced that its shareholders overwhelmingly approved the sale
of its Acxiom Marketing Solutions business (AMS) to Interpublic Group
(IPG) at Acxiom’s annual shareholder meeting held earlier today. The
transaction is expected to close on or about October 1, 2018, subject to
customary closing conditions. Acxiom and IPG remain committed to
ensuring this is a smooth transition for clients, partners and
employees. The Company will report the operations of AMS, as well as the
sale of AMS, as a component of discontinued operations.
“We would like to thank our shareholders,” said CEO Scott Howe. “The
completion of this transaction marks an inflection point in the
transformation of our Company. On October 2nd, LiveRamp will
effectively emerge as a highly successful SaaS IPO. LiveRamp’s customer
value proposition, financial strength and commitment to neutrality
create a wonderful opportunity for the industry and our shareholders.”
The Company also announced that, subject to the close of the AMS
transaction, it will be transferring its stock exchange listing from
NASDAQ to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) effective October 2, 2018,
at which point its name will change to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., and its
common stock will begin trading under the ticker symbol “RAMP.” The
transfer is expected to be seamless for shareholders.
“It is a new day, and we are very pleased to be relisting on the New
York Stock Exchange,” said CFO Warren Jenson. “LiveRamp is a global
brand, and the NYSE provides the ideal platform for our continued growth
and expansion.”
“We are honored that LiveRamp chose to list its transformed company on
the NYSE, where it will join a community of the most innovative
companies in the world,” said John Tuttle, Chief Operating Officer and
Global Head of Listings.
About Acxiom
Acxiom provides the data foundation for the world’s best marketers. We
enable people-based marketing everywhere through a simple, open approach
to connecting systems and data that drives seamless customer experiences
and higher ROI. A leader in identity and ethical data use for nearly 50
years, Acxiom helps thousands of clients and partners around the globe
work together to create a world where all marketing is relevant. Acxiom
is a registered trademark of Acxiom LLC. For more information, visit Acxiom.com.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp provides the identity platform leveraged by brands and their
partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences.
LiveRamp IdentityLink connects people, data, and devices across the
digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing
revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with the brands and
products they love. LiveRamp is an Acxiom company (NASDAQ: ACXM),
delivering privacy safe solutions to market and honoring the best
practices of leading associations, including the Digital Advertising
Alliance's (DAA) ICON and App Choices programs. For more information,
visit www.liveramp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events, including
the timing of the proposed transaction and other information related to
the proposed transaction. In some cases, you can identify
forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may,"
"will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends,"
"target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates,"
"predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these words or
other similar terms or expressions that concern the proposed transaction
and our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions regarding it.
Forward-looking statements in this communication include, but are not
limited to, (i) our expectations regarding the timing, completion and
expected benefits of the proposed transaction, (ii) our plans,
objectives and intentions with respect to our future operations, our
customers and our market, and (iii) the expected impact of the proposed
transaction on our business. Our expectations and beliefs regarding
these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods
are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results
to differ materially from those projected. These risks include the risk
that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all;
the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on our
business relationships, results of operations and business generally;
risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and
operations; and general market, political, economic and business
conditions. The forward-looking statements contained in this
communication are also subject to other risks and uncertainties,
including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities
and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for
the period ended March 31, 2018. The forward-looking statements in this
communication are based on information available to Acxiom as of the
date hereof.
We undertake no obligation to update the information contained in this
press release or any other forward-looking statement.
