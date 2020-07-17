Log in
Ad pepper media International N.V.

AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(APM)
News 
News

ad pepper media International N.V.: Affiliate marketing network Webgains up by 27 percent; group expects record EBITDA for 2020

07/17/2020 | 08:35am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Forecast
ad pepper media International N.V.: Affiliate marketing network Webgains up by 27 percent; group expects record EBITDA for 2020

17-Jul-2020 / 14:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ad pepper media International N.V.: Affiliate marketing network Webgains up by 27 percent; group expects record EBITDA for 2020

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 17 July 2020
ad pepper media, one of the leading performance marketing providers in Europe, achieved highly profitable growth in the second quarter. Group revenue amounted to EUR 6,116k, which corresponds to an increase of 6.5 percent (Q2 2019: EUR 5,743k). As already announced in April when the first-quarter results were published, the Webgains segment continues to be the main growth driver. Following a revenue increase of 6.1 percent in the first three months of the year, the affiliate marketing network achieved significant revenue growth in the second quarter of 27.2 percent to EUR 3,167k (Q2 2019: EUR 2,491k). The ad agents segment also saw double-digit growth of 12.9 percent to EUR 1,612k in the second quarter (Q2 2019: EUR 1,427k), while the ad pepper media segment remained below the exceptionally high level seen in the previous year (Q2 2019: EUR 1,825k) with revenue of EUR 1,337k.

Group EBITDA amounted to EUR 1,684k in the second quarter, up by 90.7 percent compared to the prior-year period (Q2 2019: EUR 883k). At segment level, ad pepper media generated EBITDA of EUR 503k (Q2 2019: EUR 859k), ad agents EUR 191k (Q2 2019: EUR 158k) and Webgains EUR 1,565k (Q2 2019: EUR 388k).

In the first six months of the financial year, group revenue thus amounted to EUR 11,957k (H1 2019: EUR 10,790k), which corresponds to 10.8 percent growth. With EUR 2,804k, H1 EBITDA increased by 76.1 percent compared to the previous year (H1 2019: EUR 1,592k).

On balance, the digitalisation trend, which has gained pace since the beginning of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and culminates in shifts in the advertising budgets towards online marketing, continued in the second quarter and led to significant positive revenue and profitability effects. Based on the strong business development, the management of ad pepper media International N.V. expects group revenue for the 2020 financial year to amount to approx. EUR 24.0 million (2019: EUR 21.8 million) with EBITDA of approx. EUR 4.5 million (2019: EUR 3.5 million).

The report on the first six months of 2020 will be published on 20 August 2020.

Key figures (unaudited) in EURk:

  Q2
2020		 Q2
2019		 H1
2020		 H1
2019
Gross sales 23,357 20,169 45,007 40,823
% growth 15.8   10.2  
Revenue 6,116 5,743 11,957 10,790
% growth 6.5   10.8  
of which ad pepper media 1,337 1,825 2,881 3,003
% growth -26.8   -4.1  
of which ad agents 1,612 1,427 3,151 2,698
% growth 12.9   16.8  
of which Webgains 3,167 2,491 5,925 5,090
% growth 27.2   16.4  
EBITDA 1,684 883 2,804 1,592
of which ad pepper media 503 859 1,207 1,389
of which ad agents 191 158 309 232
of which Webgains 1,565 388 2,168 805
of which admin -575 -521 -880 -834
Liquid funds*     20,386 22,139

 

*including securities at fair value

 

For more information:
Dr Jens Körner (CEO)
ad pepper media International N.V.
+49 (0) 911 929057-0
ir@adpepper.com

17-Jul-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 150 C
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
Phone: +49 911 9290570
Fax: +49 911 929057-157
E-mail: ir@adpepper.com
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com
ISIN: NL0000238145
WKN: 940883
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1096619

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1096619  17-Jul-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1096619&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
