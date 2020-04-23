Log in
AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(APM)
ad pepper media International N.V.: Double-digit growth and record EBITDA in Q1; accelerated growth expected for Webgains in Q2

04/23/2020 | 02:10am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Development of Sales
23-Apr-2020 / 08:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ad pepper media International N.V.: Double-digit growth and record EBITDA in Q1; accelerated growth expected for Webgains in Q2

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 23 April 2020

ad pepper media, one of the leading performance marketing providers in Europe, has started the 2020 financial year with significant revenue growth. Group revenue amounted to EUR 5,841k in the first quarter, corresponding to 15.7 percent growth (Q1 2019: EUR 5,048k). After an already excellent start to the year in the months of January and February, the final month of the first quarter saw a new revenue record of EUR 2,047k (March 2019: EUR 1,770k). This level is comparable with strong revenue months during the 2019 Christmas shopping season. EBITDA in the first quarter came out to EUR 1,120k, up by 57.9 percent compared to the first quarter of the previous year (Q1 2019: EUR 709k). This makes the first quarter the best in the company history in terms of both revenue and EBITDA. At segment level, EBITDA's are as follows: ad pepper generated EUR 704k (Q1 2019: EUR 530k, Webgains EUR 603k (Q1 2019: EUR 417k) and ad agents EUR 118k (Q1 2019: EUR 74k).

The worldwide spread of the COVID-19 pandemic since the beginning of March makes a reliable forecast with respect to our further business performance in the full year 2020 impossible at this point in time - despite record results in the first quarter. While we expect ad pepper media Group to benefit overproportionately from a significant acceleration of digitalisation trends in the medium to long term with corresponding shifts in advertising budgets towards online marketing, we see two opposing developments that will impact revenue performance in the short term: near-term cancellations of advertising budgets, especially in the travel, hotel and transportation sectors, will be offset by stable to positive budget developments, predominantly in the sports, leisure & hobbies, home & garden, toys & games and other sectors of the so-called "stay-at-home economy". In the month of March, we saw predominantly the positive effects. For the quarter ahead, we expect accelerated growth, in particular in the Webgains segment. Nevertheless, if the current situation were to persist or even deteriorate over the coming months, and if we are not able to offset the decline in sales with customers from the first category, negative effects may outweigh the positive ones.

All published figures are preliminary and unaudited. The report on the first three months will be published on 26 May 2020.

 

Key figures (unaudited) in EUR k:

     Q1 2020     Q1 2019
Gross sales 21,649 20,654
% growth 4.8  
Revenue 5,841 5,048
% growth 15.7  
of which ad pepper media 1,544 1,178
% growth 31.1  
of which ad agents 1,539 1,271
% growth 21.1  
of which Webgains 2,758 2,599
% growth 6.1  
EBITDA 1,120 709
of which ad pepper media 704 530
of which ad agents 118 74
of which Webgains 603 417
of which admin -305 -312
Liquid funds 20,572 23,208
 

For more information:
Dr Jens Körner (CEO)
ad pepper media International N.V.
+49 (0) 911 929057-0
ir@adpepper.com

23-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 150 C
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
Phone: +49 911 9290570
Fax: +49 911 929057-157
E-mail: ir@adpepper.com
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com
ISIN: NL0000238145
WKN: 940883
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1028003

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1028003  23-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1028003&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
