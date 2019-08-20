Log in
AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V.

(APM)
ad pepper media International N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/20/2019 | 05:20am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ad pepper media International N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ad pepper media International N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.08.2019 / 11:17
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ad pepper media International N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / English: August 22, 2019 English: https://adpeppergroup.com/en/statutory-publications/#financial-reports


20.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 150 C
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

860199  20.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=860199&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Jens Koerner Chief Executive Officer
Michael Oschmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Bauer Member-Supervisory Board
Stephan Roppel Member-Supervisory Board
Eun-Kyung Park Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V.8.91%0
OMNICOM GROUP6.58%16 980
WPP GROUP13.30%14 692
PUBLICIS GROUPE-14.76%11 219
INTERPUBLIC GROUP-0.73%7 930
JCDECAUX5.46%6 108
