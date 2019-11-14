|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ad pepper media International N.V.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ad pepper media International N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
14.11.2019 / 16:04
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
14.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de