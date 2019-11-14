Log in
ad pepper media International N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11/14/2019 | 10:05am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ad pepper media International N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ad pepper media International N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
14.11.2019 / 16:04
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ad pepper media International N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of disclosure / English: November 19, 2019 English: http://www.adpeppergroup.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/quarterly-reports/


14.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 150 C
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

913523  14.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=913523&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
