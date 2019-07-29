DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ad pepper media International N.V. / Total Voting Rights Announcement

ad pepper media International N.V.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



29.07.2019 / 20:30

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer ad pepper media International N.V.

Frankenstrasse 150 C

90461 Nuremberg

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 25 Jul 2019

3. New total number of voting rights: 21500000



