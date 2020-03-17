Log in
pepper media International N : nominates Dagmar Bottenbruch as new member of its Supervisory Board

03/17/2020 | 04:10am EDT

17.03.2020 / 09:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nürnberg, Amsterdam, March 17, 2020

ad pepper media International N.V. ("ad pepper media"), one of Europe's leading performance marketing providers, today announces the nomination of Ms. Dagmar Bottenbruch for appointment to ad pepper media's Supervisory Board, effective as of May 19, 2020.

Ms. Bottenbruch has German and US citizenship. She was Managing Director of Rabobank International in Germany and has worked at Credit Suisse in New York, London, Frankfurt and Milan as Director Investment Banking. She currently serves on the Supervisory Board of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V., Amsterdam, Netherlands. Ms. Bottenbruch has been a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) since 1989.

"I am delighted that Dagmar will join ad pepper media's Supervisory Board. Her strong expertise in capital markets and strategic engagement as an investor with successful scale- and start-ups comes at the right time and brings valuable knowledge and competencies to the Supervisory Board of ad pepper media," says Michael Oschmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board will propose the appointment of Ms. Bottenbruch as an additional Supervisory Board member to the General Meeting of Shareholders on May 19, 2020.

 

About ad pepper media International N.V.

ad pepper media International N.V. is a leading and Europe-wide active group of companies that offers innovative performance marketing solutions. The Group combines three business units with various specialisations in performance advertising: Webgains (affiliate marketing), ad pepper media (lead generation/audience targeting) and ad agents (full service agency). The Group employs over 200 employees at eight locations across Europe. The holding company was founded in 1999 and was listed in the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment a year later.

 


17.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 150 C
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
Phone: +49 911 9290570
Fax: +49 911 929057-157
E-mail: ir@adpepper.com
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com
ISIN: NL0000238145
WKN: 940883
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 999109

 
End of News DGAP News Service

999109  17.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=999109&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
