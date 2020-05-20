Adamas Finance Asia : Company Presentation May 2020
05/20/2020 | 05:24am EDT
Adamas Finance Asia Limited
Investor Presentation
2020
The London listed company focused on providing shareholders with attractive uncorrelated risk
adjusted returns from a diversified portfolio of pan-Asian investments
Experienced director of AIM-quoted companies via executive and non-executive capacities
Sector track record working with a number of fast growth companies in technology and financial services
Suresh Withana
Managing Partner
Harmony Capital Investors
Founder and lead at investment manager
25 years' experience in investing and investment banking
The past 17 years of which focused on Pan-Asian investments
Inhouse experience with Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Mizuho International Plc and Tikehau Capital
Company Overview
Who We Are
Strategy
Attractive Income &
Capital Growth
Robust Risk Management
Track Record
Growth Sector Focus
Governance
London listed company focused on providing shareholders with attractive uncorrelated long term risk adjusted returns from a diversified portfolio ofpan-Asian investments
Provide growth capital and financing to emerging and established Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) throughout Asia, well diversified by national geographies, instruments and asset classes
Dedicated to delivering attractive income and capital growth for shareholders
Rigorous due diligence and disciplined risk management, with downside protection through selectively investing in assets and proactively managing them
Harmony Capital, the investment manager, has an established tracked record of generating excess returns throughout market cycles across the globe for the past 20+ years, with a focus on Asian special situations for 17+ years
Sourcing private opportunities with a strong pipeline of income generation, focusing on growth sectors across Asia, including healthcare, fintech, hospitality, IT and property
The four experienced and independent directors comprising the Company's Board provide strong governance
Compelling Investment Case
Investment Policy
Discount to NAV
Supportive Majority
Shareholder
Largest Investment
Established Investment Expertise and Networks
Market Opportunity
Established Advantage
1 31 December 2019 NAV
The London listed company focused on providing shareholders with attractive uncorrelated risk adjusted returns over the short and longer term from a diversified portfolio of pan-Asian investments
The Company's share price is currently trading at a + 70% discount to NAV
55% majority shareholder, supportive long-termholder since 2014 and has not sold any shares
Future Metal Holdings (42.6% of ADAM's last reported NAV), a Chinese dolomite quarry, has commenced production.1In December 2019, the quarry produced10-20.0ktonnes of dolomite and wall rock and sold these materials during the initial trial run of the plant. The asset is valued at US$44.7m (at 31 December 2019)
The Company's investment manager, Harmony Capital, seeks to capitalise on its team's established investment expertise and broad networks and offices across Asia, with rigorous diligence and disciplined risk management
Over 250 million Asian SMEs with limited access to traditional bank financing, US$2.7 trillion funding gap (IFC), leading to significant opportunities to deploy capital selectively in this vital segment of the economy
Harmony Capital: established track record of successfully executing and exiting investments throughout market cycles; continuing to create strong pipeline of attractive income generating assets with capital growth potential for shareholders
Recent Updates
End-of-Year Financial Results
Since 2018, the Company's Net Asset Value increased by 8% driven mostly by a new investment which was acquired in exchange for the issue of the Company's shares.
Portfolio income increased by over 500% to US$2.2m year-on-year due to the continued repositioning of the portfolio, a trend that is expected to continue in 2020 as new investments are made and where ADAM expects to monetise some of its older investments. This leaves the Company closer to a point where it can consider a sustainable dividend policy.
Net loss reduced by 21% year-on-year driven largely by a significant increase in Portfolio income which offset operational costs of the business.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to create global uncertainty, but the Company remains relatively well positioned given its resilient and diversified portfolio and strong liquidity position. In addition, all the Company's investments have business continuity procedures and protocols in place to effectively mitigate the impact of the virus pandemic.
The Company is also seeing an increasingly attractive and growing pipeline of investment opportunities in emerging and established small and medium sized enterprises across Asia, which are even more starved of capital, a situation that is accelerating due to the impact of this global pandemic.
Corporate Bond Issuance
On 21 October 2019, ADAM announced it had successfully raised gross proceeds of approximately US$1.9million through the issuance of a US Dollar-denominated corporate bond to family offices in the Middle East (the "Corporate Bond"), representing the first close of a corporate bond issuance programme of up to US$10 million.
In May 2020, ADAM successfully secured a second subscription of US$1.7million from high net worth individuals and family offices in the Middle East. The Company has raised a combined total of approximately US$3.6million to date.
This Corporate Bond, which matures in October 2022, has a cash coupon with an interest rate of 12.5% per annum payable semi- annually and is secured with a fixed and floating charge on the corporate assets of the Company. The Company reserves the right to change the terms of any future corporate bond issuance.
Recent Updates
Share Buyback
On 23 December 2019, the Company purchased 2,400,000 existing Ordinary Shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at a price of USD 0.21 per Ordinary Share, representing an aggregate purchase price of US$0.5m (the "Share Buyback"). ADAM bought these shareson-marketusing existing cash reserves aiming toavoid the potential continuation of an on- market overhang which it believes wascreated recently by the seller of this block.
The Company understands that the selling pressure from this shareholder was driven by non-market considerations and that this purchase comprises the entire holdings of this shareholder.
A portion of these shares will be held in treasury by the Company, whilst an allocation of the remaining shares with a syndicate of third-party investors was successfully completed on 3 March 2020.
Infinity Capital Group Shareholding in ADAM
On 15 November 2019, Infinity Capital Group became a 15.4% shareholder of the Company via a Share Purchase Agreement completed at a consideration share price of US$0.45 representing a 20% premium to the 30-day weighted average price per share in ADAM.
Recent Updates
Commencement of Production at Future Metal Holdings Limited
On 27 December 2019, production commenced at ADAM's core asset, Future Metal Holdings Limited. With the installation of thequarry's processing line, the processing plant's initial run was successfully conducted, and the first sales contract was entered into with others expected to follow in Q1 2020. Further ramping up of production commenced in the third week of December 2019.
The operation continued until late January 2020 before the Chinese New Year with an estimated total production amount of 15,000 tonnes.
As a result of the restrictions imposed by the local Government in order to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, in February and early March 2020, the operations of the quarry were temporarily halted. While this was a legal requirement, local management had originally planned for limited production in this period due to traditionally adverse winter weather conditions at the beginning of the year. In line with wide-ranging industrial activity in China, the quarry resumed operations in mid-March 2020. The local management team is actively pursuing sales orders from domestic construction companies who have all commenced operations.
Key Performance Metrics
2019 NAV increased to US$100.9m (2018: US$93.0m) as a result of the share swap with Infinity TNP
2019 Gross income generated from the portfolio increased by over 500% to US$2.2m (2018: US$0.4K), a trend that is expected to continue in 2020 as new investments are made and where the Company expects to monetise some of its older investments. This leaves the Company closer to a point where it can consider a sustainable dividend policy
Net loss decreased by 21% to US$2.8m (2018: US$3.5m)
Net Asset Value
US$ MM
+31%
120
100.9
100
93.6
95.0
93.0
96.7
76.8
0
Interim 2017
FY2017
Interim 2018
FY2018
Interim 2019
FY2019
Harmony Capital
Appointed
A US$0.5m Share Buyback Programme was implemented to improve the liquidity of shares
2019 Cash of US$4.1m (2018: US$8.8m)
2019 NAV per share of US$0.95 (2018: US$1.13)
Gross Portfolio Income
US$ MM
3
2.2
2
1.2
1
0.4
0.1
0
Interim 2017
FY2017
Interim 2018
FY2018
Interim 2019
FY2019
Harmony Capital
Appointed
The COVID-19 Pandemic Effect
Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Current Operations
The Company's primary focus remains the health, safety and wellbeing of our people and stakeholders, whilst working hard to ensure that the Company's financial position remains robust over the long-term and the value of the business and its investment portfolio is protected.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to create global uncertainty, but the
Company remains relatively well positioned given its resilient and diversified portfolio of pan-Asian investments and strong liquidity position. The Board draws further comfort from the established investment expertise and relationships across Asia of Harmony Capital, the Company's Investment Manager.
Whilst the markets in which the Company's portfolio companies operate have been affected by the pandemic to varying degrees, many of these countries, including China and Hong Kong, are exhibitingearly signs of recovery with the gradual lifting oflock-downmeasurers.
Risk Management and Opportunities
Asian countries generally have benefited from the experiences gained from previous pandemics such as Bird Flu and SARS and this resulted in far quicker changes to behaviours and travel restrictions than was the case in the West.
All the Company's investments have business continuity procedures and protocols in place to effectively mitigate the impact of virus pandemic. Harmony Capital continues to be inconstant communication with all of its portfolio company investments and business partners.
Through Harmony Capital, the Company is also seeingan increasingly attractive and growing pipeline of investment opportunities in emerging and established small and medium sized enterprises across Asia, which are even more starved of capital, a situation that is accelerating due to the impact of this global pandemic.
Outlook
In 2020, the Board anticipates that income from the portfolio will continue to increase bringing ADAM nearer to commencing dividend payments
The Board remains confident in the outlook for the business and of delivering value to ADAM's shareholders over the short and longer term.
The Company is continuing to monitor closely the impact of COVID-19 and will keep shareholders updated on any material developments that affect
the Group as the situation evolves.
Differentiation and Added Value Across Three Key Areas
Experienced
Established, value-oriented, income focused pan-Asian SME investor
Senior investment team averages +20 years of relevant experience
Complementary skill sets and deep industry expertise
History of generating excess returns throughout market cycles
Extensive financial structuring experience with significant downside protection from investments
Established ability to successfully execute and exit investments
Robust Risk Management Process
Investment manager has +6 dedicated employees in operations and risk management
Offices: London, Hong Kong & Singapore, on-the-ground local teams
Supplement traditional risk management with advanced portfolio analytical tools
Evaluate risk across both portfolio and individual investment/growth capital data
Track growth capital-level performance across life of investment
Diverse Portfolio and Pipeline of Attractive Investments
Portfolio of seven investments across four countries
Proactive and selective sourcing of deals with teams that have the talent, passion and grit to succeed
Non-sponsored,self-originated and primarily private investments
Investments typically structured with over collateralisation and credit enhancements to minimise risk of loss
Well-structuredand downside-protected investments
Investment Manager Expertise: Harmony Capital
The Company's investment manager is Harmony Capital, an established private capital manager with offices in London, Hong Kong and Singapore that has a history of generating excess returns throughout market cycles.
Through rigorous diligence and disciplined risk management, Harmony Capital is dedicated to delivering attractive income and capital growth for shareholders with significant downside protection through selectively investing in assets and proactively managing them.
Since being established by Suresh Withana in 2005, Harmony Capital managed a private pan-Asian focused SME fund for sophisticated investors diversified geographically and including Asian Institutional Investors, North American Pension Plans and Family Offices - the fund invested in middle-market companies in South East Asia, China and Australia.
Today, Harmony Capital manages a pan-Asian focused SME fund for its client, London-quoted permanent capital vehicle, Adamas Finance Asia. The fund provides growth capital and financing to SMEs, which are underserved by traditional bank financing and maintains diverse exposure throughout Asian geographies, utilising varied instruments across assorted asset classes.
25 Years of Professional Experience
Prior to founding Harmony Capital, Mr. Withana worked for Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Mizuho International Plc and Tikehau Capital
17 Years of Pan-Asian Investing Experience
Harmony Capital c.US$100m Asia Portfolio
Harmony Investment Fund I c.US$270m Asia Portfolio 10 Yr Life Positive Returns
Mizuho International Plc c.US$450m Global Portfolio 3 Yr Life Positive Returns
Significant Market Opportunity
There is a funding gap of c.US$3 trillion across Asia SMEs2
Opportunity
Asian SMEs are attractive investments with built in collateral and downside protection
Demand
There are over 270 million Asian SMEs, making up 98% of Asian companies3,4
Market
Pan-Asian SME's account for 42% of Asia's GDP and only receive 18.7% of lending via traditional institutions4
Growth
Traditional institutions restricted for regulatory and structural reasons; SMEs seek growth capital from alternative finance providers
Returns
Significant opportunities to invest selectively in high growth SMEs in Asia and proactively manage them
MSME Finance Gap - SME Finance Forum (2017)
Estimated number of small and medium-sized enterprises worldwide in 2010, by region - Statista (2018)
Trade Finance Gaps, Growth and Jobs Survey - Asian Development Bank (2017)
Asian SME Demand for Growth Financing
ADAM SME Target Features
Enterprise Value
US$5m-500m
Revenue
US$5m-500m
Profitability & Cash Flows
Positive EBITDA; Manageable CapEx
Limited Financing Sources
Restricted access to public markets
and traditional bank debt
ADAM can invest across the capital structure of SME companies with a strong preference for well-structured and downside- protected investments
As Asian SMEs are increasingly starved of capital, ADAM sees increasing opportunities to negotiate and invest in well structured instruments
Structured Investments
FOR
HOW
WHY
Expansion Capital
Convertible Bonds
Income + Capital Gains
Acquisition Finance & Buyouts
High Yielding Secured Loans
Downside Protection
Bridge Finance
Loans + Warrants
Return of Capital
Re-Finance
Preferred Equity
Accountability
Rescue Finance
Governance
Sourcing: ADAM's Established Advantage
As an established firm with investment expertise and broad networks and offices across Asia, Harmony Capital has an extensive and deep network of relationships and a robust pipeline in this growing, but fragmented, industry where proprietary relationships are key to gaining access and serve as a powerful filter of opportunities.
Harmony Capital:
has a disciplined deal origination process that has generated more than 30 qualified investment opportunities across Asia over the last 14 years
screens potential portfolio companies based on various criteria including management growth strategy, robust financials and market opportunity
has extensive reach and ability to meet with management teams, attend conferences and diligence opportunities
Through Harmony Capital's local offices, it can originate proprietary transactions and negotiate attractive transaction terms directly with companies, instead of competing in a wide auction process.
Historical Asian SME Investments
Current Asian SME Investments
Our Investment Process
Harmony Capital follows a multi-phase due diligence process once a potential investment is identified
Estimated Enterprise Values of US$5m to US$500m
Asian SME
Investment Filter
Healthcare & Life Sciences,
Consumer & Retail, Industrials
Expansion Capital, Bridge
Finance, Re-finance
Strong fit and value-adding opportunities
Exclusive Opportunities
Deal structure and exit evaluation
Risk Factors
Sector
Cyclical Sectors
Special Situations
Lack of Adequate Security
Proprietary Access & Origination
Shopped Opportunities
Sustainable Exclusivity
Participating via Third Parties
Negotiation
Rushed Timeline
Invest
As a result of Harmony Capital's thoroughness throughout the due diligence process,
over 100 SMEs were analysed in 2019, however, only 2 companies achieved
investment.
Our Growth Sector Focus
While ADAM remains sector agonistic, Harmony Capital has identified certain sectors in Asia that continue to be attractive based on
experience in those specific sectors and where the team's knowledge and contacts are deepest
Supply constraints
Government focus on Clean Energy
Energy and
Resources
Asia is a global manufacturing hub
▪
Local consumer drives demand
Industrials
Consumer &
Leisure
Growing middle class
Demand for luxury goods, services and experiences
▪
Aging population
Healthcare
& Life
▪
Medical tourism
Sciences
Adamas
Internet &
Finance Asia
Technology
Internet proliferation continues
Fintech disrupting financial sector
▪
Hard asset backing
Property
Education
▪
Assessable income stream
Food and
Agriculture
▪ Increased protein consumption ▪ Reduced supply of arable land
Significant share of household spending
Increased demand for private education
Our Strategy
Our flexible investment policy enables us to evaluate opportunities across a spectrum of complexity
To meet short term
liquidity needs
Bridge
Finance
Acquisition
Typically for
Finance &
inorganic growth
Buyouts
Typically for
Expansion
Asian
organic growth
Capital
SME Sector
Re-finance
To provide
re-financing needs
To rehabilitate
Rescue good firms in
Finance distressed situations
Structured Protection
Investing across the capital structure of pan-Asian SME companies, with a preference for well-structured and downside-protected
investments
As Asian SMEs are increasingly starved of capital, we see increasing opportunities to negotiate and invest in structured instruments
Income +
Capital Gains
Security & Downside
Amortisation & Early
Protection
Return of Capital
Convertible Bond +
Loan + Warrants/Royalties
Covenants
Structured
Covenants Provide
Instruments
Board/Monitoring
Ability to Influence
Rights
Secured Loan
Preferred Equity +
Governance
Our Office and Portfolio Footprint
The United
Kingdom
Japan
China
Vietnam
Hong Kong
Malaysia
Singapore
Indonesia
Key
Investment Exposure
Office Location
Portfolio Diversification
Period Ending 31 December 2019
4.0% 3.9%
9.0%
China
2.1%
Hong Kong
Singapore
Japan
Receivable
Cash
26.2%
54.7%
The Company's investment portfolio from a valuation perspective has not been materially impacted by the globalCOVID-19pandemic and the Board expects this to remain the case in 2020. The markets in which the portfolio companies operate have been affected by the pandemic to
varying degrees. However, many of these countries, including China and Hong Kong, are showing early signs of recovery aslock-downmeasures are being gradually lifted.
20
Our Portfolio - Selected Investments
Property
Infinity Capital Group
A Developer of Premium Residential Projects
2018 ADAM invested in Infinity Capital Group, the developer of a high-end development project in Niseko, Japan - a world- class skiing destination.
Domicile:
Japan
Sector:
Lodging and Leisure
Carrying Value:
US$2.1m
Quarterly and Annual
Governance:
Reporting Monthly
Interaction with
Management
Secured Loan +
Investment
Warrants
Type:
(Two Tranche
Investment)
Portfolio
2.0%
Attribution:
Interest Rate:
17.5% p.a. payable
semi-annually in cash
Security:
1st Ranking Asset
Pledge
Target Exit:
2024, Repayment at
Maturity
Domicile:
Singapore
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Sector:
Healthcare
Carrying Value:
US$2.2m
Board Seat
Governance:
Quarterly and Annual
Reporting
Investment
Convertible Bond
Type:
Portfolio
2.1%
Attribution:
Interest Rate:
8.0% PIK
DocDoc
A Leader in Asian Clinical Informatics & Patient Empowerment
Conversion:
Not Publicly Disclosed
2018 ADAM invested in DocDoc, the leading Pan-Asian virtual
Security:
Not Publicly Disclosed
network of physicians, clinics and hospitals assisting patients in
finding the highest quality of medical care at the best prices
Target Exit:
IPO, Trade Sale etc.
An attractive transaction:
Ability to benefit from the rising popularity of winter tourism in Niseko, Japan due to its reputation as a world-class ski destination and its proximity to major Asian cities.
Investment proceeds are secured against significant collateral with a conservative 'Loan to Value' ratio.
We believe that the high-end residential developments of Infinity Capital Group will appeal to Asia's prospering middle class as their propensity to spend on luxury goods and travel increases.
This investment provides ADAM exposure to the rapidly growing Asian winter tourism market and further diversifies its portfolio.
An attractive transaction:
The company's Artificial Intelligence ("AI") powered doctor discovery system enables patients to find their optimum care provider, screening by criteria such as outcome, experience and cost.
Its network of 23,000 doctors, 685 clinics and 108 hospitals across 8 countries in Asia is believed to be the largest of its kind.
Contracts have been signed with leading health insurance providers in China and in Singapore to partner in offering the company's service to policyholders.
This investment enables ADAM to take a significant step into the growing clinical informatics sector which is disrupting the traditional healthcare landscape.
Our Portfolio - Selected Investments
Consumer & Retail
Fook Lam Moon ("FLM")
A 70 Year Veteran and Leader in Hong Kong's Food and Beverage
Sector
2018 Convertible bond issued to ADAM by a Hong Kong- based high-end food and beverage business with multiple
Michelin stars.
Domicile:
Hong Kong
Sector:
Food & Beverage
Carrying Value:
US$27.5m
Governance:
Quarterly and Annual
Reporting
Investment
Convertible Bond
Type:
Portfolio
26.2%
Attribution:
3.0% Cash Payable
Interest Rate:
Quarterly and 2.0%
PIK
Conversion:
Discount Rate Not
Publicly Disclosed
Security:
Negative Pledge
Target Exit:
IPO, Trade Sale etc.
Energy and Resources
Future Metal Holdings Limited
Chinese Dolomite Quarry
2014 ADAM is the major shareholder of Future Metal Holdings Limited, which wholly owns a large open pit dolomite quarry (the "Quarry") in Linfen City, Shanxi Province, China
Domicile:
China
Sector:
Metals & Mining
Carrying Value:
US$44.7m
Governance:
Quarterly and Annual
Reporting
Investment
Equity and
Type:
Shareholder Loans
Portfolio
42.6%
Attribution:
Interest Rate:
Not Publicly Disclosed
Security: Not Publicly Disclosed
Target Exit:
IPO, Trade Sale etc.
An attractive transaction:
ADAM secured the Convertible Bond in FLM in exchange for certain assets of its legacy portfolio.
Fook Lam Moon is engaged in the operation of high-end Chinese restaurants and F&B management.
It is long established as the premier brand for fine Cantonese cuisine in Hong Kong with its 70-year history, renowned both locally and internationally.
This investment is directly in-line with ADAM's strategy to generate capital gain from exposure to value accretive businesses and investment instruments across Asia.
Delivering exposure to exciting high growth businesses in Asia while aiming to provide a secure
income yield for ADAM.
An attractive transaction:
The Quarry is positioned to capture the growth of the magnesium market in China, as dolomite is one of the key ingredients in magnesium pyrometallurgy and with a wide range of applications.
The Quarry is strategically located with convenient access points to maximise operational efficiency.
It has successfully renewed its Mining Licence in August 2018.
An onsite team including a quarry manager were appointed by Harmony Capital to oversee operations at the site.In December 2019, the Quarry began production and is forecast to ramp up to full capacity in 2020.
This investment enables ADAM to participate in the long-termgrowth of a mineral asset producer in one of world's largest emerging markets.
Our Portfolio - Selected Investments
Consumer & Retail
Infinity TNP
7 units in a high-end condominium hotel
2019 Share swap with Infinity Capital Group. ADAM gained a 40% interest in
Infinity TNP, the structure which holds the units in Tellus Niseko, issuing
16,179,310 shares in ADAM at a 20% premium to the 30-day weighted average
price per share in ADAM as consideration.
Domicile:
Japan
Sector:
Leisure and Travel
Carrying Value:
US$7.3m
Governance:
Quarterly and Annual
Reporting
Investment Type:
Equity
Portfolio
7.0%
Attribution:
Dividend Yield:
Minimum 6.0%
Target Exit:
N/A
An attractive transaction:
Supplements ADAM's ability to benefit from the rising popularity of winter tourism borne through the Infinity Capital Group transaction.
The terms of the transactionguarantee a dividend yield of 6.0% and internal analysis projects that the yield will reach +7.0%.
The property, Tellus Niseko, which has been independently valued by Jones Lang LaSalle at US$20.0m.
Strategic utilisation of shares swapped at a premium to market value, resulting in the consolidation of ADAM's rapidly
increasing income yield
Investment Pipeline
Disciplined approach to new investment opportunities in growth sector where Harmony Capital has expertise
Prospect
Sector
Geography
Use of proceeds
Investment Type
Interest Rate
Target IRR
Target Exit Date
Exit Strategy
1
Multi-Channel
South East Asia
Business Expansion
Secured
12-16%
30-40%
2025
IPO/Trade Sale
Network
across Asia
Convertible Bond
2
Cloud Computing
South East Asia
Business Expansion
Secured
12-16%
20-30%
2024
IPO/Trade Sale
across Asia
Convertible Bond
Secured
Repayment/
3
P2P Financing
India
Working Capital
12-16%
20-30%
2025
IPO/Trade Sale
Convertible Bond
4
Fintech
Hong Kong
Business Expansion
Secured
14-18%
25-30%
2025
IPO/Trade Sale
across Asia
Convertible Bond
5
E-Commerce
Japan
Domestic Expansion
Secured
15-20%
30-40%
2025
IPO/Trade
Convertible Bond
Sale/Refinancing
Secured
Repayment/
6
F&B
Singapore
Domestic Expansion
12-16%
25-30%
2025
Trade Sale/
Convertible Bond
Refinancing
ADAM: Competitive Advantages & Outlook
Asian Investing Expertise
Investment Approach
Deal Sourcing
• Offices in London, Hong Kong,
• Provides growth capital with a focus on
• Proprietary relationships with
Singapore with on the ground local
capital gain and income generation
companies and sell-side brokers
teams
• Selectively financing both emerging and
• Extensive reach and ability to meet
• Expertise investing in private
established businesses across various
with management teams
companies, often unable to access
growth sectors across Asia
traditional sources of capital
Dedicated Team with
Strong Risk Management
Single Solution
Experience
• Detailed and through due diligence
• Able to execute transactions
• Cycle-tested team with a mixture
process undertaken
across the capital structure
of buy-side experience
• Over a decade of executing and
• Provides proactive management
• Can provide exposure to European
throughout the life of an investment using
and Asian markets through our
manging investments across
data analytics and customised risk tools
offices
jurisdictions
Appendix
Key Terms
Financials
Our Portfolio
The Board
Key Terms
Company Name:
Adamas Finance Asia Limited
(ADAM.LN)
Structure:
Permanent Capital Vehicle
Market:
The London Stock Exchange, Alternative Investment
Market
Investment Manager:
Harmony Capital Investors Limited, with four-year
term from May 2017
Total Issued Share Capital
104,912,379
Valuation:
Yearly Audited Valuation
Independent Board:
Comprises of four experienced directors
1.75% of NAV Payable Semi-Annually, plus 20% of Any
Management Fee:
Year on Year Increase in Audited NAV, subject to High
Water Mark and the Hurdle. Payable in cash and
shares.
WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Advisor)
Pello Capital Limited (Corporate Broker)
Advisors:
Locke Lord (UK) LLP (Legal Advisor)
Crowe UK LLP (Auditor)
Maitland/AMO (Media and Communications Advisor)
Financials
Adamas Finance Asia Limited
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
Audited
Audited
US$'000
US$'000
Assets
Unquoted financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
67,172
55,519
Loans and other receivables
33,720
28,902
Cash and cash equivalents
4,071
8,828
Right of use asset
34
-
Total assets
104,997
93,249
Liabilities
Other payables and accruals
2,211
201
Current Liabilities
Loans and borrowings
1,909
-
Total liabilities
4,120
201
Net assets
100,877
93,048
Equity and reserves
Share capital
145,027
134,054
Treasury share reserve
(671)
-
Share based payment reserve
2,936
2,555
Accumulated losses
(46,415)
(43,561)
Total equity and reserves attributable to owners of the parent
100,877
93,048
No. of shares
104,912
82,465
NAV per share (US$)
0.95
1.13
Our Portfolio
An AIM-quoted company targeting delivery of income and capital gain from a diversified mix of pan-Asian investments in the SME Sector
Infinity Capital Group ("ICG") - A senior secured loan investment in a real estate developer of luxury residential properties in one of Asia's premier ski destination - Niseko, Japan.
DocDoc - In March 2018, ADAM invested in DocDoc, a leading pan-Asian virtual network of physicians, clinics and hospitals assisting patients in finding the highest quality of medical care at the best prices.
Infinity TNP - In November 2019, ADAM acquired a 40% holding in Infinity TNP, a wholly owned subsidiary of ICG, containing 7 units in a luxury hotel condominium being built by ICG, Tellus Niseko.
Fook Lam Moon - A convertible bond issued to ADAM by a high-end Hong Kong-based food and beverage business.
Future Metal Holdings - ADAM is the majority shareholder of Future Metal Holdings, which wholly owns the largest magnesium dolomite quarry in Shanxi Province, China.
NAV US$100.9m
DocDoc
2.2
ICG
2.1
Cash
4.1
Infinity TNP
7.3
Fook Lam
27.5
Moon
Future Metal
44.7
Holdings
Legacy Investments - ADAM's Legacy Investments include our Limited Partnership Interest in the Greater China Credit Fund, a loan to Jinhongbang Real Estate Development Co. Ltd, and our investment in Meize Energy Industrial Holdings.
Legacy
12.7
Investments
31 December 2019
The diagram shows investments and cash only
The Board
John Croft
Executive Chairman
Hugh Trenchard
Non-executive Director
Stuart Crocker
Non-executive Director
Dr. Lee George Lam
Non-executive Director
John Croft is an experienced director of AIM-quoted companies and has previously worked in executive and non-executive capacities with a number of fast growth companies in the technology and financial services sectors.
Hugh Trenchard began his career at Kleinwort Benson in 1973 and has more than 40 years' experience in investment banking, including 35 years of involvement with Japan and 12 of them as a resident.
Stuart Crocker started his career in banking at Merrill Lynch after leaving the British Army in 1985. He is a Founding Member of the English Business Council in Dubai where he currently resides.
Dr. Lee George Lam is the Chairman of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited and the Non-Executive Chairman of Macquarie Bank's Infrastructure and Real Assets business in the Hong Kong and ASEAN region.
