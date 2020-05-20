Log in
ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LIMITED
  
Adamas Finance Asia : Company Presentation May 2020

05/20/2020

Adamas Finance Asia Limited

Investor Presentation

2020

The London listed company focused on providing shareholders with attractive uncorrelated risk

adjusted returns from a diversified portfolio of pan-Asian investments

Disclaimer

This Document comprises an institutional presentation (the "Presentation") which has been prepared by and is the sole responsibility of Adamas Finance Asia Limited (the "Company"). The content of this Presentation has not been approved by an authorised person within the meaning of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended ("FSMA"). Reliance on this Presentation for the purpose of engaging in any investment activity may expose an individual to a significant risk of losing all of the property or other assets invested. This Presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer for sale or solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into, any contract or commitment whatsoever or constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity under section 21 of FSMA.

Notwithstanding the above, in the United Kingdom, this Presentation is only being given to persons reasonably believed by the Company to be investment professionals within the meaning of paragraph (5) of Article 19 of the FMSA (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (SI 2005/1529) ("FMSA Order") or to be high net worth companies or unincorporated associations within the meaning of paragraph (2) of Article 49 of the FMSA Order or to be persons to whom it may otherwise be lawful to distribute it. If you are not such a person (i) you should not have received this Presentation and (ii) please return this Presentation to the Company's registered office as soon as possible and take no other action. By accepting this Presentation the recipient represents and warrants that they are a person who falls within the above description of persons entitled to receive this Presentation.

This Presentation and its contents are confidential. It must not be distributed or passed on, directly or indirectly, to any other person or class of persons. This Presentation is being supplied to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced, further distributed or published in whole or in part by any other person and under no circumstances should persons of any other description rely or act upon the contents of this Presentation.

No representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company or any of their respective parent or subsidiary undertakings or the subsidiary undertakings of any such parent undertakings or any of the directors, officers or employees of any such person as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained in this Presentation and no responsibility or liability is accepted by any person for such information or opinions. No person has been authorised to give any information or make any representations other than those contained in this Presentation and, if given and/or made, such information or representations must not be relied upon as having been so authorised. The contents of this Presentation are not to be construed as legal, financial or tax advice.

The Company has not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and investors will not be entitled to the benefits of that Act. Neither this Presentation nor any copy of it may be taken or transmitted into the United States of America or its territories or possessions (the "United States"), or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States, or to any U.S Person as defined in Regulation S under the United States Of America Securities Act 1933, as amended, including U.S resident corporations or other entities organised under the laws of the United States or any state thereof or non-U.S branches or agencies of such corporations or entities. Neither this Presentation nor any copy of it may be taken or transmitted into or distributed in Canada, Australia, Japan, South Africa or the Republic of Ireland, or any other jurisdiction which prohibits the same except in compliance with applicable securities laws. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of United States or other national

securities law.

Information contained in this Presentation may include 'forward-looking statements'. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations (including development plans and objectives relating to the Company's business) are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company expects to operate in future. Actual results may vary materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. These forward-looking statements speak only as to the date of this Presentation and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation to reflect any changes in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

2

Contents & Presentation Team

Contents

Page 4 - Company Overview

Page 5 - Compelling Investment Case Page 6 - 8 - Recent Updates

Page 9 - Key Performance Metrics

Page 10 - The COVID-19 Pandemic Effect

Page 11 - Differentiation and Added Value Across Three Key Areas Page 12 - Investment Manager Expertise: Harmony Capital Page 13 - Significant Market Opportunity

Page 14 - Asian SME Demand for Growth Financing Page 15 - Sourcing: ADAM's established advantage Page 16 - Our Investment Process

Page 17 - Our Growth Sector Focus Page 18 - Our Strategy

Page 19 - Structured Protection

Page 20 - Our Office and Portfolio Footprint

Page 21 - 23 - Our Portfolio - Selected Investments Page 24 - Investment Pipeline

Page 25 - ADAM: Competitive Advantages & Outlook Page 26 - Appendix

Page 27 - Key Terms

Page 28 - Financials Page 29 - Our Portfolio Page 30 - The Board

Presentation Team

John Croft

Executive Chairman

Adamas Finance Asia

  • Experienced director of AIM-quoted companies via executive and non-executive capacities
  • Sector track record working with a number of fast growth companies in technology and financial services

Suresh Withana

Managing Partner

Harmony Capital Investors

  • Founder and lead at investment manager
  • 25 years' experience in investing and investment banking
  • The past 17 years of which focused on Pan-Asian investments
  • Inhouse experience with Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Mizuho International Plc and Tikehau Capital

3

Company Overview

Who We Are

Strategy

Attractive Income &

Capital Growth

Robust Risk Management

Track Record

Growth Sector Focus

Governance

London listed company focused on providing shareholders with attractive uncorrelated long term risk adjusted returns from a diversified portfolio of pan-Asian investments

Provide growth capital and financing to emerging and established Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) throughout Asia, well diversified by national geographies, instruments and asset classes

Dedicated to delivering attractive income and capital growth for shareholders

Rigorous due diligence and disciplined risk management, with downside protection through selectively investing in assets and proactively managing them

Harmony Capital, the investment manager, has an established tracked record of generating excess returns throughout market cycles across the globe for the past 20+ years, with a focus on Asian special situations for 17+ years

Sourcing private opportunities with a strong pipeline of income generation, focusing on growth sectors across Asia, including healthcare, fintech, hospitality, IT and property

The four experienced and independent directors comprising the Company's Board provide strong governance

4

Compelling Investment Case

Investment Policy

Discount to NAV

Supportive Majority

Shareholder

Largest Investment

Established Investment Expertise and Networks

Market Opportunity

Established Advantage

1 31 December 2019 NAV

The London listed company focused on providing shareholders with attractive uncorrelated risk adjusted returns over the short and longer term from a diversified portfolio of pan-Asian investments

The Company's share price is currently trading at a + 70% discount to NAV

55% majority shareholder, supportive long-termholder since 2014 and has not sold any shares

Future Metal Holdings (42.6% of ADAM's last reported NAV), a Chinese dolomite quarry, has commenced production.1 In December 2019, the quarry produced 10-20.0ktonnes of dolomite and wall rock and sold these materials during the initial trial run of the plant. The asset is valued at US$44.7m (at 31 December 2019)

The Company's investment manager, Harmony Capital, seeks to capitalise on its team's established investment expertise and broad networks and offices across Asia, with rigorous diligence and disciplined risk management

Over 250 million Asian SMEs with limited access to traditional bank financing, US$2.7 trillion funding gap (IFC), leading to significant opportunities to deploy capital selectively in this vital segment of the economy

Harmony Capital: established track record of successfully executing and exiting investments throughout market cycles; continuing to create strong pipeline of attractive income generating assets with capital growth potential for shareholders

5

Recent Updates

End-of-Year Financial Results

  • Since 2018, the Company's Net Asset Value increased by 8% driven mostly by a new investment which was acquired in exchange for the issue of the Company's shares.
  • Portfolio income increased by over 500% to US$2.2m year-on-year due to the continued repositioning of the portfolio, a trend that is expected to continue in 2020 as new investments are made and where ADAM expects to monetise some of its older investments. This leaves the Company closer to a point where it can consider a sustainable dividend policy.
  • Net loss reduced by 21% year-on-year driven largely by a significant increase in Portfolio income which offset operational costs of the business.
  • The COVID-19 pandemic continues to create global uncertainty, but the Company remains relatively well positioned given its resilient and diversified portfolio and strong liquidity position. In addition, all the Company's investments have business continuity procedures and protocols in place to effectively mitigate the impact of the virus pandemic.
  • The Company is also seeing an increasingly attractive and growing pipeline of investment opportunities in emerging and established small and medium sized enterprises across Asia, which are even more starved of capital, a situation that is accelerating due to the impact of this global pandemic.

Corporate Bond Issuance

  • On 21 October 2019, ADAM announced it had successfully raised gross proceeds of approximately US$1.9million through the issuance of a US Dollar-denominated corporate bond to family offices in the Middle East (the "Corporate Bond"), representing the first close of a corporate bond issuance programme of up to US$10 million.
  • In May 2020, ADAM successfully secured a second subscription of US$1.7million from high net worth individuals and family offices in the Middle East. The Company has raised a combined total of approximately US$3.6million to date.
  • This Corporate Bond, which matures in October 2022, has a cash coupon with an interest rate of 12.5% per annum payable semi- annually and is secured with a fixed and floating charge on the corporate assets of the Company. The Company reserves the right to change the terms of any future corporate bond issuance.

6

Recent Updates

Share Buyback

  • On 23 December 2019, the Company purchased 2,400,000 existing Ordinary Shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at a price of USD 0.21 per Ordinary Share, representing an aggregate purchase price of US$0.5m (the "Share Buyback"). ADAM bought these shares on-marketusing existing cash reserves aiming to avoid the potential continuation of an on- market overhang which it believes was created recently by the seller of this block.
  • The Company understands that the selling pressure from this shareholder was driven by non-market considerations and that this purchase comprises the entire holdings of this shareholder.
  • A portion of these shares will be held in treasury by the Company, whilst an allocation of the remaining shares with a syndicate of third-party investors was successfully completed on 3 March 2020.

Infinity Capital Group Shareholding in ADAM

  • On 15 November 2019, Infinity Capital Group became a 15.4% shareholder of the Company via a Share Purchase Agreement completed at a consideration share price of US$0.45 representing a 20% premium to the 30-day weighted average price per share in ADAM.

7

Recent Updates

Commencement of Production at Future Metal Holdings Limited

  • On 27 December 2019, production commenced at ADAM's core asset, Future Metal Holdings Limited. With the installation of the quarry's processing line, the processing plant's initial run was successfully conducted, and the first sales contract was entered into with others expected to follow in Q1 2020. Further ramping up of production commenced in the third week of December 2019.
  • The operation continued until late January 2020 before the Chinese New Year with an estimated total production amount of 15,000 tonnes.
  • As a result of the restrictions imposed by the local Government in order to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, in February and early March 2020, the operations of the quarry were temporarily halted. While this was a legal requirement, local management had originally planned for limited production in this period due to traditionally adverse winter weather conditions at the beginning of the year. In line with wide-ranging industrial activity in China, the quarry resumed operations in mid-March 2020. The local management team is actively pursuing sales orders from domestic construction companies who have all commenced operations.

8

Key Performance Metrics

  • 2019 NAV increased to US$100.9m (2018: US$93.0m) as a result of the share swap with Infinity TNP
  • 2019 Gross income generated from the portfolio increased by over 500% to US$2.2m (2018: US$0.4K), a trend that is expected to continue in 2020 as new investments are made and where the Company expects to monetise some of its older investments. This leaves the Company closer to a point where it can consider a sustainable dividend policy
  • Net loss decreased by 21% to US$2.8m (2018: US$3.5m)

Net Asset Value

US$ MM

+31%

120

100.9

100

93.6

95.0

93.0

96.7

  1. 76.8

0

Interim 2017

FY2017

Interim 2018

FY2018

Interim 2019

FY2019

Harmony Capital

Appointed

  • A US$0.5m Share Buyback Programme was implemented to improve the liquidity of shares
  • 2019 Cash of US$4.1m (2018: US$8.8m)
  • 2019 NAV per share of US$0.95 (2018: US$1.13)

Gross Portfolio Income

US$ MM

3

2.2

2

1.2

1

0.4

0.1

0

Interim 2017

FY2017

Interim 2018

FY2018

Interim 2019

FY2019

Harmony Capital

Appointed

9

The COVID-19 Pandemic Effect

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Current Operations

  • The Company's primary focus remains the health, safety and wellbeing of our people and stakeholders, whilst working hard to ensure that the Company's financial position remains robust over the long-term and the value of the business and its investment portfolio is protected.
  • The COVID-19 pandemic continues to create global uncertainty, but the
    Company remains relatively well positioned given its resilient and diversified portfolio of pan-Asian investments and strong liquidity position. The Board draws further comfort from the established investment expertise and relationships across Asia of Harmony Capital, the Company's Investment Manager.
  • Whilst the markets in which the Company's portfolio companies operate have been affected by the pandemic to varying degrees, many of these countries, including China and Hong Kong, are exhibiting early signs of recovery with the gradual lifting of lock-downmeasurers.

Risk Management and Opportunities

  • Asian countries generally have benefited from the experiences gained from previous pandemics such as Bird Flu and SARS and this resulted in far quicker changes to behaviours and travel restrictions than was the case in the West.
  • All the Company's investments have business continuity procedures and protocols in place to effectively mitigate the impact of virus pandemic. Harmony Capital continues to be in constant communication with all of its portfolio company investments and business partners.
  • Through Harmony Capital, the Company is also seeing an increasingly attractive and growing pipeline of investment opportunities in emerging and established small and medium sized enterprises across Asia, which are even more starved of capital, a situation that is accelerating due to the impact of this global pandemic.

Outlook

  • In 2020, the Board anticipates that income from the portfolio will continue to increase bringing ADAM nearer to commencing dividend payments
  • The Board remains confident in the outlook for the business and of delivering value to ADAM's shareholders over the short and longer term.
  • The Company is continuing to monitor closely the impact of COVID-19 and will keep shareholders updated on any material developments that affect

the Group as the situation evolves.

10

Differentiation and Added Value Across Three Key Areas

Experienced

  • Established, value-oriented, income focused pan-Asian SME investor
  • Senior investment team averages +20 years of relevant experience
  • Complementary skill sets and deep industry expertise
  • History of generating excess returns throughout market cycles
  • Extensive financial structuring experience with significant downside protection from investments
  • Established ability to successfully execute and exit investments

Robust Risk Management Process

  • Investment manager has +6 dedicated employees in operations and risk management
  • Offices: London, Hong Kong & Singapore, on-the-ground local teams
  • Supplement traditional risk management with advanced portfolio analytical tools
  • Proactive rigorous diligence & disciplined risk management processes
  • Evaluate risk across both portfolio and individual investment/growth capital data
  • Track growth capital-level performance across life of investment

Diverse Portfolio and Pipeline of Attractive Investments

  • Portfolio of seven investments across four countries
  • Proactive and selective sourcing of deals with teams that have the talent, passion and grit to succeed
  • Non-sponsored,self-originated and primarily private investments
  • Investments typically structured with over collateralisation and credit enhancements to minimise risk of loss
  • Well-structuredand downside-protected investments

11

Investment Manager Expertise: Harmony Capital

The Company's investment manager is Harmony Capital, an established private capital manager with offices in London, Hong Kong and Singapore that has a history of generating excess returns throughout market cycles.

Through rigorous diligence and disciplined risk management, Harmony Capital is dedicated to delivering attractive income and capital growth for shareholders with significant downside protection through selectively investing in assets and proactively managing them.

Since being established by Suresh Withana in 2005, Harmony Capital managed a private pan-Asian focused SME fund for sophisticated investors diversified geographically and including Asian Institutional Investors, North American Pension Plans and Family Offices - the fund invested in middle-market companies in South East Asia, China and Australia.

Today, Harmony Capital manages a pan-Asian focused SME fund for its client, London-quoted permanent capital vehicle, Adamas Finance Asia. The fund provides growth capital and financing to SMEs, which are underserved by traditional bank financing and maintains diverse exposure throughout Asian geographies, utilising varied instruments across assorted asset classes.

25 Years of Professional Experience

Prior to founding Harmony Capital, Mr. Withana worked for Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Mizuho International Plc and Tikehau Capital

17 Years of Pan-Asian Investing Experience

Harmony Capital c.US$100m Asia Portfolio

Harmony Investment Fund I c.US$270m Asia Portfolio 10 Yr Life Positive Returns

Mizuho International Plc c.US$450m Global Portfolio 3 Yr Life Positive Returns

12

Significant Market Opportunity

There is a funding gap of c.US$3 trillion across Asia SMEs2

Opportunity

Asian SMEs are attractive investments with built in collateral and downside protection

Demand

There are over 270 million Asian SMEs, making up 98% of Asian companies3,4

Market

Pan-Asian SME's account for 42% of Asia's GDP and only receive 18.7% of lending via traditional institutions4

Growth

Traditional institutions restricted for regulatory and structural reasons; SMEs seek growth capital from alternative finance providers

Returns

Significant opportunities to invest selectively in high growth SMEs in Asia and proactively manage them

  1. MSME Finance Gap - SME Finance Forum (2017)
  2. Estimated number of small and medium-sized enterprises worldwide in 2010, by region - Statista (2018)
  3. Trade Finance Gaps, Growth and Jobs Survey - Asian Development Bank (2017)

13

Asian SME Demand for Growth Financing

ADAM SME Target Features

Enterprise Value

US$5m-500m

Revenue

US$5m-500m

Profitability & Cash Flows

Positive EBITDA; Manageable CapEx

Limited Financing Sources

Restricted access to public markets

and traditional bank debt

  • ADAM can invest across the capital structure of SME companies with a strong preference for well-structured and downside- protected investments
  • As Asian SMEs are increasingly starved of capital, ADAM sees increasing opportunities to negotiate and invest in well structured instruments

Structured Investments

FOR

HOW

WHY

Expansion Capital

Convertible Bonds

Income + Capital Gains

Acquisition Finance & Buyouts

High Yielding Secured Loans

Downside Protection

Bridge Finance

Loans + Warrants

Return of Capital

Re-Finance

Preferred Equity

Accountability

Rescue Finance

Governance

14

Sourcing: ADAM's Established Advantage

  • As an established firm with investment expertise and broad networks and offices across Asia, Harmony Capital has an extensive and deep network of relationships and a robust pipeline in this growing, but fragmented, industry where proprietary relationships are key to gaining access and serve as a powerful filter of opportunities.
  • Harmony Capital:
    • has a disciplined deal origination process that has generated more than 30 qualified investment opportunities across Asia over the last 14 years
    • screens potential portfolio companies based on various criteria including management growth strategy, robust financials and market opportunity
    • has extensive reach and ability to meet with management teams, attend conferences and diligence opportunities
  • Through Harmony Capital's local offices, it can originate proprietary transactions and negotiate attractive transaction terms directly with companies, instead of competing in a wide auction process.

Historical Asian SME Investments

Current Asian SME Investments

15

Our Investment Process

Harmony Capital follows a multi-phase due diligence process once a potential investment is identified

Estimated Enterprise Values of US$5m to US$500m

Asian SME

Investment Filter

Healthcare & Life Sciences,

Consumer & Retail, Industrials

Expansion Capital, Bridge

Finance, Re-finance

Strong fit and value-adding opportunities

Exclusive Opportunities

Deal structure and exit evaluation

Risk Factors

Sector

Cyclical Sectors

Special Situations

Lack of Adequate Security

Proprietary Access & Origination

Shopped Opportunities

Sustainable Exclusivity

Participating via Third Parties

Negotiation

Rushed Timeline

Invest

As a result of Harmony Capital's thoroughness throughout the due diligence process,

over 100 SMEs were analysed in 2019, however, only 2 companies achieved

investment.

16

Our Growth Sector Focus

While ADAM remains sector agonistic, Harmony Capital has identified certain sectors in Asia that continue to be attractive based on

experience in those specific sectors and where the team's knowledge and contacts are deepest

  • Supply constraints
  • Government focus on Clean Energy

Energy and

Resources

  • Asia is a global manufacturing hub

Local consumer drives demand

Industrials

Consumer &

Leisure

  • Growing middle class
  • Demand for luxury goods, services and experiences

Aging population

Healthcare

& Life

Medical tourism

Sciences

Adamas

Internet &

Finance Asia

Technology

  • Internet proliferation continues
  • Fintech disrupting financial sector

Hard asset backing

Property

Education

Assessable income stream

Food and

Agriculture

Increased protein consumption Reduced supply of arable land

  • Significant share of household spending
  • Increased demand for private education

17

Our Strategy

Our flexible investment policy enables us to evaluate opportunities across a spectrum of complexity

To meet short term

liquidity needs

Bridge

Finance

Acquisition

Typically for

Finance &

inorganic growth

Buyouts

Typically for

Expansion

Asian

organic growth

Capital

SME Sector

Re-finance

To provide

re-financing needs

To rehabilitate

Rescue good firms in

Finance distressed situations

18

Structured Protection

Investing across the capital structure of pan-Asian SME companies, with a preference for well-structured and downside-protected

investments

As Asian SMEs are increasingly starved of capital, we see increasing opportunities to negotiate and invest in structured instruments

Income +

Capital Gains

Security & Downside

Amortisation & Early

Protection

Return of Capital

Convertible Bond +

Loan + Warrants/Royalties

Covenants

Structured

Covenants Provide

Instruments

Board/Monitoring

Ability to Influence

Rights

Secured Loan

Preferred Equity +

Governance

19

Our Office and Portfolio Footprint

The United

Kingdom

Japan

China

Vietnam

Hong Kong

Malaysia

Singapore

Indonesia

Key

Investment Exposure

Office Location

Portfolio Diversification

Period Ending 31 December 2019

4.0% 3.9%

9.0%

China

2.1%

Hong Kong

Singapore

Japan

Receivable

Cash

26.2%

54.7%

The Company's investment portfolio from a valuation perspective has not been materially impacted by the global COVID-19pandemic and the Board expects this to remain the case in 2020. The markets in which the portfolio companies operate have been affected by the pandemic to

varying degrees. However, many of these countries, including China and Hong Kong, are showing early signs of recovery as lock-downmeasures are being gradually lifted.

20

Our Portfolio - Selected Investments

Property

Infinity Capital Group

A Developer of Premium Residential Projects

2018 ADAM invested in Infinity Capital Group, the developer of a high-end development project in Niseko, Japan - a world- class skiing destination.

Domicile:

Japan

Sector:

Lodging and Leisure

Carrying Value:

US$2.1m

Quarterly and Annual

Governance:

Reporting Monthly

Interaction with

Management

Secured Loan +

Investment

Warrants

Type:

(Two Tranche

Investment)

Portfolio

2.0%

Attribution:

Interest Rate:

17.5% p.a. payable

semi-annually in cash

Security:

1st Ranking Asset

Pledge

Target Exit:

2024, Repayment at

Maturity

Domicile:

Singapore

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Sector:

Healthcare

Carrying Value:

US$2.2m

Board Seat

Governance:

Quarterly and Annual

Reporting

Investment

Convertible Bond

Type:

Portfolio

2.1%

Attribution:

Interest Rate:

8.0% PIK

DocDoc

A Leader in Asian Clinical Informatics & Patient Empowerment

Conversion:

Not Publicly Disclosed

2018 ADAM invested in DocDoc, the leading Pan-Asian virtual

Security:

Not Publicly Disclosed

network of physicians, clinics and hospitals assisting patients in

finding the highest quality of medical care at the best prices

Target Exit:

IPO, Trade Sale etc.

An attractive transaction:

  • Ability to benefit from the rising popularity of winter tourism in Niseko, Japan due to its reputation as a world-class ski destination and its proximity to major Asian cities.
  • Investment proceeds are secured against significant collateral with a conservative 'Loan to Value' ratio.
  • We believe that the high-end residential developments of Infinity Capital Group will appeal to Asia's prospering middle class as their propensity to spend on luxury goods and travel increases.

This investment provides ADAM exposure to the rapidly growing Asian winter tourism market and further diversifies its portfolio.

An attractive transaction:

  • The company's Artificial Intelligence ("AI") powered doctor discovery system enables patients to find their optimum care provider, screening by criteria such as outcome, experience and cost.
  • Its network of 23,000 doctors, 685 clinics and 108 hospitals across 8 countries in Asia is believed to be the largest of its kind.
  • Contracts have been signed with leading health insurance providers in China and in Singapore to partner in offering the company's service to policyholders.

This investment enables ADAM to take a significant step into the growing clinical informatics sector which is disrupting the traditional healthcare landscape.

21

Our Portfolio - Selected Investments

Consumer & Retail

Fook Lam Moon ("FLM")

A 70 Year Veteran and Leader in Hong Kong's Food and Beverage

Sector

2018 Convertible bond issued to ADAM by a Hong Kong- based high-end food and beverage business with multiple

Michelin stars.

Domicile:

Hong Kong

Sector:

Food & Beverage

Carrying Value:

US$27.5m

Governance:

Quarterly and Annual

Reporting

Investment

Convertible Bond

Type:

Portfolio

26.2%

Attribution:

3.0% Cash Payable

Interest Rate:

Quarterly and 2.0%

PIK

Conversion:

Discount Rate Not

Publicly Disclosed

Security:

Negative Pledge

Target Exit:

IPO, Trade Sale etc.

Energy and Resources

Future Metal Holdings Limited

Chinese Dolomite Quarry

2014 ADAM is the major shareholder of Future Metal Holdings Limited, which wholly owns a large open pit dolomite quarry (the "Quarry") in Linfen City, Shanxi Province, China

Domicile:

China

Sector:

Metals & Mining

Carrying Value:

US$44.7m

Governance:

Quarterly and Annual

Reporting

Investment

Equity and

Type:

Shareholder Loans

Portfolio

42.6%

Attribution:

Interest Rate:

Not Publicly Disclosed

Security: Not Publicly Disclosed

Target Exit:

IPO, Trade Sale etc.

An attractive transaction:

  • ADAM secured the Convertible Bond in FLM in exchange for certain assets of its legacy portfolio.
  • Fook Lam Moon is engaged in the operation of high-end Chinese restaurants and F&B management.
  • It is long established as the premier brand for fine Cantonese cuisine in Hong Kong with its 70-year history, renowned both locally and internationally.
  • This investment is directly in-line with ADAM's strategy to generate capital gain from exposure to value accretive businesses and investment instruments across Asia.

Delivering exposure to exciting high growth businesses in Asia while aiming to provide a secure

income yield for ADAM.

An attractive transaction:

  • The Quarry is positioned to capture the growth of the magnesium market in China, as dolomite is one of the key ingredients in magnesium pyrometallurgy and with a wide range of applications.
  • The Quarry is strategically located with convenient access points to maximise operational efficiency.
  • It has successfully renewed its Mining Licence in August 2018.
  • An onsite team including a quarry manager were appointed by Harmony Capital to oversee operations at the site. In December 2019, the Quarry began production and is forecast to ramp up to full capacity in 2020.

This investment enables ADAM to participate in the long-termgrowth of a mineral asset producer in one of world's largest emerging markets.

22

Our Portfolio - Selected Investments

Consumer & Retail

Infinity TNP

7 units in a high-end condominium hotel

2019 Share swap with Infinity Capital Group. ADAM gained a 40% interest in

Infinity TNP, the structure which holds the units in Tellus Niseko, issuing

16,179,310 shares in ADAM at a 20% premium to the 30-day weighted average

price per share in ADAM as consideration.

Domicile:

Japan

Sector:

Leisure and Travel

Carrying Value:

US$7.3m

Governance:

Quarterly and Annual

Reporting

Investment Type:

Equity

Portfolio

7.0%

Attribution:

Dividend Yield:

Minimum 6.0%

Target Exit:

N/A

An attractive transaction:

  • Supplements ADAM's ability to benefit from the rising popularity of winter tourism borne through the Infinity Capital Group transaction.
  • The terms of the transaction guarantee a dividend yield of 6.0% and internal analysis projects that the yield will reach +7.0%.
  • The property, Tellus Niseko, which has been independently valued by Jones Lang LaSalle at US$20.0m.

Strategic utilisation of shares swapped at a premium to market value, resulting in the consolidation of ADAM's rapidly

increasing income yield

23

Investment Pipeline

Disciplined approach to new investment opportunities in growth sector where Harmony Capital has expertise

Prospect

Sector

Geography

Use of proceeds

Investment Type

Interest Rate

Target IRR

Target Exit Date

Exit Strategy

1

Multi-Channel

South East Asia

Business Expansion

Secured

12-16%

30-40%

2025

IPO/Trade Sale

Network

across Asia

Convertible Bond

2

Cloud Computing

South East Asia

Business Expansion

Secured

12-16%

20-30%

2024

IPO/Trade Sale

across Asia

Convertible Bond

Secured

Repayment/

3

P2P Financing

India

Working Capital

12-16%

20-30%

2025

IPO/Trade Sale

Convertible Bond

4

Fintech

Hong Kong

Business Expansion

Secured

14-18%

25-30%

2025

IPO/Trade Sale

across Asia

Convertible Bond

5

E-Commerce

Japan

Domestic Expansion

Secured

15-20%

30-40%

2025

IPO/Trade

Convertible Bond

Sale/Refinancing

Secured

Repayment/

6

F&B

Singapore

Domestic Expansion

12-16%

25-30%

2025

Trade Sale/

Convertible Bond

Refinancing

24

ADAM: Competitive Advantages & Outlook

Asian Investing Expertise

Investment Approach

Deal Sourcing

Offices in London, Hong Kong,

Provides growth capital with a focus on

Proprietary relationships with

Singapore with on the ground local

capital gain and income generation

companies and sell-side brokers

teams

Selectively financing both emerging and

Extensive reach and ability to meet

Expertise investing in private

established businesses across various

with management teams

companies, often unable to access

growth sectors across Asia

traditional sources of capital

Dedicated Team with

Strong Risk Management

Single Solution

Experience

Detailed and through due diligence

Able to execute transactions

Cycle-tested team with a mixture

process undertaken

across the capital structure

of buy-side experience

Over a decade of executing and

Provides proactive management

Can provide exposure to European

throughout the life of an investment using

and Asian markets through our

manging investments across

data analytics and customised risk tools

offices

jurisdictions

25

Appendix

  • Key Terms
  • Financials
  • Our Portfolio
  • The Board

26

Key Terms

Company Name:

Adamas Finance Asia Limited

(ADAM.LN)

Structure:

Permanent Capital Vehicle

Market:

The London Stock Exchange, Alternative Investment

Market

Investment Manager:

Harmony Capital Investors Limited, with four-year

term from May 2017

Total Issued Share Capital

104,912,379

Valuation:

Yearly Audited Valuation

Independent Board:

Comprises of four experienced directors

1.75% of NAV Payable Semi-Annually, plus 20% of Any

Management Fee:

Year on Year Increase in Audited NAV, subject to High

Water Mark and the Hurdle. Payable in cash and

shares.

WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Advisor)

Pello Capital Limited (Corporate Broker)

Advisors:

Locke Lord (UK) LLP (Legal Advisor)

Crowe UK LLP (Auditor)

Maitland/AMO (Media and Communications Advisor)

27

Financials

Adamas Finance Asia Limited

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

31 December

31 December

2019

2018

Audited

Audited

US$'000

US$'000

Assets

Unquoted financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

67,172

55,519

Loans and other receivables

33,720

28,902

Cash and cash equivalents

4,071

8,828

Right of use asset

34

-

Total assets

104,997

93,249

Liabilities

Other payables and accruals

2,211

201

Current Liabilities

Loans and borrowings

1,909

-

Total liabilities

4,120

201

Net assets

100,877

93,048

Equity and reserves

Share capital

145,027

134,054

Treasury share reserve

(671)

-

Share based payment reserve

2,936

2,555

Accumulated losses

(46,415)

(43,561)

Total equity and reserves attributable to owners of the parent

100,877

93,048

No. of shares

104,912

82,465

NAV per share (US$)

0.95

1.13

28

Our Portfolio

An AIM-quoted company targeting delivery of income and capital gain from a diversified mix of pan-Asian investments in the SME Sector

Infinity Capital Group ("ICG") - A senior secured loan investment in a real estate developer of luxury residential properties in one of Asia's premier ski destination - Niseko, Japan.

DocDoc - In March 2018, ADAM invested in DocDoc, a leading pan-Asian virtual network of physicians, clinics and hospitals assisting patients in finding the highest quality of medical care at the best prices.

Infinity TNP - In November 2019, ADAM acquired a 40% holding in Infinity TNP, a wholly owned subsidiary of ICG, containing 7 units in a luxury hotel condominium being built by ICG, Tellus Niseko.

Fook Lam Moon - A convertible bond issued to ADAM by a high-end Hong Kong-based food and beverage business.

Future Metal Holdings - ADAM is the majority shareholder of Future Metal Holdings, which wholly owns the largest magnesium dolomite quarry in Shanxi Province, China.

NAV US$100.9m

DocDoc

2.2

ICG

2.1

Cash

4.1

Infinity TNP

7.3

Fook Lam

27.5

Moon

Future Metal

44.7

Holdings

Legacy Investments - ADAM's Legacy Investments include our Limited Partnership Interest in the Greater China Credit Fund, a loan to Jinhongbang Real Estate Development Co. Ltd, and our investment in Meize Energy Industrial Holdings.

Legacy

12.7

Investments

31 December 2019

The diagram shows investments and cash only

29

The Board

John Croft

Executive Chairman

Hugh Trenchard

Non-executive Director

Stuart Crocker

Non-executive Director

Dr. Lee George Lam

Non-executive Director

John Croft is an experienced director of AIM-quoted companies and has previously worked in executive and non-executive capacities with a number of fast growth companies in the technology and financial services sectors.

Hugh Trenchard began his career at Kleinwort Benson in 1973 and has more than 40 years' experience in investment banking, including 35 years of involvement with Japan and 12 of them as a resident.

Stuart Crocker started his career in banking at Merrill Lynch after leaving the British Army in 1985. He is a Founding Member of the English Business Council in Dubai where he currently resides.

Dr. Lee George Lam is the Chairman of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited and the Non-Executive Chairman of Macquarie Bank's Infrastructure and Real Assets business in the Hong Kong and ASEAN region.

30

Disclaimer

Adamas Finance Asia Limited published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 09:23:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
John Michael Croft Non-Executive Chairman
Hugh Viscount Trenchard Non-Executive Director
Lee George Lam Non-Executive Director
Stuart Crocker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LIMITED0.00%35
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-15.60%20 675
EQT AB37.83%15 384
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA-57.79%519
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-30.93%448
MBB SE-15.61%389
Categories
