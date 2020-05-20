Adamas Finance Asia : Company Presentation May 2020 0 05/20/2020 | 05:24am EDT Send by mail :

Adamas Finance Asia Limited Investor Presentation 2020 The London listed company focused on providing shareholders with attractive uncorrelated risk adjusted returns from a diversified portfolio of pan-Asian investments Disclaimer This Document comprises an institutional presentation (the "Presentation") which has been prepared by and is the sole responsibility of Adamas Finance Asia Limited (the "Company"). The content of this Presentation has not been approved by an authorised person within the meaning of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended ("FSMA"). Reliance on this Presentation for the purpose of engaging in any investment activity may expose an individual to a significant risk of losing all of the property or other assets invested. This Presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer for sale or solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into, any contract or commitment whatsoever or constitute an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity under section 21 of FSMA. Notwithstanding the above, in the United Kingdom, this Presentation is only being given to persons reasonably believed by the Company to be investment professionals within the meaning of paragraph (5) of Article 19 of the FMSA (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (SI 2005/1529) ("FMSA Order") or to be high net worth companies or unincorporated associations within the meaning of paragraph (2) of Article 49 of the FMSA Order or to be persons to whom it may otherwise be lawful to distribute it. If you are not such a person (i) you should not have received this Presentation and (ii) please return this Presentation to the Company's registered office as soon as possible and take no other action. By accepting this Presentation the recipient represents and warrants that they are a person who falls within the above description of persons entitled to receive this Presentation. This Presentation and its contents are confidential. It must not be distributed or passed on, directly or indirectly, to any other person or class of persons. This Presentation is being supplied to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced, further distributed or published in whole or in part by any other person and under no circumstances should persons of any other description rely or act upon the contents of this Presentation. No representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company or any of their respective parent or subsidiary undertakings or the subsidiary undertakings of any such parent undertakings or any of the directors, officers or employees of any such person as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained in this Presentation and no responsibility or liability is accepted by any person for such information or opinions. No person has been authorised to give any information or make any representations other than those contained in this Presentation and, if given and/or made, such information or representations must not be relied upon as having been so authorised. The contents of this Presentation are not to be construed as legal, financial or tax advice. The Company has not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and investors will not be entitled to the benefits of that Act. Neither this Presentation nor any copy of it may be taken or transmitted into the United States of America or its territories or possessions (the "United States"), or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States, or to any U.S Person as defined in Regulation S under the United States Of America Securities Act 1933, as amended, including U.S resident corporations or other entities organised under the laws of the United States or any state thereof or non-U.S branches or agencies of such corporations or entities. Neither this Presentation nor any copy of it may be taken or transmitted into or distributed in Canada, Australia, Japan, South Africa or the Republic of Ireland, or any other jurisdiction which prohibits the same except in compliance with applicable securities laws. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of United States or other national securities law. Information contained in this Presentation may include 'forward-looking statements'. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations (including development plans and objectives relating to the Company's business) are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company expects to operate in future. Actual results may vary materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. These forward-looking statements speak only as to the date of this Presentation and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation to reflect any changes in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. 2 Contents & Presentation Team Contents Page 4 - Company Overview Page 5 - Compelling Investment Case Page 6 - 8 - Recent Updates Page 9 - Key Performance Metrics Page 10 - The COVID-19 Pandemic Effect Page 11 - Differentiation and Added Value Across Three Key Areas Page 12 - Investment Manager Expertise: Harmony Capital Page 13 - Significant Market Opportunity Page 14 - Asian SME Demand for Growth Financing Page 15 - Sourcing: ADAM's established advantage Page 16 - Our Investment Process Page 17 - Our Growth Sector Focus Page 18 - Our Strategy Page 19 - Structured Protection Page 20 - Our Office and Portfolio Footprint Page 21 - 23 - Our Portfolio - Selected Investments Page 24 - Investment Pipeline Page 25 - ADAM: Competitive Advantages & Outlook Page 26 - Appendix Page 27 - Key Terms Page 28 - Financials Page 29 - Our Portfolio Page 30 - The Board Presentation Team John Croft Executive Chairman Adamas Finance Asia Experienced director of AIM-quoted companies via executive and non-executive capacities

AIM-quoted companies via executive and non-executive capacities Sector track record working with a number of fast growth companies in technology and financial services Suresh Withana Managing Partner Harmony Capital Investors Founder and lead at investment manager

25 years' experience in investing and investment banking

The past 17 years of which focused on Pan-Asian investments

Pan-Asian investments Inhouse experience with Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Mizuho International Plc and Tikehau Capital 3 Company Overview Who We Are Strategy Attractive Income & Capital Growth Robust Risk Management Track Record Growth Sector Focus Governance London listed company focused on providing shareholders with attractive uncorrelated long term risk adjusted returns from a diversified portfolio of pan-Asian investments Provide growth capital and financing to emerging and established Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) throughout Asia, well diversified by national geographies, instruments and asset classes Dedicated to delivering attractive income and capital growth for shareholders Rigorous due diligence and disciplined risk management, with downside protection through selectively investing in assets and proactively managing them Harmony Capital, the investment manager, has an established tracked record of generating excess returns throughout market cycles across the globe for the past 20+ years, with a focus on Asian special situations for 17+ years Sourcing private opportunities with a strong pipeline of income generation, focusing on growth sectors across Asia, including healthcare, fintech, hospitality, IT and property The four experienced and independent directors comprising the Company's Board provide strong governance 4 Compelling Investment Case Investment Policy Discount to NAV Supportive Majority Shareholder Largest Investment Established Investment Expertise and Networks Market Opportunity Established Advantage 1 31 December 2019 NAV The London listed company focused on providing shareholders with attractive uncorrelated risk adjusted returns over the short and longer term from a diversified portfolio of pan-Asian investments The Company's share price is currently trading at a + 70% discount to NAV 55% majority shareholder, supportive long-termholder since 2014 and has not sold any shares Future Metal Holdings (42.6% of ADAM's last reported NAV), a Chinese dolomite quarry, has commenced production.1 In December 2019, the quarry produced 10-20.0ktonnes of dolomite and wall rock and sold these materials during the initial trial run of the plant. The asset is valued at US$44.7m (at 31 December 2019) The Company's investment manager, Harmony Capital, seeks to capitalise on its team's established investment expertise and broad networks and offices across Asia, with rigorous diligence and disciplined risk management Over 250 million Asian SMEs with limited access to traditional bank financing, US$2.7 trillion funding gap (IFC), leading to significant opportunities to deploy capital selectively in this vital segment of the economy Harmony Capital: established track record of successfully executing and exiting investments throughout market cycles; continuing to create strong pipeline of attractive income generating assets with capital growth potential for shareholders 5 Recent Updates End-of-Year Financial Results Since 2018, the Company's Net Asset Value increased by 8% driven mostly by a new investment which was acquired in exchange for the issue of the Company's shares.

Portfolio income increased by over 500% to US$2.2m year-on-year due to the continued repositioning of the portfolio, a trend that is expected to continue in 2020 as new investments are made and where ADAM expects to monetise some of its older investments. This leaves the Company closer to a point where it can consider a sustainable dividend policy.

year-on-year due to the continued repositioning of the portfolio, a trend that is expected to continue in 2020 as new investments are made and where ADAM expects to monetise some of its older investments. This leaves the Company closer to a point where it can consider a sustainable dividend policy. Net loss reduced by 21% year-on-year driven largely by a significant increase in Portfolio income which offset operational costs of the business.

year-on-year driven largely by a significant increase in Portfolio income which offset operational costs of the business. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to create global uncertainty, but the Company remains relatively well positioned given its resilient and diversified portfolio and strong liquidity position. In addition, all the Company's investments have business continuity procedures and protocols in place to effectively mitigate the impact of the virus pandemic.

COVID-19 pandemic continues to create global uncertainty, but the Company remains relatively well positioned given its resilient and diversified portfolio and strong liquidity position. In addition, all the Company's investments have business continuity procedures and protocols in place to effectively mitigate the impact of the virus pandemic. The Company is also seeing an increasingly attractive and growing pipeline of investment opportunities in emerging and established small and medium sized enterprises across Asia, which are even more starved of capital, a situation that is accelerating due to the impact of this global pandemic. Corporate Bond Issuance On 21 October 2019, ADAM announced it had successfully raised gross proceeds of approximately US$1.9million through the issuance of a US Dollar-denominated corporate bond to family offices in the Middle East (the " Corporate Bond "), representing the first close of a corporate bond issuance programme of up to US$10 million.

21 October 2019, ADAM announced it had successfully raised gross proceeds of approximately US$1.9million through the issuance of a US Dollar-denominated corporate bond to family offices in the Middle East (the " "), representing the first close of a corporate bond issuance programme of up to US$10 million. In May 2020, ADAM successfully secured a second subscription of US$1.7million from high net worth individuals and family offices in the Middle East. The Company has raised a combined total of approximately US$3.6million to date.

This Corporate Bond, which matures in October 2022, has a cash coupon with an interest rate of 12.5% per annum payable semi- annually and is secured with a fixed and floating charge on the corporate assets of the Company. The Company reserves the right to change the terms of any future corporate bond issuance. 6 Recent Updates Share Buyback On 23 December 2019, the Company purchased 2,400,000 existing Ordinary Shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at a price of USD 0.21 per Ordinary Share, representing an aggregate purchase price of US$0.5m (the " Share Buyback "). ADAM bought these shares on-market using existing cash reserves aiming to avoid the potential continuation of an on- market overhang which it believes was created recently by the seller of this block.

"). The Company understands that the selling pressure from this shareholder was driven by non-market considerations and that this purchase comprises the entire holdings of this shareholder.

non-market considerations and that this purchase A portion of these shares will be held in treasury by the Company, whilst an allocation of the remaining shares with a syndicate of third-party investors was successfully completed on 3 March 2020. Infinity Capital Group Shareholding in ADAM On 15 November 2019, Infinity Capital Group became a 15.4% shareholder of the Company via a Share Purchase Agreement completed at a consideration share price of US$0.45 representing a 20% premium to the 30-day weighted average price per share in ADAM. 7 Recent Updates Commencement of Production at Future Metal Holdings Limited On 27 December 2019, production commenced at ADAM's core asset, Future Metal Holdings Limited. With the installation of the quarry's processing line, the processing plant's initial run was successfully conducted, and the first sales contract was entered into with others expected to follow in Q1 2020. Further ramping up of production commenced in the third week of December 2019.

The operation continued until late January 2020 before the Chinese New Year with an estimated total production amount of 15,000 tonnes.

As a result of the restrictions imposed by the local Government in order to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, in February and early March 2020, the operations of the quarry were temporarily halted. While this was a legal requirement, local management had originally planned for limited production in this period due to traditionally adverse winter weather conditions at the beginning of the year. In line with wide-ranging industrial activity in China, the quarry resumed operations in mid-March 2020. The local management team is actively pursuing sales orders from domestic construction companies who have all commenced operations. 8 Key Performance Metrics 2019 NAV increased to US$100.9m (2018: US$93.0m) as a result of the share swap with Infinity TNP

2019 Gross income generated from the portfolio increased by over 500% to US$2.2m (2018: US$0.4K), a trend that is expected to continue in 2020 as new investments are made and where the Company expects to monetise some of its older investments. This leaves the Company closer to a point where it can consider a sustainable dividend policy

Net loss decreased by 21% to US$2.8m (2018: US$3.5m) Net Asset Value US$ MM +31% 120 100.9 100 93.6 95.0 93.0 96.7 76.8 0 Interim 2017 FY2017 Interim 2018 FY2018 Interim 2019 FY2019 Harmony Capital Appointed A US$0.5m Share Buyback Programme was implemented to improve the liquidity of shares

2019 Cash of US$4.1m (2018: US$8.8m)

2019 NAV per share of US$0.95 (2018: US$1.13) Gross Portfolio Income US$ MM 3 2.2 2 1.2 1 0.4 0.1 0 Interim 2017 FY2017 Interim 2018 FY2018 Interim 2019 FY2019 Harmony Capital Appointed 9 The COVID-19 Pandemic Effect Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Current Operations The Company's primary focus remains the health, safety and wellbeing of our people and stakeholders, whilst working hard to ensure that the Company's financial position remains robust over the long-term and the value of the business and its investment portfolio is protected.

long-term and the value of the business and its investment portfolio is protected. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to create global uncertainty, but the

Company remains relatively well positioned given its resilient and diversified portfolio of pan-Asian investments and strong liquidity position . The Board draws further comfort from the established investment expertise and relationships across Asia of Harmony Capital, the Company's Investment Manager.

COVID-19 pandemic continues to create global uncertainty, but Company remains relatively well positioned given its resilient and diversified portfolio of pan-Asian investments and strong liquidity position Whilst the markets in which the Company's portfolio companies operate have been affected by the pandemic to varying degrees, many of these countries, including China and Hong Kong, are exhibiting early signs of recovery with the gradual lifting of lock-down measurers. Risk Management and Opportunities Asian countries generally have benefited from the experiences gained from previous pandemics such as Bird Flu and SARS and this resulted in far quicker changes to behaviours and travel restrictions than was the case in the West.

All the Company's investments have business continuity procedures and protocols in place to effectively mitigate the impact of virus pandemic. Harmony Capital continues to be in constant communication with all of its portfolio company investments and business partners.

Through Harmony Capital, the Company is also seeing an increasingly attractive and growing pipeline of investment opportunities in emerging and established small and medium sized enterprises across Asia, which are even more starved of capital, a situation that is accelerating due to the impact of this global pandemic. Outlook In 2020, the Board anticipates that income from the portfolio will continue to increase bringing ADAM nearer to commencing dividend payments

The Board remains confident in the outlook for the business and of delivering value to ADAM's shareholders over the short and longer term.

The Company is continuing to monitor closely the impact of COVID-19 and will keep shareholders updated on any material developments that affect the Group as the situation evolves. 10 Differentiation and Added Value Across Three Key Areas Experienced Established, value-oriented, income focused pan-Asian SME investor

value-oriented, income focused pan-Asian SME investor Senior investment team averages +20 years of relevant experience

Complementary skill sets and deep industry expertise

History of generating excess returns throughout market cycles

Extensive financial structuring experience with significant downside protection from investments

Established ability to successfully execute and exit investments Robust Risk Management Process Investment manager has +6 dedicated employees in operations and risk management

Offices: London, Hong Kong & Singapore, on-the-ground local teams

on-the-ground local teams Supplement traditional risk management with advanced portfolio analytical tools

Proactive rigorous diligence & disciplined risk management processes

Evaluate risk across both portfolio and individual investment/growth capital data

Track growth capital-level performance across life of investment Diverse Portfolio and Pipeline of Attractive Investments Portfolio of seven investments across four countries

Proactive and selective sourcing of deals with teams that have the talent, passion and grit to succeed

Non-sponsored, self-originated and primarily private investments

self-originated and primarily private investments Investments typically structured with over collateralisation and credit enhancements to minimise risk of loss

Well-structured and downside-protected investments 11 Investment Manager Expertise: Harmony Capital The Company's investment manager is Harmony Capital, an established private capital manager with offices in London, Hong Kong and Singapore that has a history of generating excess returns throughout market cycles. Through rigorous diligence and disciplined risk management, Harmony Capital is dedicated to delivering attractive income and capital growth for shareholders with significant downside protection through selectively investing in assets and proactively managing them. Since being established by Suresh Withana in 2005, Harmony Capital managed a private pan-Asian focused SME fund for sophisticated investors diversified geographically and including Asian Institutional Investors, North American Pension Plans and Family Offices - the fund invested in middle-market companies in South East Asia, China and Australia. Today, Harmony Capital manages a pan-Asian focused SME fund for its client, London-quoted permanent capital vehicle, Adamas Finance Asia. The fund provides growth capital and financing to SMEs, which are underserved by traditional bank financing and maintains diverse exposure throughout Asian geographies, utilising varied instruments across assorted asset classes. 25 Years of Professional Experience Prior to founding Harmony Capital, Mr. Withana worked for Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Mizuho International Plc and Tikehau Capital 17 Years of Pan-Asian Investing Experience Harmony Capital c.US$100m Asia Portfolio Harmony Investment Fund I c.US$270m Asia Portfolio 10 Yr Life Positive Returns Mizuho International Plc c.US$450m Global Portfolio 3 Yr Life Positive Returns 12 Significant Market Opportunity There is a funding gap of c.US$3 trillion across Asia SMEs2 Opportunity Asian SMEs are attractive investments with built in collateral and downside protection Demand There are over 270 million Asian SMEs, making up 98% of Asian companies3,4 Market Pan-Asian SME's account for 42% of Asia's GDP and only receive 18.7% of lending via traditional institutions4 Growth Traditional institutions restricted for regulatory and structural reasons; SMEs seek growth capital from alternative finance providers Returns Significant opportunities to invest selectively in high growth SMEs in Asia and proactively manage them MSME Finance Gap - SME Finance Forum (2017) Estimated number of small and medium-sized enterprises worldwide in 2010, by region - Statista (2018) Trade Finance Gaps, Growth and Jobs Survey - Asian Development Bank (2017) 13 Asian SME Demand for Growth Financing ADAM SME Target Features Enterprise Value US$5m-500m Revenue US$5m-500m Profitability & Cash Flows Positive EBITDA; Manageable CapEx Limited Financing Sources Restricted access to public markets and traditional bank debt ADAM can invest across the capital structure of SME companies with a strong preference for well-structured and downside- protected investments

well-structured and downside- protected investments As Asian SMEs are increasingly starved of capital, ADAM sees increasing opportunities to negotiate and invest in well structured instruments Structured Investments FOR HOW WHY Expansion Capital Convertible Bonds Income + Capital Gains Acquisition Finance & Buyouts High Yielding Secured Loans Downside Protection Bridge Finance Loans + Warrants Return of Capital Re-Finance Preferred Equity Accountability Rescue Finance Governance 14 Sourcing: ADAM's Established Advantage As an established firm with investment expertise and broad networks and offices across Asia, Harmony Capital has an extensive and deep network of relationships and a robust pipeline in this growing, but fragmented, industry where proprietary relationships are key to gaining access and serve as a powerful filter of opportunities.

Harmony Capital:

has a disciplined deal origination process that has generated more than 30 qualified investment opportunities across Asia over the last 14 years screens potential portfolio companies based on various criteria including management growth strategy, robust financials and market opportunity has extensive reach and ability to meet with management teams, attend conferences and diligence opportunities

Through Harmony Capital's local offices, it can originate proprietary transactions and negotiate attractive transaction terms directly with companies, instead of competing in a wide auction process. Historical Asian SME Investments Current Asian SME Investments 15 Our Investment Process Harmony Capital follows a multi-phase due diligence process once a potential investment is identified Estimated Enterprise Values of US$5m to US$500m Asian SME Investment Filter Healthcare & Life Sciences, Consumer & Retail, Industrials Expansion Capital, Bridge Finance, Re-finance Strong fit and value-adding opportunities Exclusive Opportunities Deal structure and exit evaluation Risk Factors Sector Cyclical Sectors Special Situations Lack of Adequate Security Proprietary Access & Origination Shopped Opportunities Sustainable Exclusivity Participating via Third Parties Negotiation Rushed Timeline Invest As a result of Harmony Capital's thoroughness throughout the due diligence process, over 100 SMEs were analysed in 2019, however, only 2 companies achieved investment. 16 Our Growth Sector Focus While ADAM remains sector agonistic, Harmony Capital has identified certain sectors in Asia that continue to be attractive based on experience in those specific sectors and where the team's knowledge and contacts are deepest Supply constraints

Government focus on Clean Energy Energy and Resources Asia is a global manufacturing hub ▪ Local consumer drives demand Industrials Consumer & Leisure Growing middle class

Demand for luxury goods, services and experiences ▪ Aging population Healthcare & Life ▪ Medical tourism Sciences Adamas Internet & Finance Asia Technology Internet proliferation continues

Fintech disrupting financial sector ▪ Hard asset backing Property Education ▪ Assessable income stream Food and Agriculture ▪ Increased protein consumption ▪ Reduced supply of arable land Significant share of household spending

Increased demand for private education 17 Our Strategy Our flexible investment policy enables us to evaluate opportunities across a spectrum of complexity To meet short term liquidity needs Bridge Finance Acquisition Typically for Finance & inorganic growth Buyouts Typically for Expansion Asian organic growth Capital SME Sector Re-finance To provide re-financing needs To rehabilitate Rescue good firms in Finance distressed situations 18 Structured Protection Investing across the capital structure of pan-Asian SME companies, with a preference for well-structured and downside-protected investments As Asian SMEs are increasingly starved of capital, we see increasing opportunities to negotiate and invest in structured instruments Income + Capital Gains Security & Downside Amortisation & Early Protection Return of Capital Convertible Bond + Loan + Warrants/Royalties Covenants Structured Covenants Provide Instruments Board/Monitoring Ability to Influence Rights Secured Loan Preferred Equity + Governance 19 Our Office and Portfolio Footprint The United Kingdom Japan China Vietnam Hong Kong Malaysia Singapore Indonesia Key Investment Exposure Office Location Portfolio Diversification Period Ending 31 December 2019 4.0% 3.9% 9.0% China 2.1% Hong Kong Singapore Japan Receivable Cash 26.2% 54.7% The Company's investment portfolio from a valuation perspective has not been materially impacted by the global COVID-19pandemic and the Board expects this to remain the case in 2020. The markets in which the portfolio companies operate have been affected by the pandemic to varying degrees. However, many of these countries, including China and Hong Kong, are showing early signs of recovery as lock-downmeasures are being gradually lifted. 20 Our Portfolio - Selected Investments Property Infinity Capital Group A Developer of Premium Residential Projects 2018 ADAM invested in Infinity Capital Group, the developer of a high-end development project in Niseko, Japan - a world- class skiing destination. Domicile: Japan Sector: Lodging and Leisure Carrying Value: US$2.1m Quarterly and Annual Governance: Reporting Monthly Interaction with Management Secured Loan + Investment Warrants Type: (Two Tranche Investment) Portfolio 2.0% Attribution: Interest Rate: 17.5% p.a. payable semi-annually in cash Security: 1st Ranking Asset Pledge Target Exit: 2024, Repayment at Maturity Domicile: Singapore Healthcare & Life Sciences Sector: Healthcare Carrying Value: US$2.2m Board Seat Governance: Quarterly and Annual Reporting Investment Convertible Bond Type: Portfolio 2.1% Attribution: Interest Rate: 8.0% PIK DocDoc A Leader in Asian Clinical Informatics & Patient Empowerment Conversion: Not Publicly Disclosed 2018 ADAM invested in DocDoc, the leading Pan-Asian virtual Security: Not Publicly Disclosed network of physicians, clinics and hospitals assisting patients in finding the highest quality of medical care at the best prices Target Exit: IPO, Trade Sale etc. An attractive transaction: Ability to benefit from the rising popularity of winter tourism in Niseko, Japan due to its reputation as a world-class ski destination and its proximity to major Asian cities.

world-class ski destination and its proximity to major Asian cities. Investment proceeds are secured against significant collateral with a conservative 'Loan to Value' ratio.

We believe that the high-end residential developments of Infinity Capital Group will appeal to Asia's prospering middle class as their propensity to spend on luxury goods and travel increases. This investment provides ADAM exposure to the rapidly growing Asian winter tourism market and further diversifies its portfolio. An attractive transaction: The company's Artificial Intelligence ("AI") powered doctor discovery system enables patients to find their optimum care provider, screening by criteria such as outcome, experience and cost.

Its network of 23,000 doctors, 685 clinics and 108 hospitals across 8 countries in Asia is believed to be the largest of its kind.

Contracts have been signed with leading health insurance providers in China and in Singapore to partner in offering the company's service to policyholders. This investment enables ADAM to take a significant step into the growing clinical informatics sector which is disrupting the traditional healthcare landscape. 21 Our Portfolio - Selected Investments Consumer & Retail Fook Lam Moon ("FLM") A 70 Year Veteran and Leader in Hong Kong's Food and Beverage Sector 2018 Convertible bond issued to ADAM by a Hong Kong- based high-end food and beverage business with multiple Michelin stars. Domicile: Hong Kong Sector: Food & Beverage Carrying Value: US$27.5m Governance: Quarterly and Annual Reporting Investment Convertible Bond Type: Portfolio 26.2% Attribution: 3.0% Cash Payable Interest Rate: Quarterly and 2.0% PIK Conversion: Discount Rate Not Publicly Disclosed Security: Negative Pledge Target Exit: IPO, Trade Sale etc. Energy and Resources Future Metal Holdings Limited Chinese Dolomite Quarry 2014 ADAM is the major shareholder of Future Metal Holdings Limited, which wholly owns a large open pit dolomite quarry (the "Quarry") in Linfen City, Shanxi Province, China Domicile: China Sector: Metals & Mining Carrying Value: US$44.7m Governance: Quarterly and Annual Reporting Investment Equity and Type: Shareholder Loans Portfolio 42.6% Attribution: Interest Rate: Not Publicly Disclosed Security: Not Publicly Disclosed Target Exit: IPO, Trade Sale etc. An attractive transaction: ADAM secured the Convertible Bond in FLM in exchange for certain assets of its legacy portfolio.

Fook Lam Moon is engaged in the operation of high-end Chinese restaurants and F&B management.

high-end Chinese restaurants and F&B management. It is long established as the premier brand for fine Cantonese cuisine in Hong Kong with its 70-year history, renowned both locally and internationally.

70-year history, renowned both locally and internationally. This investment is directly in-line with ADAM's strategy to generate capital gain from exposure to value accretive businesses and investment instruments across Asia. Delivering exposure to exciting high growth businesses in Asia while aiming to provide a secure income yield for ADAM. An attractive transaction: The Quarry is positioned to capture the growth of the magnesium market in China, as dolomite is one of the key ingredients in magnesium pyrometallurgy and with a wide range of applications.

The Quarry is strategically located with convenient access points to maximise operational efficiency.

It has successfully renewed its Mining Licence in August 2018.

An onsite team including a quarry manager were appointed by Harmony Capital to oversee operations at the site. In December 2019, the Quarry began production and is forecast to ramp up to full capacity in 2020. This investment enables ADAM to participate in the long-termgrowth of a mineral asset producer in one of world's largest emerging markets. 22 Our Portfolio - Selected Investments Consumer & Retail Infinity TNP 7 units in a high-end condominium hotel 2019 Share swap with Infinity Capital Group. ADAM gained a 40% interest in Infinity TNP, the structure which holds the units in Tellus Niseko, issuing 16,179,310 shares in ADAM at a 20% premium to the 30-day weighted average price per share in ADAM as consideration. Domicile: Japan Sector: Leisure and Travel Carrying Value: US$7.3m Governance: Quarterly and Annual Reporting Investment Type: Equity Portfolio 7.0% Attribution: Dividend Yield: Minimum 6.0% Target Exit: N/A An attractive transaction: Supplements ADAM's ability to benefit from the rising popularity of winter tourism borne through the Infinity Capital Group transaction.

The terms of the transaction guarantee a dividend yield of 6.0% and internal analysis projects that the yield will reach +7.0%.

a dividend yield of 6.0% and internal analysis projects that the yield will reach +7.0%. The property, Tellus Niseko, which has been independently valued by Jones Lang LaSalle at US$20.0m. Strategic utilisation of shares swapped at a premium to market value, resulting in the consolidation of ADAM's rapidly increasing income yield 23 Investment Pipeline Disciplined approach to new investment opportunities in growth sector where Harmony Capital has expertise Prospect Sector Geography Use of proceeds Investment Type Interest Rate Target IRR Target Exit Date Exit Strategy 1 Multi-Channel South East Asia Business Expansion Secured 12-16% 30-40% 2025 IPO/Trade Sale Network across Asia Convertible Bond 2 Cloud Computing South East Asia Business Expansion Secured 12-16% 20-30% 2024 IPO/Trade Sale across Asia Convertible Bond Secured Repayment/ 3 P2P Financing India Working Capital 12-16% 20-30% 2025 IPO/Trade Sale Convertible Bond 4 Fintech Hong Kong Business Expansion Secured 14-18% 25-30% 2025 IPO/Trade Sale across Asia Convertible Bond 5 E-Commerce Japan Domestic Expansion Secured 15-20% 30-40% 2025 IPO/Trade Convertible Bond Sale/Refinancing Secured Repayment/ 6 F&B Singapore Domestic Expansion 12-16% 25-30% 2025 Trade Sale/ Convertible Bond Refinancing 24 ADAM: Competitive Advantages & Outlook Asian Investing Expertise Investment Approach Deal Sourcing • Offices in London, Hong Kong, • Provides growth capital with a focus on • Proprietary relationships with Singapore with on the ground local capital gain and income generation companies and sell-side brokers teams • Selectively financing both emerging and • Extensive reach and ability to meet • Expertise investing in private established businesses across various with management teams companies, often unable to access growth sectors across Asia traditional sources of capital Dedicated Team with Strong Risk Management Single Solution Experience • Detailed and through due diligence • Able to execute transactions • Cycle-tested team with a mixture process undertaken across the capital structure of buy-side experience • Over a decade of executing and • Provides proactive management • Can provide exposure to European throughout the life of an investment using and Asian markets through our manging investments across data analytics and customised risk tools offices jurisdictions 25 Appendix Key Terms

Financials

Our Portfolio

The Board 26 Key Terms Company Name: Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.LN) Structure: Permanent Capital Vehicle Market: The London Stock Exchange, Alternative Investment Market Investment Manager: Harmony Capital Investors Limited, with four-year term from May 2017 Total Issued Share Capital 104,912,379 Valuation: Yearly Audited Valuation Independent Board: Comprises of four experienced directors 1.75% of NAV Payable Semi-Annually, plus 20% of Any Management Fee: Year on Year Increase in Audited NAV, subject to High Water Mark and the Hurdle. Payable in cash and shares. WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Advisor) Pello Capital Limited (Corporate Broker) Advisors: Locke Lord (UK) LLP (Legal Advisor) Crowe UK LLP (Auditor) Maitland/AMO (Media and Communications Advisor) 27 Financials Adamas Finance Asia Limited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 Audited Audited US$'000 US$'000 Assets Unquoted financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 67,172 55,519 Loans and other receivables 33,720 28,902 Cash and cash equivalents 4,071 8,828 Right of use asset 34 - Total assets 104,997 93,249 Liabilities Other payables and accruals 2,211 201 Current Liabilities Loans and borrowings 1,909 - Total liabilities 4,120 201 Net assets 100,877 93,048 Equity and reserves Share capital 145,027 134,054 Treasury share reserve (671) - Share based payment reserve 2,936 2,555 Accumulated losses (46,415) (43,561) Total equity and reserves attributable to owners of the parent 100,877 93,048 No. of shares 104,912 82,465 NAV per share (US$) 0.95 1.13 28 Our Portfolio An AIM-quoted company targeting delivery of income and capital gain from a diversified mix of pan-Asian investments in the SME Sector Infinity Capital Group ("ICG") - A senior secured loan investment in a real estate developer of luxury residential properties in one of Asia's premier ski destination - Niseko, Japan. DocDoc - In March 2018, ADAM invested in DocDoc, a leading pan-Asian virtual network of physicians, clinics and hospitals assisting patients in finding the highest quality of medical care at the best prices. Infinity TNP - In November 2019, ADAM acquired a 40% holding in Infinity TNP, a wholly owned subsidiary of ICG, containing 7 units in a luxury hotel condominium being built by ICG, Tellus Niseko. Fook Lam Moon - A convertible bond issued to ADAM by a high-end Hong Kong-based food and beverage business. Future Metal Holdings - ADAM is the majority shareholder of Future Metal Holdings, which wholly owns the largest magnesium dolomite quarry in Shanxi Province, China. NAV US$100.9m DocDoc 2.2 ICG 2.1 Cash 4.1 Infinity TNP 7.3 Fook Lam 27.5 Moon Future Metal 44.7 Holdings Legacy Investments - ADAM's Legacy Investments include our Limited Partnership Interest in the Greater China Credit Fund, a loan to Jinhongbang Real Estate Development Co. Ltd, and our investment in Meize Energy Industrial Holdings. Legacy 12.7 Investments 31 December 2019 The diagram shows investments and cash only 29 The Board John Croft Executive Chairman Hugh Trenchard Non-executive Director Stuart Crocker Non-executive Director Dr. Lee George Lam Non-executive Director John Croft is an experienced director of AIM-quoted companies and has previously worked in executive and non-executive capacities with a number of fast growth companies in the technology and financial services sectors. Hugh Trenchard began his career at Kleinwort Benson in 1973 and has more than 40 years' experience in investment banking, including 35 years of involvement with Japan and 12 of them as a resident. Stuart Crocker started his career in banking at Merrill Lynch after leaving the British Army in 1985. He is a Founding Member of the English Business Council in Dubai where he currently resides. Dr. Lee George Lam is the Chairman of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited and the Non-Executive Chairman of Macquarie Bank's Infrastructure and Real Assets business in the Hong Kong and ASEAN region. 30 Attachments Original document

