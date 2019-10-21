Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Adamas Finance Asia Limited       VGG008271246

ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LIMITED
SummaryQuotesNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adamas Finance Asia : Issuance of Corporate Bond

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 02:26am EDT

21 October 2019

ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LIMITED

(the 'Company' or 'ADAM')

Issuance of Corporate Bond

Adamas Finance Asia Limited (AIM: ADAM), the London quoted company focused on providing shareholders with attractive uncorrelated, risk adjusted returns from a diversified portfolio of pan-Asian investments,is pleased to announce that it has successfully raised gross proceeds of approximately US$1.9million through the issuance of a US Dollar-denominated corporate bond to family offices in the Middle East (the 'Corporate Bond'), representing the first close of a corporate bond issuance programme of up to US$10 million.

This Corporate Bond, which matures in October 2022, has a cash coupon with an interest rate of 12.5% per annum payable semi-annually and is secured with a fixed and floating charge on the corporate assets of the Company. The Company reserves the right to change the terms of any future corporate bond issuance.

John Croft, Chairman of Adamas Finance Asia Limited, commented:

'We are pleased to announce this fresh capital, which will be reinvested in our pipeline of attractive higher income yielding investments in emerging and established small and medium sized enterprises across Asia. The Board considers this the most appropriate method to raise the capital that the Company currently requires to fund our initial investment pipeline, whilst adding new investors into ADAM and diversifying the Company's sources of funding.

Harmony Capital, our investment manager, who, through rigorous diligence and disciplined risk management, remains dedicated to delivering attractive income and capital growth for shareholders with significant downside protection through selectively investing in assets and proactively managing them.'

For further information, please visit the Company's website at http://adamasfinance.comand follow the Company on Twitter (@AdamasFinance).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Adamas Finance Asia Limited

+44 (0) 1825 830587

John Croft

WH Ireland Limited - Nominated Adviser

+44 (0) 20 7220 1666

James Joyce

James Sinclair Ford

VSA Capital Limited - Joint Corporate Broker

+44 (0) 20 3005 5000

Andrew Monk

Andrew Raca

Pello Capital Limited - Joint Corporate Broker

+44 (0) 20 3700 2500

Tim Sohal

Maitland/AMO - Communications Advisor

+44 (0) 20 7379 5151

James Benjamin

Peter Hamid

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

About Adamas Finance Asia

Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM) is quoted on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and is committed to providing shareholders with attractive uncorrelated, risk adjusted long-term returns froma combination of realising sustainable capital growth and delivering dividend income.

The Company is focused on providing growth capital and financing to emerging and established Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sector throughout Asia, well diversified by national geographies, instruments and asset classes. This vital segment of the economy is underserved by the traditional banking industry for regulatory and structural reasons.

The Company's investment manager, Harmony Capital, seeks to capitalise on its team's established investment expertise and broad networks across Asia. Through rigorous diligence and disciplined risk management, Harmony Capital is dedicated to delivering attractive income and capital growth for shareholders with significant downside protection through selectively investing in assets and proactively managing them.

Harmony Capital is predominately sourcing private opportunities and continues to create a strong pipeline of attractive income generating assets from potential investments in growth sectors across Asia, including healthcare, fintech, hospitality, IT and property. 

Disclaimer

Adamas Finance Asia Limited published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 06:25:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LIMITE
02:26aADAMAS FINANCE ASIA : Issuance of Corporate Bond
PU
02:26aADAMAS FINANCE ASIA : Conditional Investment into Infinity TNP
PU
09/19ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA : Initiation Research Published by Pello Capital
PU
09/16ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA : Update on Future Metal Holdings
PU
More news
Chart ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adamas Finance Asia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
John Michael Croft Non-Executive Chairman
Hugh Viscount Trenchard Non-Executive Director
Lee George Lam Non-Executive Director
Stuart Crocker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LIMITED0.00%27
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG27.15%20 407
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA13.87%1 186
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG10.73%623
ALARIS ROYALTY CORP.14.42%542
MBB SE-15.17%400
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group