Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Adamas Finance Asia Limited       VGG008271246

ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LIMITED
SummaryQuotesNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adamas Finance Asia : Notice of General Meeting 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 02:16am EDT

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LIMITED

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands under the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a general meeting (the "Meeting") of the members of the Company will be held at 9.00 a.m. BST (4.00 p.m. HKT) on 5 August 2020 at Level 12, Infinitus Plaza, 199 Des Voeux Road Central, Sheung Wan Hong Kong, for the following purposes:

ORDINARY BUSINESS

1. To amend the Company's Memorandum of Association by changing the Company's name to: "Jade Road Investments Limited"

By Order of the Board

John Croft

Executive Chairman

17630284v.1

OUTLINE EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS

Cut-off Time of Submission of Form of Instruction

9.00 a.m. on 31 July 2020

Cut-off Time of Submission of Form of Proxy

9.00 a.m. on 3

August 2020

Date of General Meeting

5

August 2020

17630284v.1

Notes:

  1. In order to be entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's share registrar, Computershare
    Investor Services (BVI) Limited c/o The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol, BS99 6ZY no later than 48 hours prior to the Meeting or any adjourned meeting.
  2. Subject to notes 3 and 5 below, only members are entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting.
  3. A member entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies (for holder of two or more shares) to attend and vote instead of that member. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. To be valid, the form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power or authority, must be lodged with the Company's share registrar, Computershare Investor Services (BVI) Limited, c/o
    Computershare Investor Services Plc Corporate Actions Project, BS99 6AHby no later than 9.00 a.m. on 3 August 2020 .
  4. At the Meeting, the chairman of the Meeting will exercise his power under Article 15.1(a) of the Articles to put each of the above resolutions to the vote by way of a poll.
  5. In the case of holders of depositary interests representing ordinary shares in the Company, a form of instruction must be completed in order to appoint Computershare Company Nominees Limited, the
    Depositary's custodian, to vote on the holder's behalf at the Meeting or, if the Meeting is adjourned, at the adjourned meeting. To be effective, a completed and signed form of instruction (and any power of attorney or other authority under which it is signed) must be delivered to the offices of the custodian, Computershare Investor Services Plc Corporate Actions Project, BS99 6AH by no later than 9.00 a.m. on 31 July 2020.

17630284v.1

Disclaimer

Adamas Finance Asia Limited published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 06:15:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LIMITE
02:16aADAMAS FINANCE ASIA : Notice of General Meeting 2020
PU
05/20ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA : Company Presentation May 2020
PU
05/18ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA : 2019 Annual Report (English version)
PU
05/18ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA : Company Presentation May 2020
PU
05/18ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA : 2019 Annual Report (English Version) (COMING SOON)
PU
03/03ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA : Placing of Shares with a Syndicate
PU
2019FUTURE METAL : Production Commenced and Update
PU
2019ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA : Share Buyback
PU
2019ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA : Unaudited Net Asset Value and Portfolio Update for the qua..
AQ
2019ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA : NAV Announcement and Portfolio Update
PU
More news
Chart ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adamas Finance Asia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
John Michael Croft Non-Executive Chairman
Hugh Viscount Trenchard Non-Executive Director
Lee George Lam Non-Executive Director
Stuart Crocker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LIMITED0.00%38
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG0.25%24 907
EQT AB79.29%20 537
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-25.86%496
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA-65.00%460
MBB SE-9.70%432
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group