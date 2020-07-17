Adamas Finance Asia : Notice of General Meeting 2020

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LIMITED

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands under the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a general meeting (the "Meeting") of the members of the Company will be held at 9.00 a.m. BST (4.00 p.m. HKT) on 5 August 2020 at Level 12, Infinitus Plaza, 199 Des Voeux Road Central, Sheung Wan Hong Kong, for the following purposes:

ORDINARY BUSINESS

1. To amend the Company's Memorandum of Association by changing the Company's name to: "Jade Road Investments Limited"

By Order of the Board

John Croft

Executive Chairman

