Adamas Finance Asia : Notice of General Meeting 2020

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING
ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LIMITED
(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands under the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a general meeting (the "Meeting") of the members of the Company will be held at 9.00 a.m. BST (4.00 p.m. HKT) on 5 August 2020 at Level 12, Infinitus Plaza, 199 Des Voeux Road Central, Sheung Wan Hong Kong, for the following purposes:
ORDINARY BUSINESS
1. To amend the Company's Memorandum of Association by changing the Company's name to: "Jade Road Investments Limited"
By Order of the Board
John Croft
Executive Chairman
OUTLINE EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS
Cut-off Time of Submission of Form of Instruction
9.00 a.m. on 31 July 2020
Cut-off Time of Submission of Form of Proxy
9.00 a.m. on 3
August 2020
Date of General Meeting
5
August 2020
Notes:
In order to be entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's share registrar, Computershare
Investor Services (BVI) Limited c/o The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol, BS99 6ZY no later than 48 hours prior to the Meeting or any adjourned meeting.
Subject to notes 3 and 5 below, only members are entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting.
A member entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies (for holder of two or more shares) to attend and vote instead of that member. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. To be valid, the form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power or authority, must be lodged with the Company's share registrar, Computershare Investor Services (BVI) Limited, c/o
Computershare Investor Services Plc Corporate Actions Project, BS99 6AHby no later than 9.00 a.m. on 3 August 2020 .
At the Meeting, the chairman of the Meeting will exercise his power under Article 15.1(a) of the Articles to put each of the above resolutions to the vote by way of a poll.
In the case of holders of depositary interests representing ordinary shares in the Company, a form of instruction must be completed in order to appoint Computershare Company Nominees Limited, the
Depositary's custodian, to vote on the holder's behalf at the Meeting or, if the Meeting is adjourned, at the adjourned meeting. To be effective, a completed and signed form of instruction (and any power of attorney or other authority under which it is signed) must be delivered to the offices of the custodian, Computershare Investor Services Plc Corporate Actions Project, BS99 6AH by no later than 9.00 a.m. on 31 July 2020.
