Adamas Finance Asia : Appointment of Non-Executive Director

21 June 2019

ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LIMITED

('ADAM' or the 'Company')

Board Change

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Adamas Finance Asia Limited, the London quoted pan-Asian diversified investment vehicle, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stuart Crocker as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 21 June 2019.

Mr. Crocker was in the British Army and served in the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland and Germany until 1985. On leaving, he began his career in banking at Merrill Lynch and has lived in the Middle East for over 20 years. Latterly he was appointed as the CEO of HSBC Private Bank UAE and Oman and subsequently was the Global Head of the Private Banking Group at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank. Throughout his banking career, he has worked with clients from Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

He was a Non-Executive Chairman and founder investor of a renewable forestry company, Miro Forestry Company, which is now a significant operation in West Africa. Following this, he was an advisor, investor and shareholder in projects and start-ups related to foreign direct investment, renewables, education and FinTech. Most recently he has become a Founding Member and COO of the English Business Council, Dubai. Actively involved in voluntary charity work he has been a Director, and then Trustee, at St. Martin-in-the-Fields in London for over 25 years.

ADAM's Chairman, John Croft, commented:

'On behalf of the Board, we are delighted to have secured the appointment of such an experienced individual as Stuart. He brings considerable international banking expertise to ADAM and in particular, will be able to assist us with our expansion plans as we seek to capitalise on the increasing interest from the Middle East in pan-Asian investment opportunities.'

A list of Mr. Crocker's current directorships and partnerships together with those held within the last five years is set out below:

Current Directorships

· None

Previous Directorships

· None within previous 5 years

Mr. Crocker (aged 62) does not own any shares in the Company and has confirmed that there is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules.

Enquiries:

About Adamas Finance Asia

ADAM is a London quoted investment company focusing on delivering long-term income and capital growth to shareholders through a diverse portfolio of pan-Asian investments. It aims to provide uncorrelated returns through a combination of capital growth and dividend income from a broad spectrum of national geographies and asset classes from the Asian Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) sector.

The company's investment manager, Harmony Capital, which has a dedicated team with real Asian expertise, is focussed on the strategy of creating income and capital growth. Harmony is sourcing predominantly private opportunities and has created a strong pipeline of income generating assets from potential investments in industries such as healthcare, fintech, hospitality, IT and property across Asia.