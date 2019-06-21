Log in
Adamas Finance Asia : Redenomination of Ordinary Shares into Sterling

06/21/2019 | 02:35am EDT

21 June 2019

ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LIMITED

('ADAM' or the 'Company')

Redenomination of Ordinary Shares into Pounds Sterling

Adamas Finance Asia Limited, the London quoted pan-Asian diversified investment vehicle, today announces a change to the Company's AIM market quotation from US Dollars to Pounds Sterling. This change will take effect from 8:00am on 24th June 2019.

With the Company admitted to trading on a UK market the Directors believe that changing the denomination of the Ordinary Shares to Pounds Sterling will make investment in the Company's shares more accessible for UK investors by eliminating their need to consider the prevailing exchange rate between US Dollars and Pounds Sterling when making investment decisions. The Company's financial statements will continue to be presented in US Dollars.

Enquiries:

Adamas Finance Asia Limited

John Croft

+44 (0) 1825 830 587

WH Ireland Limited - Nominated Adviser

James Joyce

James Sinclair Ford

+44 (0) 20 7220 1666

VSA Capital Limited - Corporate Broker

Andrew Monk

Andrew Raca

+44 (0) 20 3005 5000

Buchanan - Financial PR

Charles Ryland

Victoria Hayns

Henry Wilson

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

About Adamas Finance Asia

ADAM is a London quoted investment company focusing on delivering long-term income and capital growth to shareholders through a diverse portfolio of pan-Asian investments. It aims to provide uncorrelated returns through a combination of capital growth and dividend income from a broad spectrum of national geographies and asset classes from the Asian Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) sector.

The company's investment manager, Harmony Capital, which has a dedicated team with real Asian expertise, is focussed on the strategy of creating income and capital growth. Harmony is sourcing predominately private opportunities and has created a strong pipeline of income generating assets from potential investments in industries such as healthcare, fintech, hospitality, IT and property across Asia.

Disclaimer

Adamas Finance Asia Limited published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 06:34:02 UTC
