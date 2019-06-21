Adamas Finance Asia : Redenomination of Ordinary Shares into Sterling

21 June 2019

ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LIMITED

('ADAM' or the 'Company')

Redenomination of Ordinary Shares into Pounds Sterling

Adamas Finance Asia Limited, the London quoted pan-Asian diversified investment vehicle, today announces a change to the Company's AIM market quotation from US Dollars to Pounds Sterling. This change will take effect from 8:00am on 24th June 2019.

With the Company admitted to trading on a UK market the Directors believe that changing the denomination of the Ordinary Shares to Pounds Sterling will make investment in the Company's shares more accessible for UK investors by eliminating their need to consider the prevailing exchange rate between US Dollars and Pounds Sterling when making investment decisions. The Company's financial statements will continue to be presented in US Dollars.

Enquiries:

Adamas Finance Asia Limited John Croft +44 (0) 1825 830 587 WH Ireland Limited - Nominated Adviser James Joyce James Sinclair Ford +44 (0) 20 7220 1666 VSA Capital Limited - Corporate Broker Andrew Monk Andrew Raca +44 (0) 20 3005 5000 Buchanan - Financial PR Charles Ryland Victoria Hayns Henry Wilson +44 (0) 20 7466 5000

About Adamas Finance Asia

ADAM is a London quoted investment company focusing on delivering long-term income and capital growth to shareholders through a diverse portfolio of pan-Asian investments. It aims to provide uncorrelated returns through a combination of capital growth and dividend income from a broad spectrum of national geographies and asset classes from the Asian Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) sector.

The company's investment manager, Harmony Capital, which has a dedicated team with real Asian expertise, is focussed on the strategy of creating income and capital growth. Harmony is sourcing predominately private opportunities and has created a strong pipeline of income generating assets from potential investments in industries such as healthcare, fintech, hospitality, IT and property across Asia.