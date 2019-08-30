Adamas Finance Asia : Successful Funding of Investment Commitment

30 August 2019

ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LIMITED

'ADAM' or the 'Company'

Successful Funding of Investment Commitment

Adamas Finance Asia Limited, the London quoted pan-Asian diversified investment vehicle, is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement on 15 July 2019, it has successfully funded the second tranche of its existing investment commitment to Infinity Capital Group Limited ('ICG').

The second tranche of the loan also represents a commitment of US$2m which is being equally funded by the Company and a Hong Kong based family office, and is provided on the same terms as announced on 15 July 2019.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

About Adamas Finance Asia

ADAM is a London quoted investment company focusing on delivering long-term income and capital growth to shareholders through a diverse portfolio of pan-Asian investments. It aims to provide uncorrelated returns through a combination of capital growth and dividend income from a broad spectrum of national geographies and asset classes from the Asian Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) sector.

The company's investment manager, Harmony Capital, which has a dedicated team with real Asian expertise, is focused on the strategy of creating income and capital growth. Harmony is sourcing predominately private opportunities and has created a strong pipeline of income generating assets from potential investments in industries such as healthcare, fintech, hospitality, IT and property across Asia.