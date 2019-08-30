Log in
ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LTD
Adamas Finance Asia : Successful Funding of Investment Commitment

08/30/2019

30 August 2019

ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LIMITED

'ADAM' or the 'Company'

Successful Funding of Investment Commitment

Adamas Finance Asia Limited, the London quoted pan-Asian diversified investment vehicle, is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement on 15 July 2019, it has successfully funded the second tranche of its existing investment commitment to Infinity Capital Group Limited ('ICG').

The second tranche of the loan also represents a commitment of US$2m which is being equally funded by the Company and a Hong Kong based family office, and is provided on the same terms as announced on 15 July 2019.

Enquiries

Adamas Finance Asia Limited

+44 (0) 1825 830587

John Croft

WH Ireland Limited - Nominated Adviser

+44 (0) 20 7220 1666

James Joyce

James Sinclair Ford

VSA Capital Limited - Joint Corporate Broker

+44 (0) 20 3005 5000

Andrew Monk

Andrew Raca

Pello Capital Limited - Joint Corporate Broker

+44 (0) 20 3700 2500

Tim Sohal

Buchanan - Financial PR

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Charles Ryland

Victoria Hayns

Henry Wilson

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

About Adamas Finance Asia

ADAM is a London quoted investment company focusing on delivering long-term income and capital growth to shareholders through a diverse portfolio of pan-Asian investments. It aims to provide uncorrelated returns through a combination of capital growth and dividend income from a broad spectrum of national geographies and asset classes from the Asian Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) sector.

The company's investment manager, Harmony Capital, which has a dedicated team with real Asian expertise, is focused on the strategy of creating income and capital growth. Harmony is sourcing predominately private opportunities and has created a strong pipeline of income generating assets from potential investments in industries such as healthcare, fintech, hospitality, IT and property across Asia.

Disclaimer

Adamas Finance Asia Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 06:35:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
John Michael Croft Non-Executive Chairman
Yiu Kit Wong Non-Executive Director
Hugh Viscount Trenchard Non-Executive Director
Lee George Lam Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LTD35
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG31.98%21 240
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE&CO KGAA9.71%1 126
ALARIS ROYALTY CORP.14.60%536
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-6.26%526
IANTHUS CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC-40.55%431
