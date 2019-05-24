Log in
ADAMAS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s January 24, 2018 Secondary Public Offering To Contact The Firm

05/24/2019 | 08:18pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Adamas" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:ADMS).

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

If you purchased Adamas stock pursuant to the Company's January 24, 2018 secondary public offering and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/ADMS.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com  
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

 

© PRNewswire 2019
