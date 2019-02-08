Log in
ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (ADMS)

ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (ADMS)
News

Adamas Announces New Employment Inducement Grant

02/08/2019 | 06:50pm EST

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS) today announced that the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors granted three new employees the option to purchase an aggregate of 50,500 shares of the company’s common stock, at a per share exercise price of $8.96, the closing trading price on February 7, 2019, and restricted stock units to acquire 9,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The stock options and restricted stock units vest over four years and were granted pursuant to the Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2016 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the company's board of directors in March 2016 under Rule 5653(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the company.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adamas’ goal is to create and commercialize a new generation of medicines intended to lessen the burden of chronic neurologic diseases on patients, caregivers and society using its deep understanding of time-dependent biology. The company is focused on the commercial launch of GOCOVRI™ (amantadine) extended release capsules (previously ADS-5102), the first and only FDA-approved medicine for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.  The Company also continues to deliver on its pipeline of differentiated investigational programs. Those programs include: ADS-5102 in development for the treatment of multiple sclerosis walking impairment; and ADS-4101, a high-dose, modified release lacosamide in development for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. For more information about Adamas and its unique approach to developing medicines based on time-dependent biology, please visit www.adamaspharma.com.

Contact:
Sarah Mathieson
VP, Corporate Communications
510-450-3528
smathieson@adamaspharma.com

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
