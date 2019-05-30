Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc    ADMS

ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(ADMS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Welcomes Vijay Shreedhar as Chief Commercial Officer 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a fully-integrated pharmaceutical company pioneering time-dependent medicines for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Vijay Shreedhar, PhD, has joined the Company as its Chief Commercial Officer, leading all commercial functions including Marketing, Sales, Access, and Analytics.

“We are very pleased to welcome such an accomplished and experienced leader as Vijay to Adamas,” said Gregory Went, CEO of Adamas. “What impressed us most was his unique ability to draw from his PhD, MBA, and sales and marketing experiences. He has demonstrated the capability to read the market, develop strategies, translate them into effective execution tactics with a patient focus, and deliver growth for challenging specialty brands. Vijay’s hire is an important next step for Adamas as we continue to develop as a commercial organization, and he joins us at a critical time as we focus on driving the growth of GOCOVRI for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.” 

Vijay joins Adamas from Amgen Inc. where he served in a variety of sales and marketing roles of increasing responsibility in multiple therapeutic areas including Inflammation, Osteoporosis, Oncology and Hematology.  Most recently, he was Executive Director and Integrated Commercial Lead for the Multiple Myeloma franchise with responsibility for national sales, brand marketing and regional marketing teams. Vijay brings extensive US product commercial experience, successfully leading the market entry of new entities, expanded indications for approved products, as well as new drug-delivery systems. He has led strategy, sales and commercial execution for multiple Amgen brands, including Neulasta®, XGEVA®, Vectibix® and Kyprolis®, with a demonstrated track record of generating robust sales growth in highly competitive markets.   

Vijay started his career as a scientist in the field of Immuno-Oncology, earning his PhD at the University of Texas, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center and gaining experience in both academic and pharmaceutical research settings. He also earned an MBA in Healthcare Management from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. 

“I’m delighted to join the Adamas team, and work with this dedicated group bringing GOCOVRI to patients in need,” said Vijay Shreedhar. “I am impressed with the impact GOCOVRI is having on patients, their families and healthcare providers, and look forward to using my broad experience to understand the challenges and drive adoption.  In addition, I’m excited about the future potential of GOCOVRI across other indications, as well as the promise of our Adamas approach.” 

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 
Adamas’ goal is to create and commercialize a new generation of medicines intended to lessen the burden of chronic neurologic diseases on patients, caregivers and society using its deep understanding of time-dependent biology. The Company is focused on the commercialization of GOCOVRI™ (amantadine) extended release capsules, the first and only FDA-approved medicine for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. The Company also continues to deliver differentiated investigational programs, including ADS-5102 in development for the treatment of walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis. For more information about Adamas and its unique approach to developing medicines based on time-dependent biology, please visit www.adamaspharma.com

About GOCOVRI QHS 
GOCOVRI (amantadine) extended-release capsules is the first and only FDA-approved medicine indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. It is also the only medicine proven to reduce both dyskinesia and OFF. 

GOCOVRI is thought to work by reducing the amount of glutamate hyperactivity in a region of the brain that controls movement, in patients experiencing dyskinesia and OFF. The NMDA receptor is activated by glutamate and causes post-synaptic nerve signaling in this area of the brain, which is modulated by dopamine.  Levodopa therapy replaces dopamine lost in Parkinson’s disease but may result in large fluctuations in synaptic levels of dopamine during waking hours, further exacerbating glutamate hyperactivity. GOCOVRI, developed by Adamas, is novel in that it selectively blocks the NMDA receptor in a time-dependent manner.  Taken at bedtime (QHS), GOCOVRI provides an initial lag and a slow rise in amantadine concentration during the night and a high concentration from the morning and throughout the waking day.  Additionally, the adjunctive use of GOCOVRI does not require dose changes to dopaminergic therapies.  The most commonly observed adverse reactions with GOCOVRI were hallucinations, dizziness, dry mouth, peripheral edema, constipation, fall and orthostatic hypotension. For more information about GOCOVRI, please see the U.S. Prescribing Information at www.GOCOVRI.com. 

Contact:

Investors:
Peter Vozzo
Westwicke Partners
443-213-0505
peter.vozzo@westwicke.com  

Media:
Sarah Mathieson
Vice President of Corporate Communications
510-450-3528
smathieson@adamaspharma.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
04:49pADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS : Welcomes Vijay Shreedhar as Chief Commercial Officer
PU
04:31pAdamas Pharmaceuticals Welcomes Vijay Shreedhar as Chief Commercial Officer 
GL
05/29INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
05/28INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
05/28Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Adamas Ph..
BU
05/24ADAMAS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceedin..
PR
05/23ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Complaint Alleges that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) M..
BU
05/13ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at Upcoming BAML Investor Conference
AQ
05/09ADAMAS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/09ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 55,4 M
EBIT 2019 -92,9 M
Net income 2019 -106 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,37x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,33x
Capitalization 131 M
Chart ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 24,3 $
Spread / Average Target 410%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory T. Went Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alfred G. Merriweather Chief Financial Officer
Rajiv Patni Chief Medical Officer
William W. Ericson Independent Director
Ivan M. Lieberburg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC-44.15%131
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC16.48%26 691
LONZA GROUP21.71%22 901
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%20 044
INCYTE CORPORATION22.02%16 638
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION55.31%12 619
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About