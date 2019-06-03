Log in
ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC

ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(ADMS)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Adamas to Present at Upcoming JMP Investor Conference

0
06/03/2019

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a fully-integrated pharmaceutical company pioneering time-dependent medicines for central nervous system disorders, today announced that Gregory T. Went, Ph.D., the Company’s Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the following investor conference:

  • The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. EDT (11:00 a.m. PDT)

The presentation will be webcast live from the investor relations section of the Adamas website at http://ir.adamaspharma.com/events-presentations. An archived version of the webcast will be available via replay for 30 days following the presentations.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Adamas’ goal is to create and commercialize a new generation of medicines intended to lessen the burden of chronic neurologic diseases on patients, caregivers and society using its deep understanding of time-dependent biology. The company is focused on the commercial launch of GOCOVRI™ (amantadine) extended release capsules (previously ADS-5102), the first and only FDA-approved medicine for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. The Company also continues to deliver on its pipeline of differentiated investigational programs. Those programs include: ADS-5102 in development for the treatment of multiple sclerosis walking impairment; and ADS-4101, a high-dose, modified release lacosamide in development for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. For more information about Adamas and its unique approach to developing medicines based on time-dependent biology, please visit www.adamaspharma.com.

Contact:

Investors:
Peter Vozzo
Westwicke Partners
443-213-0505
peter.vozzo@westwicke.com

Media:
Sarah Mathieson
Vice President of Corporate Communications
510-450-3528
smathieson@adamaspharma.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 55,4 M
EBIT 2019 -92,9 M
Net income 2019 -106 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,33x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,31x
Capitalization 129 M
Chart ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 24,3 $
Spread / Average Target 418%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory T. Went Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alfred G. Merriweather Chief Financial Officer
Rajiv Patni Chief Medical Officer
William W. Ericson Independent Director
Ivan M. Lieberburg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC-44.96%129
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC16.94%26 795
LONZA GROUP21.08%22 929
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%20 530
INCYTE CORPORATION23.65%16 861
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION64.23%13 383
