Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – ADMS

05/28/2019 | 02:29pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) resulting from allegations that Adamas may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

Adamas completed its Second Public Offering in January 2018 (“SPO”), offering shares at $41.50 per share. Prior to the launch of Adamas’ drug Gocovri, a medicine used to treat dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease patients treated with levodopa therapy, Adamas knew it had substantial roadblocks that would dramatically reduce Adamas’ ability to sell Gocovri. Adamas failed to disclosed these problems in its SPO and thus, misled the market. In October 2018, Merrill Lynch released a study which casted serious doubt on Gocovri’s ability to achieve a sizeable market share and emphasized that Adamas failed to include critical information. In March 2019, Adamas backtracked on prior issued growth estimates and no longer made predictions regarding Gocovri’s ability to achieve a sizeable market share. As a result, Adamas’ stock price plummeted well below the price of the SPO.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Adamas investors. If you purchased shares of Adamas, please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1584.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.   Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.  

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
