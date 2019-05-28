Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – ADMS

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of
Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) resulting from allegations
that Adamas may have issued materially misleading business information
to the investing public.
Adamas completed its Second Public Offering in January 2018 (“SPO”),
offering shares at $41.50 per share. Prior to the launch of Adamas’ drug
Gocovri, a medicine used to treat dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease
patients treated with levodopa therapy, Adamas knew it had substantial
roadblocks that would dramatically reduce Adamas’ ability to sell
Gocovri. Adamas failed to disclosed these problems in its SPO and thus,
misled the market. In October 2018, Merrill Lynch released a study which
casted serious doubt on Gocovri’s ability to achieve a sizeable market
share and emphasized that Adamas failed to include critical information.
In March 2019, Adamas backtracked on prior issued growth estimates and
no longer made predictions regarding Gocovri’s ability to achieve a
sizeable market share. As a result, Adamas’ stock price plummeted well
below the price of the SPO.
Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses
suffered by Adamas investors. If you purchased shares of Adamas, please
visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1584.html
to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law
Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com
or cases@rosenlegal.com.
