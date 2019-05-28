Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – ADMS

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) resulting from allegations that Adamas may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

Adamas completed its Second Public Offering in January 2018 (“SPO”), offering shares at $41.50 per share. Prior to the launch of Adamas’ drug Gocovri, a medicine used to treat dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease patients treated with levodopa therapy, Adamas knew it had substantial roadblocks that would dramatically reduce Adamas’ ability to sell Gocovri. Adamas failed to disclosed these problems in its SPO and thus, misled the market. In October 2018, Merrill Lynch released a study which casted serious doubt on Gocovri’s ability to achieve a sizeable market share and emphasized that Adamas failed to include critical information. In March 2019, Adamas backtracked on prior issued growth estimates and no longer made predictions regarding Gocovri’s ability to achieve a sizeable market share. As a result, Adamas’ stock price plummeted well below the price of the SPO.

