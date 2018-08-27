Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) today provided a business update.



Dr. Dennis J. Carlo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adamis Pharmaceuticals, said, “We have been receiving a considerable amount of inquiries from investors, and although it is our policy not to comment on stock price activity, we believe that now is a good time to provide an update on Symjepi™ and to reiterate several factors that we believe will deliver shareholder value going forward.”

SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection 0.30mg

Adamis remains excited about the potential for our FDA approved Symjepi Injection 0.30mg to be an affordable alternative treatment for patients who are at increased risk of anaphylaxis. We believe that we have selected an excellent collaborator, Sandoz, to take on the challenges within this market. As a division of the Novartis Group, Sandoz has the proper resources and expertise to support broad patient access to this important product. We have been monitoring the development efforts of the generic version of EpiPen® for the last two years and have anticipated an eventual approval. Symjepi is not an auto-injector like the EpiPen or its generic equivalent. It is a small, pre-filled syringe containing epinephrine. Symjepi remains a simple, intuitive, easy-to-use product that has displayed several positive attributes as discussed in our published human factors studies comparing Symjepi to EpiPen.

As for the timing of the launch for Symjepi, we are working closely with Sandoz to prepare a successful launch.

SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection 0.15mg

Our low dose Symjepi product candidate is still under review with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The agency has provided the company with a PDUFA date of September 27, 2018. If approved, Sandoz has the rights to commercialize this product in the US. The approval has no effect on the timing of the launch of the high dose product.

Future Milestones

Some of the company’s future milestones include the following:

Commercial launch for Symjepi in U.S.

FDA approval of lower dose (0.15mg) Symjepi

Announcement of ex-U.S. strategy for Symjepi

Filing of NDA for naloxone injection

Filing of NDA for the sublingual tadalafil (Cialis®) product

Commencement of Phase 3 studies for beclomethasone

Growing net revenue of outsourcing facility by 30% over 2017

Dr. Carlo added, “With all of the reported shortages of epinephrine products, we believe that there is a great opportunity for a simple, easy-to-use device like Symjepi within the anaphylaxis market. With several upcoming milestones in our pipeline, a strengthened cash position, and a solid commercialization partner for Symjepi, we believe that Adamis is poised for substantial growth for the foreseeable future.”

Upcoming Conference Presentation

Adamis will present at the 20th Annual Global Investment Conference sponsored by HC Wainwright & Co. at the St. Regis New York Hotel on September 5, 2018. The presentation time is scheduled for 4:15pm Eastern Time.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory disease and allergy. The company’s Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection 0.30mg, was approved for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, and its Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection 0.15mg product is undergoing FDA review. Adamis recently announced a distribution and commercialization agreement with Sandoz, a division of Novartis Group, to market Symjepi in the U.S. Adamis is developing a sublingual tadalafil product candidate as well as additional product candidates, using its approved injection device, a metered dose inhaler and dry powder inhaler devices. The company’s subsidiary, U.S. Compounding, Inc., compounds sterile prescription drugs, and certain nonsterile drugs for human and veterinary use, to patients, physician clinics, hospitals, surgery centers and other clients throughout most of the United States.

Adamis Forward Looking Statements

