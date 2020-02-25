Adams Natural Resources Fund : Announces Annual Meeting

The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (PEO) will be held at the offices of Adams Funds located at 500 East Pratt Street, Suite 1300, Baltimore, Maryland 21202 at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Parking is available in the garage attached to the building or in surrounding garages. Please see Building Security located in the main lobby or on the second floor (where you will enter the office building from the attached garage) in order to gain access to our suite.

Please call the Funds at 410.752.5900 or email us at investorrelations@adamsfunds.com to register your meeting attendance.

For further information, please contact:

Lyn Walther

Director of Shareholder Communications

410.752.5900 or 800.638.2479