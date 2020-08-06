Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Adani Enterprises Limited    512599   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(512599)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

India's Adani not interested in domestic coal mine auctions - CFO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 02:32pm EDT

India's largest coal mining services provider and trader Adani Enterprises Ltd is not interested in participating in the country's first ever coal mine auctions for the private sector, an executive said on Thursday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June opened up coal mining without end-use restrictions and provided financial incentives to attract investment in India, which has the world's fourth largest coal reserves.

When asked to comment on these coal mining reforms and if Adani would participate in domestic auctions for coal mines, the Group's Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh said he would restrict participation to mining services.

"Not really until and unless it related to mining services, not commercial coal (mining)," Singh said in a post-earnings conference call on Thursday.

Adani Group's position highlights the struggles of the global coal sector, which has been battered by low prices and falling demand.

It also highlights challenges India - the world's second biggest coal market after China - will face in attracting private sector investors into coal as it attempts to become a net exporter.

Globally, investors are shying away from coal assets amid increasing pressure from climate change activists on large international miners and banks.

Following the press conference, the company in a brief statement to Reuters downplayed Singh's comments stating it would be "open to participate in the auctions," depending on coal demand and "opportunities offered by the government."

Earlier on the call, Singh had said Adani Group was deemphasising commercial coal mining.

"Coal-related and mining-related businesses are becoming an increasingly insignificant part of the group's portfolio," Singh told reporters, adding that the company's Carmichael project in Australia would be less ambitious than initially envisioned.

"Carmichael rather than being a mining business is now a support business for Adani Power," he said.

Adani Enterprises on Thursday reported a loss for the quarter ending June 30 as revenue from the company's coal trading business fell due to nationwide lockdowns that hit electricity demand.

($1 = 74.8996 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan. Editing by Jane Merriman, Kirsten Donovan)

By Sudarshan Varadhan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 3.54% 185.7 End-of-day quote.-10.70%
ADANI POWER LIMITED -0.14% 35.2 End-of-day quote.-43.04%
GOLD 0.90% 2055.91 Delayed Quote.33.86%
SILVER 5.34% 28.307 Delayed Quote.47.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
02:32pIndia's Adani not interested in domestic coal mine auctions - CFO
RE
08/05Total's Indian joint-venture to seek fuel retailing license
RE
07/13ADANI CLAIMS CARMICHAEL COAL WIN, BU : Russell
RE
07/10Adani Australia chief to step down as coal prices tank
RE
06/23BHP Group hires JP Morgan to sell Australian thermal coal mine - sources
RE
03/23ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/07Global defence firms line up as India goes shopping to update ageing fleet
RE
01/13Siemens Addresses Criticism Of Coal-mine Project in Australia
DJ
01/12Siemens to support Australian coal project despite protests
RE
01/10Siemens to decide by Monday on controversial Australian coal mine project
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 394 B 5 265 M 5 265 M
Net income 2021 10 454 M 140 M 140 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 204 B 2 731 M 2 726 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,52x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 597
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 145,00 INR
Last Close Price 185,70 INR
Spread / Highest target -21,9%
Spread / Average Target -21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Managing Director & Executive Director
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Jugeshinder Singh Chief Financial Officer
Pranav Vinodbhai Adani Executive Director
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-10.70%2 638
ITOCHU CORPORATION-2.86%34 131
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION-24.10%28 557
MITSUI & CO., LTD.-13.46%26 446
SUMITOMO CORPORATION-21.27%15 054
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION0.00%14 496
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group