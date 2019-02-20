Adani Enterprises : Defence & Aerospace at Aero India 2019

Bengaluru, February 20, 2019: In line with its vision of nation building, Adani Defence and Aerospace is proud to participate in Aero India 2019, Asia's premier airshow to be held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, in Bengaluru from 20th to 24th February 2019. The exhibits will be showcased in Hall B across the stalls 2.5, 2.6, 2.7, 3.8a and 3.11b. Adani Defence & Aerospace has one of the largest presence amongst the Indian private sector organizations in Aero India 2019.

The Adani Group is committed to the national security agenda, and to help transform India into a destination for world-class defence manufacturing, aligned with the Make in India initiative. Efforts have been raised to enhance India's defence and industrial capabilities by focusing on platforms and technologies of critical importance to meet emerging security challenges.

Mr. Ashish Rajvanshi, Head of Adani Defence & Aerospace commented. 'We have put our might behind the small and medium enterprises in the country and invested in their differentiated capabilities and future growth. All our initiatives have been driven by the belief that India needs to have an ecosystem of capabilities, to enable true indigenization and help achieve the ultimate goal of self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Today, with our Group companies, we have amalgamated world class skills and capabilities across carbon aero-structures, metal aero-structures, transmission gears, systems & avionics, engine components etc. which are being showcased at Aero India 2019. With these capabilities, Adani defence & aerospace is well positioned to transition to system integration of larger platforms including UAVs, Rotary-wing and Fixed-wing aircrafts.'

Key showcases

Adani, along with its Israeli partner Elbit Systems, will showcase the HERMES 900 MALE at stall 2.7. The MALE UAV is being produced in India and offered by Adani & Elbit's joint venture company under IDDM category of DPP 2016 to the Indian Armed Forces. Adani has established India's first Unmanned Aerial Systems manufacturing facility for HERMES 900 MALE at Adani Aerospace Park in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Adani, along with its Group companies Alpha Design & Comprotech, and US partner Rave Gears will showcase their rotary-wing capabilities at stall 3.8a. It also includes carbon aero-structures and aerospace components, transmission gearboxes and gears, systems and avionics currently supplied to global OEMs.

About Adani Group

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, Adani Group is one of India's largest integrated infrastructure conglomerates with interests in Resources (coal mining and trading), Logistics (ports, logistics, shipping and rail), Energy (renewable and thermal power generation, transmission and distribution), and Agro (commodities, edible oil, food products, cold storage and grain silos), Real Estate, Public Transport Infrastructure, Consumer Finance and Defence. Adani owes its success and leadership position to its core philosophy of 'Nation Building' and 'Growth with Goodness' - a guiding principle for sustainable growth. The Group is committed to protecting the environment and improving communities through its CSR programme based on the principles of sustainability, diversity and shared values. Further information at www.adani.com & www.adanidefence.com