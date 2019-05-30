Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Adani Enterprises Ltd    ADANIENT   INE423A01024

ADANI ENTERPRISES LTD

(ADANIENT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Adani Enterprises : wins one of last two permits it needs for Australia coal mine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 11:10pm EDT
File photo of Indian billionaire Adani speaking during an interview with Reuters at his office in Ahmedabad

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The Australian state of Queensland on Friday approved Adani Enterprise's management plan for an endangered bird at the site for a controversial coal mine, leaving only one more permit before construction can start on the project.

India's Adani has been working for a decade to obtain approvals to develop the Carmichael mine in the remote Galilee Basin, but the process has been slow as the project has become a touchstone for concerns about climate change.

"The Department of Environment and Science (DES) approved Adani's black-throated finch management plan," the Queensland regulator said.

"DES has met regularly with Adani to ensure that the plan is robust and is well-placed to deliver the best outcomes for the protection of the black-throated finch."

Adani said it had received notice that its plan had been approved.

The approval leaves just one permit outstanding, which relates to management of a sensitive groundwater source. That is expected to be issued by June 13.

Adani has faced difficulties obtaining finance for the mine and accompanying rail project as climate change concerns have discouraged lenders from backing new thermal coal developments, while falling prices have also raised doubts about the mine's economics.

But voters worried about jobs in the downtrodden region returned the ruling Liberal-National coalition to power in an Australian election this month, renewing momentum for the project.

A local conservation group condemned Friday's approval, saying in a statement that "Australians should be alarmed by this decision".

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LTD 1.90% 158.1 End-of-day quote.-3.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADANI ENTERPRISES LTD
05/30ADANI ENTERPRISES : wins one of last two permits it needs for Australia coal min..
RE
05/30ADANI ENTERPRISES : Q4 profit rises 47% as coal mining volumes surge
AQ
05/29ADANI ENTERPRISES : reports 36 pc jump in income to Rs 13,237 crore in Q4 FY19
AQ
05/25ADANI ENTERPRISES : Decision on crucial permission for Thiruvananthapuram Airpor..
AQ
05/23ADANI ENTERPRISES : Australian state says Adani coal approvals due by mid June
RE
05/15Rothschild withdraws from advising Adani on Australia coal project
RE
05/10ADANI ENTERPRISES : In a sunset industry, economics of Adani's Australian coal m..
RE
04/23ADANI ENTERPRISES : group diversifies across sectors, seen bidding aggressively
AQ
04/22ADANI ENTERPRISES : defence arm buys Alpha Design Technologies
AQ
04/22ADANI ENTERPRISES : Group wins projects across coal, gas, highways in competitiv..
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 392 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 10 665 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 15,99
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,43x
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capitalization 171 B
Chart ADANI ENTERPRISES LTD
Duration : Period :
Adani Enterprises Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADANI ENTERPRISES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 124  INR
Spread / Average Target -20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajesh Shantilal Adani Executive Director & Managing Director
Gautambhai Shantilal Adani Executive Chairman
Rakesh Shah Chief Financial Officer
Pranav Vinodbhai Adani Executive Director
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADANI ENTERPRISES LTD-3.63%2 445
MITSUBISHI CORP-3.31%41 183
ITOCHU CORP10.37%28 920
MITSUI & CO LTD2.70%26 404
SUMITOMO CORP3.98%17 798
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%14 708
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About