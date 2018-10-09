Data Updates from Ongoing MAGE-A10 Studies and MAGE-A4 Study to be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2018 Congress

PHILADELPHIA and OXFORD, United Kingdom, Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (“Adaptimmune”) (Nasdaq: ADAP), a leader in T-cell therapy to treat cancer, today announced further details about two poster presentations at the upcoming ESMO congress, as follows:



MAGE-A10 poster for discussion presentation details:

A late-breaking abstract with data from the two ongoing MAGE-A10 studies (“triple tumor” and lung) was accepted for poster discussion, with the full abstract and data to be made available at the time of presentation.

Title: Safety and Anti-Tumor Effects of MAGE-A10 c796 TCR T-cells in Two Clinical Trials (Poster #LBA38)

Immuno 1 in ICM room 14b Time: Saturday, October 20 from 16:45 to 17:45 CEST (10:45 to 11:45 EDT)

MAGE-A4 poster presentation details:

The full abstract for the MAGE-A4 poster is now available online (https://bit.ly/2NMBC3d) and is summarized below

Title: Initial Safety Assessment of MAGE-A4 SPEAR T-cells (Poster #1156P)

Immunotherapy of cancer in Hall A3 poster networking Hub Time: Saturday, October 20 from 12:30 to 13:30 CEST (06:30 to 07:30 EDT)

Brief summary of abstract (data cut-off 25 April 2018) :

Background:

Ongoing study (NCT03132922) to evaluate safety and tolerability of SPEAR T-cells directed towards a MAGE-A4 peptide expressed on tumors in the context of HLA-A*02

Methods:

Modified 3+3 design

Patients have inoperable or metastatic (advanced) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), urothelial (“bladder”), melanoma, synovial sarcoma, myxoid/round cell liposarcoma (MRCLS), head & neck, ovarian, gastric, or esophageal cancers expressing MAGE-A4

Lymphodepletion regimen: Cohorts 1, 2: [fludarabine (Flu) 30 mg/m 2 /day and cyclophosphamide (Cy) 600 mg/m 2 /day] x 3 days Cohort 3: [Flu 30 mg/m 2 /day] x 4 days + [Cy 600 mg/m 2 /day] x 3 days Expansion Cohort: [Flu 30 mg/m 2 /day] x 4 days + [Cy 600 mg/m 2 /day] x 3 days

Dose: Cohort 1: target 100 million (M) transduced cells; range 80 to 120 M transduced cells Cohort 2: target 1 billion (B) transduced cells; range 0.5 to 1.2 B transduced cells Cohort 3: target 5 B transduced cells; range 1.2 to 6.2 B transduced cells Expansion Cohort: target 5 B transduced cells; range 1.2 to 10 B transduced cells



Results:

Three patients were treated with 100 M MAGE-A4 SPEAR T-cells, and transduced cells were detectable in peripheral blood

Adverse events (AEs) for the first 2 patients reported at grade (G) ≥3 included anemia, hypoglycemia, hyponatremia, lymphopenia, neutropenia, and thrombocytopenia

Serious AEs included G4 hyponatremia, G3 atrial fibrillation, G3 syncope (unrelated to T-cell therapy), G1 CRS and G2 encephalopathy syndrome (both related), and G2 generalized muscle weakness (possibly related)

None of the events were considered dose limiting toxicities (DLTs) by the Safety Review Committee

Conclusions:

MAGE-A4 SPEAR T-cells at the 100 M transduced cell dose appear to show no evidence of on‑target or off-target toxicity

Preliminary data support continued investigation of the T-cell receptor (TCR), and this trial is ongoing

