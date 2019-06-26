Adaptive Biotechnologies Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SEATTLE, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq:ADPT) (“Adaptive”), a commercial-stage biotechnology company that reads and translates the genetic code of the adaptive immune system to develop personalized diagnostics and therapeutics to improve patient lives, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $20.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Adaptive, are expected to be $300.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Adaptive. In addition, Adaptive has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. Adaptive common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 27, 2019, under the ticker symbol “ADPT.” The offering is expected to close on July 1, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Cowen and Guggenheim Securities are acting as book-running managers for the offering. William Blair and BTIG are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 26, 2019. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com ; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com ; or BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43; 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a commercial-stage biotech company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature’s most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed to develop products in life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery. We have two commercial products, and a robust clinical pipeline to diagnose, monitor and enable the treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune conditions and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Adaptive’s current expectations, including expected gross proceeds from the offering, the expected first trading date and the expected closing of the offering. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those described more fully in the section captioned “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Adaptive Biotechnologies undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Lynn Lewis or Carrie Mendivil

415-937-5405

investors@adaptivebiotech.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Beth Keshishian

Director, Corporate Communications

917-912-7195

media@adaptivebiotech.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a0e25d3-604c-463e-a9f8-93e84eaccb9f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dee467d2-b3df-4f58-bbe5-4b0365eed337

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1fa1f55-e425-482c-a3b0-d79d52af261d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9090ced1-c12b-4019-b394-6dde4757c063

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4af003e7-5a37-4720-8cf1-f240c453915c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3016f0e0-76ad-4499-aa44-ec617477546f

Videos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1bdd2a1-7a8d-4389-a79b-537365bfe2d1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2f29457-b32c-4e48-906a-b087622f0e9d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8c094a0-e398-427c-bb63-1226dafeac61