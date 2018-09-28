Log in
ADARO ENERGY TBK PT (ADRO)

ADARO ENERGY TBK PT (ADRO)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Adaro Energy Tbk PT : Congratulations to PT Adaro Energy Tbk & PT Tanjung Power Indonesia

09/28/2018 | 06:22am CEST

PT Adaro Energy Tbk received several awards for Best Annual Report in Indonesia, Best Strategic Corporate Social Responsibility, and Strongest Adherence to Corporate Governance - second place in Alpha Southeast Asia's 8th Annual Best Corporate Institutional Investor Awards.

The Corporate Secretary & Investor Relations of PT Adaro Energy Tbk, Mr. Mahardika Putranto received the award on September 18, 2018 in Singapore.

PT Tanjung Power Indonesia was also awarded as Fast-Track Power Plant of the Year in Asian Power Awards 2018. The Asian Power Awards are the most prestigious awards for leading power generation companies in Asia. Dubbed as the Oscar of The Power Industry, the Asian Power Awards recognizes more grounbreaking projects and trailblazing initiatives in the Asian power sector.

This award was presented to Mr. Dharma Djojonegoro, Vice President of PT Adaro Power on September 19, 2018 in Jakarta.

We all take pride in this achievement. Congratulations again to Adaro and all employees who have contributed to the achievement of this award.

Disclaimer

PT Adaro Energy Tbk published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 04:21:09 UTC
