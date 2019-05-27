Adaro Indonesia Obtained The ISO 50001: 2012

PT Adaro Indonesia (AI), through collaboration with PT Adaro Energy Tbk HSE, has successfully obtained the Management System ISO 50001:2012 certification for CPBL Kelanis Site, Central Kalimantan for energy management. AI is the second mining company to obtain this ISO certificate from TUV SUD Germany - one of the international organizations in the field of certification.

ISO 50001 is an ISO on the basis of performance improvement; therefore the requirement for a company to get this ISO certification is to have an improvement in energy performance. To earn this certification, AI must pass an audit of energy performance improvement.

In 2017-2018, Adaro succeeded in increasing CPBL's energy performance, making it eligible for AI to obtain SNI/ISO 50001:2012 certificate during the audit conducted by TUV SUD Germany.

AI's energy efficiency program is implemented through an Energy Management System which include the Energy Performance Indicators or a continuous evaluation and improvement of the energy management standards.