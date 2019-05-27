Adaro Indonesia Obtained The ISO 50001: 2012

PT Adaro Indonesia (AI), through collaboration with PT Adaro Energy Tbk HSE, has successfully obtained the Management System ISO 50001:2012 certification for CPBL Kelanis Site, Central Kalimantan for energy management. AI is the second mining company to obtain this ISO certificate from TUV SUD Germany - one of the international organizations in the field of certification.
ISO 50001 is an ISO on the basis of performance improvement; therefore the requirement for a company to get this ISO certification is to have an improvement in energy performance. To earn this certification, AI must pass an audit of energy performance improvement.
In 2017-2018, Adaro succeeded in increasing CPBL's energy performance, making it eligible for AI to obtain SNI/ISO 50001:2012 certificate during the audit conducted by TUV SUD Germany.
AI's energy efficiency program is implemented through an Energy Management System which include the Energy Performance Indicators or a continuous evaluation and improvement of the energy management standards.
Disclaimer
PT Adaro Energy Tbk published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 13:58:06 UTC