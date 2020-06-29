Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.    XTRX   CA00653U1030

ADASTRA LABS HOLDINGS LTD.

(XTRX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 06/29 01:13:29 pm
0.6 CAD   +11.11%
02:59pADASTRA LABS : Increases Private Placement Financing
PU
02:54pADASTRA LABS : Announces Private Placement Financing
PU
05/25NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES : Adastra Announces Initial Distillate Purchase Order from CannMart
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adastra Labs : Announces Private Placement Financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 02:54pm EDT

June 18, 2020 - Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRANKFURT: D2EP) ('Adastra', 'XTRX', or the 'Company') a Health Canada Licensed cannabis processing and analytical testing company announced today that it will be conducting a non-brokered private placement of units (the 'Units') at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the 'Offering'), subject to the acceptance of over-allotments as described below.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a 'Common Share') and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (a 'Warrant'). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a 'Warrant Share') at a price per Warrant Share of $0.50 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Provided that the closing price of the Common Shares exceeds $0.70 per share for 10 consecutive trading days on the CSE, then the expiry date of the Warrants will be accelerated at the Company's option to the date that is 30 days after the date the Company provides notice by press release to the holders of the Warrants.

The Units to be issued under the financing will be subject to a four month and one day hold period. There is no minimum offering amount. The Company may close the Offering in one or more tranches. The Company may pay commissions or finder fees on the amount raised through the Offering. The Company has authorized the acceptance of any over allotted subscriptions under the Offering subject to the condition that the total Offering after taking into account any over allotments shall not exceed $2,000,000. The terms of the financing are subject to applicable securities laws and regulatory approval.

Additionally, the Company announces that it has entered into agreements to settle outstanding indebtedness of $543,715 through the issuance of 1,941,840 common shares of the Corporation at a deemed price of $0.28 per common share (the 'Debt Settlement'). The common shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a hold period that expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to fund equipment expansion, marketing expenses and for general working capital.

About Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.

Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd. is a Langley, BC-based cannabis company with a co-located Health Canada Licensed Standard Processing Facility and Analytical Testing Laboratory. Adastra can produce cannabis extract through supercritical CO2 extraction and secondary distillation as well as conduct in-process quality testing. Such extracts can easily be incorporated into edibles, beverages, topicals, tinctures, vape cartridges and other products that will serve the Canadian medical and adult-use cannabis markets.

www.adastralabs.ca

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Andrew Hale
Chief Executive Officer
Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.
Phone: (778) 715-5011
Email: andy@adastralabs.ca
Address: 5451 275thStreet, Langley, BC V4W 3X8
Telephone: 778-715-5011
Fax: 844-874-9893

Disclaimer

Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 18:53:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ADASTRA LABS HOLDINGS LTD.
02:59pADASTRA LABS : Increases Private Placement Financing
PU
02:54pADASTRA LABS : Announces Private Placement Financing
PU
05/25NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES : Adastra Announces Initial Distillate Purchase Order from ..
AQ
04/27ADASTRA LABS : Announces Reliance Upon Annual Financial Statement Filing Exempti..
AQ
03/17ADASTRA LABS : Receives Health Canada Cannabis Processing Licence
AQ
02/12SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS : Adastra Enters Toll Processing Agreement with Sugarbud
AQ
02/11ADASTRA LABS : Sugarbud Announces Toll Processing Agreement with Adastra Labs an..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -3,99 M -2,91 M -2,91 M
Net Debt 2019 3,01 M 2,20 M 2,20 M
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 59,4 M 43,4 M 43,4 M
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ADASTRA LABS HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Brohman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Blaine Y. Bailey Director
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group