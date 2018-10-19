Adcorp : 2018-10-19 SENS Appointment of alternate director

Adcorp Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 1974/001804/06)

Share code: ADR & ISIN: ZAE000000139

('Adcorp')

APPOINTMENT OF ALTERNATE DIRECTOR



In compliance with the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders are advised that Mr Monde Nkosi is appointed as an alternate non-executive director to Mr Samuel Sithole with effect from 19 October 2018.



Mr Nkosi is an investment professional at Value Capital Partners ('VCP'). Prior to joining VCP, he was a Senior Associate on the investment team of FFL Partners, a San Francisco-based private equity firm managing more than $2bn. Before that, Mr Nkosi was a management consultant at Bain & Company, focused on financial services and telecommunications clients across Sub-Saharan Africa. He holds a Bachelor of Business Science with Honours in Finance from the University of Cape Town, a Master of Arts in Education from Stanford University and an MBA from Stanford University, where he was an Arjay Miller Scholar.



The Board welcomes Mr Nkosi and looks forward to his contribution to the Group.



Bryanston

18 October 2018

Sponsor: Deloitte & Touche Sponsor Services Proprietary Limited

