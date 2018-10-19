Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Adcorp Holdings Limited    ADRJ   ZAE000000139

ADCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED (ADRJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Adcorp : 2018-10-19 SENS Appointment of alternate director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 08:53pm CEST

Adcorp Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1974/001804/06)
Share code: ADR & ISIN: ZAE000000139
('Adcorp')

APPOINTMENT OF ALTERNATE DIRECTOR

In compliance with the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders are advised that Mr Monde Nkosi is appointed as an alternate non-executive director to Mr Samuel Sithole with effect from 19 October 2018.

Mr Nkosi is an investment professional at Value Capital Partners ('VCP'). Prior to joining VCP, he was a Senior Associate on the investment team of FFL Partners, a San Francisco-based private equity firm managing more than $2bn. Before that, Mr Nkosi was a management consultant at Bain & Company, focused on financial services and telecommunications clients across Sub-Saharan Africa. He holds a Bachelor of Business Science with Honours in Finance from the University of Cape Town, a Master of Arts in Education from Stanford University and an MBA from Stanford University, where he was an Arjay Miller Scholar.

The Board welcomes Mr Nkosi and looks forward to his contribution to the Group.

Bryanston
18 October 2018

Sponsor: Deloitte & Touche Sponsor Services Proprietary Limited

Disclaimer

Adcorp Holdings Limited published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 18:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
08:53pADCORP : 2018-10-19 SENS Appointment of alternate director
PU
10:26aADCORP : appoints senior executive officer
AQ
10/17ADCORP : COMPANY COMMENT - Financial watchdog gets flak, not Harmony
AQ
10/16ADCORP : cost cuts pay off in halved debt
AQ
10/16ADCORP : turns the corner in most convincing style
AQ
10/16ADCORP : turns the corner in most convincing style
AQ
10/16ADCORP : turns the corner in most convincing style
AQ
10/16ADCORP : names new senior executive officer
AQ
10/16ADCORP : announces appointment of Senior Executive Officer
AQ
10/16ADCORP : appoints senior executive officer
AQ
More news
Chart ADCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adcorp Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Innocent Dutiro Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gloria Tomatoe Serobe Chairman
L. Wilson Group Chief Financial Officer
Kujenga Cheryl-Jane Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gugulethu Patricia Dingaan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED10.25%0
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO LTD18.74%51 429
PAYCHEX0.26%24 737
TRINET GROUP INC9.63%3 422
BENEFIT ONE INC.39.80%2 433
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS INC0.32%2 031
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.