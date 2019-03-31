Add New Energy Investment Hldngs : Announcements and Notices - Response to the Qualified Opinion Set Out in the Independent Auditor Report for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Add New Energy Investment Holdings Group Limited

愛 德 新 能 源 投 資 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02623)

RESPONSE TO THE QUALIFIED OPINION SET OUT

IN THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Reference is made to the announcement of Add New Energy Investment Holdings Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 29 March 2019 (the "Announcement") relating to, among others, the qualified opinion set out in the Independent Auditor's Report as contained in the annual results for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Qualified Opinion").

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") makes the responses to the Qualified Opinion as follows.

In the course of the 2018 annual audit, the Company has disagreement with the auditor relating to the coal trading transactions. The Board has authorized independent non-executive Directors to establish an independent investigation committee and authorized it to engage external professional to conduct an independent investigation on the above transactions so as to improve management level.

The Company received from the auditor on 18 March 2019 questioned about the transactions nature, business rationale and commercial substance of the coal trading transactions, and requested the Audit Committee of the Company to consider engaging an independent investigation consultant to implement independent investigation of the coal trading transactions and related matters.

On 20 March 2019, the Audit Committee obtained from the management the background and circumstances of the coal trading transactions and, based on the information provided by the auditor on the coal trading transactions, considered the coal trading transactions:

