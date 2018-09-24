Log in
ADDED CAPITAL INC (NFC)
IIROC Trade Resumption - Added Capital Inc.

09/24/2018 | 10:05pm CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2018) - Trading resumes in:

Company:

Added Capital Inc.

TSX-V Symbol:

AAD

Resumption Time (ET):

09:30 on September 25, 2018
 

 

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly listed company, usually in anticipation of a material news announcement by the company. Trading halts are issued based on the principle that all investors should have the same timely access to important company information. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

- 30 -

For further information: IIROC Inquiries 1-877-442-4322 (Option 3) - Please note that IIROC is not able to provide any additional information regarding a specific trading halt. Information is limited to general enquiries only.


Managers
NameTitle
Vic Alboini Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Perry V. Rapagna Chief Financial Officer
Peter Reimer Independent Director
Gerald Sternberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADDED CAPITAL INC37.50%0
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP-7.62%88 854
MORGAN STANLEY-5.83%86 210
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)0.91%70 039
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY-7.85%28 016
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC-17.83%17 996
