Addex Therapeutics to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2020

08/06/2020 | 01:00am EDT

Geneva, Switzerland, August 6, 2020 - Addex Therapeutics Ltd (SIX and Nasdaq: ADXN), a leading company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, today announced that Tim Dyer, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference taking place on August 10 – 11, 2020.

Mr. Dyer will participate and present Addex on August 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM ET. You can follow the event by following this link.

Mr. Dyer will also be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Meetings can be requested via the BTIG virtual conference system for those who registered to participate.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is scheduled to enter a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID). In parallel, dipraglurant's therapeutic use in dystonia is being investigated in preclinical models. Addex's second clinical program ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with our partner Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., scheduled to enter a Phase 2a proof of concept clinical study for the treatment of epilepsy. In addition, Addex’s GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. 

Press Contacts:

Tim Dyer
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55
Email: PR@addextherapeutics.com
 Mike Sinclair
Partner, Halsin Partners
+44 (0)20 7318 2955
msinclair@halsin.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements: This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Addex Therapeutics Ltd. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
