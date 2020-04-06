Log in
Addex Therapeutics to Report 2019 Full Year Audited Results on April 8, 2020

04/06/2020 | 01:00am EDT

Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2020 Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, will discuss its full year 2019 financial results, provide a business update and review its pipeline during a teleconference and webcast for investors, analysts and the media on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 16:00 CEST (15:00 BST/10:00 ET).

Title:                    Addex Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
Date:                   April 8, 2020
Time:                  16:00 CEST (15:00 BST/10:00 ET)

Joining the Conference Call:
1: In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, call the appropriate participant dial-in number.   

Dial-In Numbers:

  • Switzerland                       +41 44 580 65 22
  • UK                                     +44 20 30 09 24 70
  • U.S.A                                +1 87 74 23 08 30
  • Other Countries

2: Provide the Operator with the Participation Pin Code: 76258295#
           

Link to live event online:
1: In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, sign in online by following this link Webex Link.
2: Password: Welcome

About Addex Therapeutics
Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is scheduled to enter a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID). In parallel, dipraglurant's therapeutic use in dystonia is being investigated in preclinical models. Addex's second clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM) is being developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc for the treatment of epilepsy. In addition, Addex’s GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. 

Press Contacts:

Tim Dyer
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55
Email: PR@addextherapeutics.com
Mike Sinclair
Partner, Halsin Partners
+44 (0)20 7318 2955
msinclair@halsin.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements including with respect to the creation of a trading market for ADSs representing the Company's shares in the United States. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions securityholders and prospective securityholders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
