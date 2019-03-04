Addus HomeCare : Announces Fourth-Quarter 2018 Financial Results 0 03/04/2019 | 04:06pm EST Send by mail :

FRISCO, Texas, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS), a provider of home care services, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. Net service revenues increased 24.8% for the quarter to $139.8 million from $112.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Net income for the quarter was $4.8 million, an increase of 52.6% from $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $0.36, compared with $0.27 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of 33.3%. Adjusted net income per diluted share increased 22.2% to $0.55 for the fourth quarter of 2018 from $0.45 for the fourth quarter of 2017. Adjusted net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2018 excludes M&A expenses of $0.11, stock-based compensation expense of $0.07 and restructuring charges of $0.02. Adjusted net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2017 excludes a non-cash increase in the provision for income taxes of $1.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, due to a write-down of net deferred tax assets pursuant to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, M&A expenses of $0.04, stock-based compensation expense of $0.04, and gain on sale and divestiture of $0.01. (See pages 8-9 for a reconciliation of all non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures in this news release.) For 2018, net service revenues were $518.1 million, up 21.6% from $426.0 million for 2017. Net income for 2018 increased 27.9% to $17.5 million from $13.7 million for 2017. Net income per diluted share was $1.41 for 2018, an increase of 20.5% compared with $1.17 per diluted share for 2017. Adjusted net income per diluted share increased 22.5% to $1.96 for 2018 from $1.60 for 2017. Adjusted EBITDA increased 17.0% for the fourth quarter of 2018 to $12.3 million from $10.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. For 2018, Adjusted EBITDA increased 19.1% to $43.9 million from $36.9 million in 2017. "Addus delivered solid results for the fourth quarter of 2018, marking a strong finish to our year," remarked Dirk Allison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Addus HomeCare Corporation. "We are pleased with the positive trends in revenue growth for the fourth quarter, with personal care net service revenues up 15.9%, reflecting a 13.2% increase in billable hours per business day and a 0.8% increase in revenue per billable hour, compared with the fourth quarter of 2017. Same-store revenue increased 2.4% for the fourth quarter, below our target range of 3% to 5%, primarily due to the exclusion of a rate increase to offset the Chicago minimum wage increase in the Illinois current fiscal year budget. "Our results in 2018 reflect execution of our growth strategy, as we completed several key acquisitions during the year that added over $100 million in annualized revenue. As expected, we completed the integration of Arcadia and Ambercare during the fourth quarter, allowing us to further expand our market share and diversify our client base in targeted markets," added Mr. Allison. At the end of 2018, the Company had cash of $70.4 million and bank debt of $20.0 million, while availability under its revolving credit facility was $142.9 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $8.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $33.2 million for the full year. Mr. Allison concluded, "Looking ahead to 2019, we believe we are well positioned to achieve further profitable growth both from our current operations and acquisitions. Our objectives for organic growth for the year are consistent with our targeted range of 3% to 5% for same-store revenue growth. In addition, we previously announced a definitive agreement to purchase VIP Health Care Services, with annual revenues of approximately $50 million, and we expect to close this transaction during the second quarter of 2019. We continue to pursue other potential acquisitions in 2019 that fit with our strategic plan, and we have the financial strength to pursue additional growth opportunities that we believe will enhance our market presence and add shareholder value." Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information provided in this release includes adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net service revenues, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company defines adjusted net income per diluted share as net income per diluted share, adjusted for M&A expenses, stock-based compensation expense, restructure charges, severance and other costs, write off of debt issuance costs, interest income from the State of Illinois and gain on sale of ADS. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest expense, interest income, other non-operating income, taxes, depreciation, amortization, M&A expenses, stock-based compensation expense, restructure charges, severance and other costs, interest income from the State of Illinois and gain on sale of ADS. The Company defines adjusted net service revenues as net service revenues adjusted for the closure of certain sites. The Company has provided, in the financial statement tables included in this press release, a reconciliation of adjusted net income per diluted share to net income per diluted share, a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income and a reconciliation of adjusted net service revenues to net service revenues, in each case, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management believes that adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net service revenues are useful to investors, management and others in evaluating the Company's operating performance, to provide investors with insight and consistency in the Company's financial reporting and to present a basis for comparison of the Company's business operations among periods, and to facilitate comparison with the results of the Company's peers. Conference Call

Addus will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. The toll-free dial-in number is (877) 930-8289 (international dial-in number is (253) 336-8714), pass code 1057938. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through midnight on March 19, 2019, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (international dial-in number is (404) 537-3406) and entering pass code 1057938. A live broadcast of Addus HomeCare's conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: www.addus.com . An online replay of the conference call will also be available on the Company's website for one month, beginning approximately three hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast. Forward-Looking Statements Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "continue," "expect," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including discretionary determinations by government officials, the consummation and integration of acquisitions, anticipated transition to managed care providers, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, unexpected increases in SG&A and other expenses, expected benefits and unexpected costs of acquisitions and dispositions, the possibility that expected benefits may not materialize as expected, the failure of the business to perform as expected, changes in reimbursement, changes in government regulations, changes in Addus HomeCare's relationships with referral sources, increased competition for Addus HomeCare's services, changes in the interpretation of government regulations, the uncertainty regarding the outcome of discussions with managed care organizations, changes in tax rates, the impact of adverse weather, our ability to effectively integrate, manage and maintain the security of our information systems, higher than anticipated costs, lower than anticipated cost savings, any failure of Illinois to enact a minimum wage offset and/or the timing of any such enactment, estimation inaccuracies in future revenues, margins, earnings and growth, whether any anticipated receipt of payments will materialize and other risks set forth in the Risk Factors section in Addus HomeCare's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2018, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 7, 2018, and its Prospectus Supplement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 16, 2018, which are all available at www.sec.gov . Addus HomeCare undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, these forward-looking statements necessarily depend upon assumptions, estimates and dates that may be incorrect or imprecise and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, any forward-looking statements included in this press release do not purport to be predictions of future events or circumstances and may not be realized. (Unaudited tables and notes follow). About Addus Addus is a provider of home care services that include, primarily, personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus' consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus' payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus currently provides home care services to approximately 39,000 consumers through 156 locations across 24 states. For more information, please visit www.addus.com .

ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (amounts and shares in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Income Statement Information: For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31,

2018

2017(A)

2018

2017(B) Net service revenues $ 139,803

$ 112,028

$ 518,119

$ 425,994 Cost of service revenues 101,859

81,243

379,843

310,119 Gross profit 37,944

30,785

138,276

115,875

27.1%

27.5%

26.7%

27.2% General and administrative expenses 28,938

19,662

105,025

76,902 (Gain) loss on sale of assets 38

(402)

38

(2,467) Depreciation and amortization 1,967

1,853

8,642

6,663 Provision for doubtful accounts 58

2,202

272

8,409 Total operating expenses 31,001

23,315

113,977

89,507 Operating income from continuing operations 6,943

7,470

24,299

26,368 Interest expense 1,179

841

5,016

4,472 Interest income (125)

(14)

(2,592)

(66) Other income -

(52)

-

(217) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 5,889

6,695

21,875

22,179 Income tax expense from continuing operations 1,213

3,695

4,498

8,645 Net income from continuing operations 4,676

3,000

17,377

13,534 Income from discontinued operations,

net of tax 126

147

126

147 Earnings from discontinued operations 126

147

126

147 Net income $ 4,802

$ 3,147

$ 17,503

$ 13,681















Net income per share:













Continuing Operations $ 0.35

$ 0.26

$ 1.40

$ 1.16 Discontinued Operations $ 0.01

$ 0.01

$ 0.01

$ 0.01















Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding – diluted 13,381

11,638

12,383

11,623















Cash Flow Information: For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 8,524

$ 10,193

$ 33,203

$ 52,771 Net cash (used in) investing activities (2,058)

(1,160)

(67,789)

(24,268) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (83,537)

(967)

51,238

17,238















Net change in cash (77,071)

8,066

16,652

45,741 Cash at the beginning of the period 147,477

45,688

53,754

8,013 Cash at the end of the period $ 70,406

$ 53,754

$ 70,406

$ 53,754

(A) Includes revision to previously reported amounts to increase net service revenues by $70, increase provision for doubtful

accounts by $150 and increase income tax expense from continuing operations by $14. (B) Includes revision to previously reported amounts to increase net service revenues by $279, increase provision for doubtful

accounts by $150 and increase income tax expense from continuing operations by $56. ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)



December 31,

2018

2017(A) Assets









Current assets





Cash $ 70,406

$ 53,754 Accounts receivable, net 108,000

92,888 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,098

8,379 Total current assets 185,504

155,021







Property and equipment, net 10,658

7,489







Other assets





Goodwill 135,442

90,339 Intangible assets, net 23,784

16,596 Deferred tax assets -

1,601 Total other assets 159,226

108,536







Total assets $ 355,388

$ 271,046







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 12,238

$ 6,736 Accrued expenses 49,204

44,596 Current portion of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 62

3,099 Total current liabilities 61,504

54,431







Long-term debt, less current portion, net of debt issuance costs 17,222

39,860 Deferred tax liabilities, net 494

- Other long-term liabilities 635

446 Total long-term liabilities 18,351

40,306







Total liabilities 79,855

94,737







Total stockholders' equity 275,533

176,309







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 355,388

$ 271,046

(A) Includes revision to previously reported amounts to increase accounts receivable, net by $3,936, increase accounts payable by

$2,465, decrease accrued expenses by $204 and increase other long term liabilities by $446.

ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Service Revenues by Segment (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Personal Care $ 129,805

$ 112,028

$ 492,413

$ 425,994 Hospice 7,085

-

18,850

- Home Health 2,913

-

6,856

- Total Revenue $ 139,803

$ 112,028

$ 518,119

$ 425,994

ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Key Statistical and Financial Data (Unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 General













Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (1) $ 12,344

$ 10,551

$ 43,948

$ 36,897 States served at period end -

-

24

24 Locations at period end -

-

156

116 Employees at period end -

-

33,153

26,097















Personal Care













Average billable census - same store (2) 33,992

34,730

34,056

35,343 Average billable census - acquisitions 3,575

-

3,541

- Average billable census total (2) 37,567

34,730

37,597

35,343 Billable hours (in thousands) 7,069

6,148

26,934

23,833 Average billable hours per census per month 62.1

59.0

59.3

56.2 Billable hours per business day 107,106

94,582

103,195

91,664 Revenues per billable hour $ 18.36

$ 18.21

$ 18.28

$ 17.86















Hospice













Admissions 418

-

1,061

- Average daily census 528

-

528

- Average length of stay 120.7

-

136.2

- Patient days 48,540

-

128,819

- Revenue per patient day $ 145.97

$ -

$ 146.33

$ -















Home Health













New Admissions 716

-

1,757

- Recertifications 458

-

1,443

- Total Volume 1,174

-

3,200

- Visits 19,080

-

53,711

-















Percentage of Revenues by Payor:













Personal Care













State, local and other governmental programs 56.8%

62.4%

58.2%

64.2% Managed care organizations 36.3

34.8

35.3

33.1 Private duty 4.0

2.2

4.1

2.1 Commercial 1.5

0.6

1.3

0.6 Other 1.4

-

1.1

-















Hospice













Medicare 93.5%

-%

93.6%

-% Managed care organizations 4.6

-

5.6

- Other 1.9

-

0.8



















Home Health













Medicare 84.0%

-%

88.0%

-% Managed care organizations 14.5

-

11.0

- Other 1.5

-

1.0

-















(1) We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, M&A expenses, stock-

based compensation expense, restructure charges and severance and other costs. Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure

used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States

(GAAP). It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure of

financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. (2) Exited sites would have reduced same store census for the three months ended December 31, 2017, by 0 and the twelve months

ended December 31, 2017 by 148. ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017







Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income: (1)





Net income $ 4,802

$ 3,147

$ 17,503

$ 13,681 Less: (Earnings) from discontinued operations, net of tax (126)

(147)

(126)

(147) Net income from continuing operations 4,676

3,000

17,377

13,534















Interest expense, net 828

827

4,451

3,083 Interest income from Illinois -

-

(2,253)

- Secondary offering costs 124

-

189

- Write off debt issuance costs 226

-

226

1,323 Write down deferred tax asset/impact of Tax

Reform Act -

1,305

-

1,305 Loss on sale of assets 38

-

38

- Gain on sale of joint ventures/adult day service

centers -

(402)

-

(2,467) Other non-operating income -

(52)

-

(217) Income tax expense 1,213

2,390

4,498

7,340 Depreciation and amortization 1,967

1,853

8,642

6,663 M&A expenses 1,790

774

4,989

2,116 Stock-based compensation expense 1,148

734

4,109

2,552 Restructure charges 297

76

1,035

627 Severance and other costs 37

46

647

1,038 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,344

$ 10,551

$ 43,948

$ 36,897















Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income: (2)





Net income $ 4,802

$ 3,147

$ 17,503

$ 13,681 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax (126)

(147)

(126)

(147) Interest income from Illinois, net of tax -

-

(1,790)

- Write down deferred tax asset from Tax Reform

Act per diluted share -

1,554

-

1,554 Gain on sale of joint ventures/adult day service

centers, net of tax -

(276)

-

(1,532) Write off debt issuance costs, net of tax -

-

-

909 Other non-operating income, net of tax -

(36)

-

(149) M&A expenses, net of tax 1,415

533

3,954

1,455 Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 903

504

3,256

1,754 Restructuring charges, net of tax 331

52

969

431 Severance and other costs, net of tax 29

32

512

713 Adjusted Net Income $ 7,354

$ 5,363

$ 24,278

$ 18,669

















ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued) (amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017







Reconciliation of Net Income per Diluted Share to Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share: (3)





Net income per diluted share $ 0.35

$ 0.26

$ 1.40

$ 1.16 Interest income from Illinois per diluted share -

-

(0.14)

- Write down deferred tax asset from Tax Reform

Act per diluted share -

0.12

-

0.12 Write off debt issuance costs per diluted share -

-

-

0.09 Gain on sale of adult day service centers per diluted share -

-

-

(0.12) Gain on sale of joint venture divestiture per diluted share -

(0.01)

-

(0.01) M&A expenses per diluted share 0.11

0.04

0.32

0.12 Restructure charges per diluted share 0.02

-

0.08

0.03 Severance and other costs per diluted share -

-

0.04

0.06 Stock-based compensation expense per diluted share 0.07

0.04

0.26

0.15 Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share $ 0.55

$ 0.45

$ 1.96

$ 1.60















Reconciliation of Net Service Revenues to Adjusted Net Service Revenues: (4)





Net service revenues $ 139,803

$ 112,028

$ 518,119

$ 425,994 Revenues associated with the closure of certain sites -

-

2

(1,339) Adjusted Net Service Revenues $ 139,803

$ 112,028

$ 518,121

$ 424,655

(1) We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, interest income, other non-operating income, taxes, depreciation, amortization,

M&A expenses, stock-based compensation expense, restructure expenses, severance and other costs and gain on the sale of ADS. Adjusted

EBITDA is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in

the United States (GAAP). It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure of

financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. (2) We define Adjusted Net Income as net income before interest income from the state of Illinois, M&A expenses, stock-based compensation

expense, restructure expenses, severance and other costs and gain on the sale of ADS. Adjusted Net Income is a performance measure

used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). It

should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure of financial performance

calculated in accordance with GAAP. (3) We define Adjusted diluted earnings per share as earnings per share, adjusted for interest income from the State of Illinois, M&A expenses, stock

compensation expense and restructure expense, severance and other costs and gain on the sale of ADS. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is

a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United

States (GAAP). It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure of financial

performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. (4) We define Adjusted net service revenues as revenue adjusted for the closure of certain sites. Adjusted net service revenues is a performance

measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP).

It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure of financial performance

calculated in accordance with GAAP. http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/addus-homecare-announces-fourth-quarter-2018-financial-results-300806099.html View original content: SOURCE Addus HomeCare Corporation

