Addus HomeCare : to Participate in William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference

06/02/2020 | 11:01am EDT

FRISCO, Texas, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Addus HomeCare Corporation (Nasdaq: ADUS), a provider of home care services, today announced that Dirk Allison, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Poff, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference, which is being held as a virtual event on June 9 ‑ 11, 2020. In connection with the conference, there will be a live broadcast and replay of the Company's presentation available on the Company's website starting at 12:20 p.m. Eastern Time / 11:20 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

A live broadcast of Addus HomeCare's presentation will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: www.addus.com. An online replay will also be available on the Company's website for one month, beginning approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Addus HomeCare
Addus HomeCare is a provider of home care services that primarily include personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus HomeCare's consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus HomeCare's payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus HomeCare currently provides home care services to approximately 43,000 consumers through 180 locations across 25 states.  For more information, please visit www.addus.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/addus-homecare-to-participate-in-william-blair-40th-annual-growth-stock-conference-301068864.html

SOURCE Addus HomeCare Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
