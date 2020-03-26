The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Addus HomeCare Corporation Investors (ADUS)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation on behalf of Addus HomeCare Corporation (“Addus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ADUS) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 27, 2020, after the market closed, Addus reported that it could not timely file its fiscal 2019 annual report because the Company needed “additional time . . . to complete the valuation of a non-cash implicit price concession related to revenue and accounts receivable, including the periods to which it relates, and to perform the related internal controls assessment.”

On this news, Addus’ stock price fell $13.82 per share, or nearly 15%, to close at $76.27 per share on February 28, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

