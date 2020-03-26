Log in
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Addus HomeCare Corporation Investors (ADUS)

03/26/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation on behalf of Addus HomeCare Corporation (“Addus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ADUS) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 27, 2020, after the market closed, Addus reported that it could not timely file its fiscal 2019 annual report because the Company needed “additional time . . . to complete the valuation of a non-cash implicit price concession related to revenue and accounts receivable, including the periods to which it relates, and to perform the related internal controls assessment.”

On this news, Addus’ stock price fell $13.82 per share, or nearly 15%, to close at $76.27 per share on February 28, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Addus securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
