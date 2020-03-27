Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.    AEY

ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

(AEY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADDvantage Technologies Appoints Communications Industry Veteran Tim Harden to its Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 08:01am EDT

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) (“ADDvantage Technologies” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Tim Harden to its Board of Directors effective March 18, 2020.

“Tim’s extensive background in the communications industry and proven leadership in large, complex organizations will be of tremendous value to our company as we continue our efforts to expand our wireless business and aggressively pursue opportunities in the rollout of 5G networks,” said CEO Joe Hart. “Tim has spent decades navigating changes in the telecommunications space and worked with many highly experienced leaders to develop a vast network of industry relationships. We look forward to drawing upon his experience and contacts as we execute upon our strategic vision.”

Mr. Harden has served in a number of roles in the communication industry in various positions of leadership including more than 30 years with AT&T. He most recently served as President of AT&T’s Worldwide Supply Chain, a $68 billion operation with more than 58,000 suppliers and was also responsible for the management of the largest private fleet of trucks and cars in the U.S. with over 95,000 vehicles. He currently serves on a number of advisory boards focused on providing products and services in the communication space. During his tenure with AT&T, he gained extensive operational and strategic knowledge while serving in various areas of its business including President and CEO of AT&T West, an $18 billion operation of nearly 40,000 employees, President of Network Services for AT&T Southwest, and President of Data and Network Services for SBC Operations as well as a series of executive assignments within AT&T’s predecessor companies SBC and Pacific Telesis.

After graduating from the United States Naval Academy, Mr. Harden began his career as an officer in the U.S. Navy. Following his active duty service, he worked for Caterpillar Tractor Company before starting his career in the telecommunication industry as a cable maintenance supervisor for Pacific Bell.

Mr. Harden is an inductee in the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame as a scholar athlete and currently serves on the board of directors for the San Francisco Chapter of this national organization. In 2007, he was named as a Distinguished American by this group for his efforts to support its mission to promote and develop the qualities of leadership, sportsmanship, competitive zeal and the drive for academic excellence in America’s young people. This was only the ninth time this honor has been awarded in the 70 years history of the organization.

Mr. Harden is a retired Captain in the United States Navy Reserve and a past Associate Professor at the University of Utah.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEY) is a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider operating a diversified group of companies through its Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications segments. Through its Wireless segment, Fulton Technologies provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners and major equipment manufacturers. Through its Telecommunications segment, Nave Communications and Triton Datacom sell equipment and hardware used to acquire, distribute, and protect the communications signals carried on fiber optic, coaxial cable and wireless distribution systems. The Telecommunications segment also offers repair services focused on telecommunication equipment and recycling surplus and related obsolete telecommunications equipment.

ADDvantage operates through its subsidiaries, Fulton Technologies, Nave Communications, and Triton Datacom. For more information, please visit the corporate web site at www.addvantagetechnologies.com.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this announcement may include forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from these statements. A complete discussion of these risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s reports and documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information:
Hayden IR
Brett Maas
(646) 536-7331
aey@haydenir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b32c979b-21ad-41b9-a26c-49a7757684c4

Board Member

Mr. Tim Harden

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GR
08:01aADDvantage Technologies Appoints Communications Industry Veteran Tim Harden t..
GL
03/24ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
03/23ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security ..
AQ
03/23ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES : SEC Filing (S-3/A) - Registration Statement - Specifie..
PU
02/27ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, O..
AQ
02/27ADDvantage Technologies Announces Wireless Segment Management Change
GL
02/20ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, O..
AQ
02/20ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES : Announces CFO Transition
AQ
02/13ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
02/13ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 25,3 M
Chart ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,44  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph E. Hart President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. McGill Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Scott A. Francis Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David E. Chymiak Director
Thomas J. Franz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.-0.81%25
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-15.39%172 095
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-25.83%37 303
ZTE CORPORATION1.50%25 833
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-7.54%25 415
ERICSSON AB-6.79%25 226
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group