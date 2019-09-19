Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Adecco Group    ADEN   CH0012138605

ADECCO GROUP

(ADEN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ADECCO : SHAPES NEXT GENERATION LEADERSHIP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 06:27am EDT
  • Sophia Lim, 24, of Hong Kong has been named as the Global CEO for One Month to work alongside Alain Dehaze, CEO, the Adecco Group
  • New #CtheFutureresearch shows Gen-Zers believe soft skills will be more important than hard skills for CEOs in 2050, and experiential learning may overtake University learning for C-Suite development

Sophia Lim, 24, of Hong Kong was today named the Adecco Group's 2019 'Global CEO for One Month' at a presentation ceremony in Dusseldorf, Germany. The announcement coincides with the Group's release of its #CtheFutureresearch, examining the skills and qualities CEOs and C-Suite leaders of the future will need, and the training and development programs required to enable their success.

Following an eight-month selection process, involving more than 260,000 applicants from 46 countries, Sophia will spend one month serving alongside the Adecco Group CEO, Alain Dehaze. Sophia will have the opportunity to contribute to the day-to-day running of the world's leading HR solutions company and help shape the future world of work.

This year's CEO for One Month selection process began in February, when 46 talented young leaders of tomorrow were chosen to shadow the Adecco Group's respective country CEOs. Ten finalists were then chosen to take part in a 'global bootcamp', which took place in Dusseldorf this week. The three-day bootcamp took the finalists through a series of assessments and exercises designed to test their abilities and develop their future leadership potential. Following the bootcamp Sophia was selected as the Global CEO for One Month.

Commenting on the announcement, Adecco Group CEO, Alain Dehaze, said:

'I look forward to working alongside Sophia, helping her develop new skills, and in a form of reverse mentoring, learning from her insights on the future of work and leadership. As the world of work evolves and technology transforms how jobs are performed, leadership skills are shifting. Apprenticeships and experiential learning, combined with a commitment to life-long learning, are key to preparing Gen Z to lead. Sophia will be working alongside me as I meet with customers and clients to help enable their HR success, and ensure the optimal running of our business through our regular operational reviews around the world. Our CEO for One Month program demonstrates the power of on-the-job training that is so critical in developing our future leaders.'

The Global CEO for One Month 2019 Sophia Lim said:

'I am thrilled to be joining the Adecco Group to work alongside Alain Dehaze and help shape my career, and the future of work. Experiential learning like this is the best way to prepare my generation to lead - and to become future CEOs. This opportunity will give me invaluable real-world experience, within a company that is empowering millions of careers. I can't wait to get started.'

Alongside today's announcement, the findings of a survey of 5,000 Gen-Z 'leaders of tomorrow' have been released. With Millennials and Gen-Zers set to make up 75% of the global workforce by 2025, the survey examines what skills and qualities C-Suite leaders of the future will need to lead.

Key findings:

  • 70% of Gen-Zers say soft skills will be more important than hard skills for CEOs in 2050
  • The #1 skill needed by future CEOs is an ability to successfully manage people and teams, followed by communication (#2) and creativity (#3)
  • 51% believe CEOs will not need college degrees by 2050
  • More than half (55%) say apprenticeships and experiential learning are the best way to develop future leaders
  • Only 6% believe that University degrees are the best way to prepare future leaders with the soft skills they will need

For more information on the CEO for One Month programme or the #CtheFutureresearch please contact media@adeccogroup.com.

Disclaimer

Adecco Group AG published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 10:26:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADECCO GROUP
06:27aADECCO : Shapes next generation leadership
PU
09/02EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Nudge Higher Despite Fresh U.S.-China Tariffs..
DJ
08/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Uber, Broadcom, Carlsberg, Salesforce
08/08Adecco sees Brexit adding to European hiring woes
RE
08/08The adecco group publishes 2019 half year report
TE
08/08ADECCO : Brexit uncertainty hitting hiring in Britain - Adecco CEO
RE
08/08Strong execution in q2 2019
TE
07/09The adecco group completes share capital reduction
TE
07/03Invitation to the Q2 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
TE
06/06ADECCO : Names its 2019 'CEO for One Month' in the U.S.
PR
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 23 769 M
EBIT 2019 1 039 M
Net income 2019 630 M
Debt 2019 980 M
Yield 2019 4,31%
P/E ratio 2019 13,4x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,39x
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
Capitalization 8 331 M
Chart ADECCO GROUP
Duration : Period :
Adecco Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADECCO GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 55,21  €
Last Close Price 51,30  €
Spread / Highest target 43,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain Dehaze Chief Executive Officer
Rolf Hugo Dörig Chairman
Hans Ploos van Amstel Chief Financial Officer
Robert James Chief Information Officer
David Norman Prince Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADECCO GROUP22.88%9 216
RANDSTAD N.V.15.49%9 388
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL-2.31%6 411
MANPOWERGROUP INC.32.58%5 141
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO LTD41.58%4 827
TRUEBLUE INC-5.71%813
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group