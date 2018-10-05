Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Adecco Group    ADEN   CH0012138605

ADECCO GROUP (ADEN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Invitation to the Q3 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 07:05am CEST

Invitation to the Q3 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

SIX Swiss Exchange: ADEN

On behalf of Alain Dehaze, CEO of the Adecco Group, and Hans Ploos van Amstel, Group CFO, we are pleased to invite you to participate in a telephone conference followed by a Q&A session, to discuss the company's Q3 2018 results.

Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 11.00 a.m. (CET) 10.00 a.m. (GMT)

The presentation can be followed either by webcast or telephone.

The conference call will be presented live as a webcast on the Adecco Group Results & Events Centre.

Participants are advised to log on to the webcast and register their details 10 minutes prior to the conference call. Presentation slides and sound will be streamed live over the web.

An interactive teleconference with the possibility to take part in the Q&A session will also be available.

The dial-in numbers are as follows:

UK / Global +44 (0) 207 107 0613

United States +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

Cont. Europe +41 (0)58 310 50 00

Please call the conference centre 10 minutes prior to the call and quote "Adecco". You may download the slides prior to the conference call from our website.

The company's Q3 2018 financial results will be released on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 07.00 a.m. (CEST), 06.00 a.m. (BST).

A replay facility of the presentation and the Q&A session will be available shortly after the conference call and can be accessed any time on our website.

Kind regards,

The Adecco Group IR Team




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADECCO GROUP
07:05aInvitation to the Q3 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
TE
07:01aADECCO : Invitation to the Q3 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
AQ
10/04The adecco group issued jpy 6 billion notes
TE
10/04ADECCO : Issue of Debt
AQ
10/04ADECCO : Issued jpy 6 billion notes
AQ
09/20ADECCO : LISA FROMMHOLD BECOMES THE ADECCO GROUP GLOBAL ‘CEO FOR ONE MONTH..
PU
09/19Stocks rally for a second day, setting aside trade fears
RE
09/19The adecco group provides a strategic progress update at its analyst & invest..
TE
09/19ADECCO : Provides a strategic progress update at its analyst & investor seminar ..
AQ
09/11ADECCO : Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the leaders of tomorrow
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/11Adecco Group AG (AHEXF) CEO Alain Dehaze on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
08/10Adecco Group AG beats by ?0.08, beats on revenue 
08/09Adecco Group AG 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/05Automation And Staffing Agencies 
06/26Nothing New At Adecco 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 115 M
EBIT 2018 1 056 M
Net income 2018 753 M
Debt 2018 1 041 M
Yield 2018 5,06%
P/E ratio 2018 10,21
P/E ratio 2019 10,29
EV / Sales 2018 0,36x
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
Capitalization 7 543 M
Chart ADECCO GROUP
Duration : Period :
Adecco Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADECCO GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 55,9 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain Dehaze Chief Executive Officer
Rolf Hugo Dörig Chairman
Hans Ploos van Amstel Chief Financial Officer
Robert James Chief Information Officer
David Norman Prince Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADECCO GROUP-30.84%8 724
RANDSTAD N.V.-9.50%9 754
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL23.73%8 414
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO LTD-6.10%5 594
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-32.59%5 517
51JOB, INC. (ADR)19.52%4 490
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.